A month ago, a classmate asked me in the sincerest way, “Do you know you have ‘resting bitch face?’” While my peer is generally swift and candid with her remarks, her tone was one of genuine concern. Two weeks later, one of my closest friends questioned if I was doing okay because I looked sad in a Snapchat I had sent.

These incidents shocked me because both times I felt great — or so I thought. For nearly a decade, there has been ongoing research to evaluate whether our smiles, or lack thereof, are connected to our inner emotions. Some scientists believe that people with the condition of resting bitch face, or RBF, have underlying emotions that most others don’t. One’s ostensibly annoyed or upset expression could be a hint that they have strong internal feelings that they may be concealing out of fear or conflict. Perhaps my RBF is a representation of feelings that I’ve buried deep behind a discontent appearance. But all of these ideas are just that — ideas and hypotheses. After years of research, the results remain rather inconclusive.

When most people think about smiling, they picture the facial expression that follows a happy experience. We encounter something joyous and our brains almost instantaneously send out neural signals to our facial muscles to create the iconic and contagious semi-oval shape we have come to know. But we don’t always smile out of joy. According to psychological research at the University of Minnesota, there are nearly 19 different types of smiles. Out of those, only six are genuine expressions of happiness. The rest are less reflective of internal feelings and more about how we want to present ourselves to others.

We may passively smile to fit in or prevent someone from knowing our true feelings and intentions. Not only are there different types of smiles, but even the culture we’re from affects the way we smile and how we express it. This is all to say that there’s still a lot to learn and much debate over our expressions and what it means to smile.

But what can’t be debated about my RBF is rather simple: I’m often not smiling. And this is more of an issue than what it seems at face value. For as much ongoing research and debate exists on RBF, there’s even more conclusive evidence on how smiling is actually beneficial for our health. As much as we think smiling is caused by happiness, the relationship is commonly reversible. Scientists have found that smiling elicits joy and positive emotions. Through brain mapping, we’ve learned that the type of happiness reward that follows a smile is comparable to one caused by exercise. Not only that, but smiling has similar stress-relieving benefits to getting a good night of sleep. In fact, smiling has so much power that even a disingenuous one can make us feel happier. If our ultimate goal is to be happy, we should all be smiling more.

Except it’s not that simple. As valid as the desire is to experience happiness, our other emotions are valuable too. According to Alyssa Wermers, therapist and expert on emotional development, our feelings are what help us analyze our experiences and all of them are necessary to stay healthy. Even if our ultimate goal is happiness, we only learn to value happiness through our experiences of grief and sadness. The problem is when media sources and even scientists undermine the importance of these other emotions. Scientists and presenters from around the world gather annually in a competition known as FameLab to be recognized for their achievements. In 2014, Ding Li won the competition with her presentation on smiling. While she emphasized many important ideas, I was disappointed when she advised listeners to “fake (our smiles) till we make it.” Negative emotions are our body’s way of telling us that something isn’t right. To overlook that and trick our minds into happiness with a fake smile is merely a cosmetic fix.

So, when I say we should all be smiling more, I don’t mean ignoring negative emotions or eliciting happiness through fabricated smiles. I don’t mean the misogynistic statement used to belittle and berate women. Our life is made of infinite choices, and what I mean is that we should choose that which makes us smile. When given the choice, we should choose what makes us genuinely happy.

Unfortunately, that’s no easy feat. When it feels like you’re walking around with a cloud of stress, ready to pour on you with pain and melancholy, it’s not as simple as just choosing to be happy. It’s especially difficult to escape that constant gray and miserable feeling when you’re lost and suffocated in the labyrinth of it.

As someone who hyper-analyzes all of his decisions, I often hesitate when given the chance to do something that brings me joy. As difficult as it is for me to admit, it’s because I’m afraid. I’m afraid of being judged for the things that I love.

On top of that, I’m surrounded by this overwhelming fear that I’m wasting my time and opportunities. As grateful and excited as I am to study at one of the top public universities in the country, I feel trapped in an hourglass of anxiety, wondering how to make the most of my education before the grains of time suffocate me. It’s a rather dreadful image that may come across as hyperbolic, but what I’m trying to say is that I understand just how frustrating it may sound when someone says “just smile more” when you’re really in the thick of it. It feels like an inconsiderate and invalidating solution to truly painful thoughts and emotions.

Yet I urge college students in predicaments like my own to entertain those simple solutions. At the very least, we should be more receptive to short-term happiness rather than constantly worrying and working toward our long-term goals. I’m not saying to be solely focused on short-term happiness. For many, college is a stepping stone to something much larger. This period is a valuable time to craft ourselves into the people we desire to be. It’s essential to have goals, and not every step on the way to something joyful will feel delightful. But at some point, when you’ve walked 40 flights of stairs toward that aspiration and you still haven’t felt that rekindled happiness or excitement, you should consider pivoting; pivot toward happiness. Pivot toward the people who make you laugh and toward the places and things that make you glow.

When you are in the thick of it, whether that’s because of the increasing pressure of school or a toxic relationship, it could be as simple as taking an hour to do an activity you enjoy or listening to an album you love. In a world of infinite choices and pressure, I urge us all to make and spend time in our days doing something that makes us truly happy. And as a result, we all may be smiling a little more.

Nazim Ali is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nazimali@umich.edu.