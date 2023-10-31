A core memory of mine was when, in the summer of 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA title in 50 years. I vividly remember my whole family crowded around the TV (even my sibling, who refuses to align himself with any sort of sport besides the marching band) to watch the final game in the series: game six versus the Phoenix Suns. Although I only became a fan that year, I was extremely invested, not just in the team’s story, but particularly in one player: Giannis Antetokonumpo. From watching his YouTube highlight reels to reading about his humble beginnings in Greece to even interacting with other hardcore Giannis Antetokounmpo fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, it made me feel so strongly attached to him to the point where I would start to go after others who did not share the same feelings as I did.

Sports fans, a category I believe I fall under, are a special breed. No matter the sport, they can have seemingly endless conversations about their team’s past, present and future. From the team’s history and lore to its current standings to what the future may hold, hardcore supporters always go the extra mile. When our teams win, it can feel like a personal victory, even though we had nothing to do with the outcome. When our teams lose, it can ruin our mood for the foreseeable future. Whether we like to admit it or not, there are often social, mental and emotional consequences that come with following our favorite sports teams and players.

But as fans, we need to remind ourselves that athletes don’t know us. The internet, especially social media, has made celebrities feel much more personable, but that doesn’t mean our favorites will see our proclamations of support. When we send hate tweets against our other rivals and furiously proclaim why we think our team will win it all in forum threads, we may think that we are making a difference in game outcomes. However, in reality, by bullying others online, we are perpetuating negative behavior that carries over to other aspects of our lives. Acting on behalf of our sports identities can sometimes produce grave consequences that don’t necessarily make our idols notice us, but send a message to real life people within our communities.

There is no doubt that sports have the ability to bring people together in a way that very few things can. The FIFA World Cup is credited to bringing people all over the globe into one stadium. Approximately 200 million people watch the Super Bowl every year, both for the actual football and the commercials/halftime show. However, despite its inclusivity, sports are also known to tear people apart, especially when teams lose. In England, whenever the men’s soccer team loses, domestic abuse rates go up by a staggering 38%. Right here in the U.S., when NFL teams lose, domestic violence goes up by 10%.

I understand the urge to whole-heartedly support, and often defend, our favorite players and teams, but where do you draw the line? After all, it’s not like we’re stepping into practice and spending time in the locker rooms every day. When you go from being proud of your team to allowing it to define your identity, such that you take every loss personally, that’s when you know it’s time to step back and introspect. This kind of one-sided relationship we have with our teams is also called a parasocial relationship.

Parasocial relationships are not uncommon: 51% of Americans are in a parasocial relationship; however, only 16% will ever realize it. Studies done as well show that the more we invest in a celebrity, whether by following their content or buying things associated with them, increases the likelihood of developing a parasocial relationship. In the sports world, this means that the more we watch games, follow players and buy a team’s merchandise, the more likely we are to develop a parasocial relationship. Similarly, when we engage in a celebrity’s content, we tend to start emulating that person’s behavior. In other words, we may start to replicate our favorite athlete’s manners without even realizing we are doing so.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known to be a “sweetheart” both on and off the basketball court. From his kind interactions with fans to going viral on X for discovering smoothies for the first time, it’s easy to root for his success regardless of your favorite NBA team because he seems so down to earth. But Antetokounmpo is also an abnormality for a superstar: While athletes are certainly capable of harnessing their social clout for good, they are primarily known for being good at a game, not solving all of the world’s problems. This is how we get athletes like Kyrie Irving tweeting antisemitic posts.

Because of the lack of awareness surrounding parasocial relationships, and because of how easy it is to subconsciously emulate your idol’s behavior, hateful ideology can effortlessly become the norm, especially if you deeply surround yourself with other fans who think similarly. Even if you are aware of the bigotry that your favorite athlete’s behavior perpetuates, it can be hard to suddenly “flip the switch” and root against them, because they play such a huge role in your life.

To illustrate, when I was younger, I loved former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; he was my favorite player on the team (and arguably also the best). Seeing him in State Farm commercials consistently reinforced this idea in my young head that he was a down-to-earth guy. However, come 2021 when COVID-19 vaccines were rolling out, he vehemently took an anti-vaccine status. I consistently denied the idea that he could be a “bad” person, because he was on the football team that I rooted for, and how can someone who I root for ever be bad? Eventually, once he parted ways with the Packers, I realized there was no point in holding on to him anymore. In hindsight, I wish I recognized that I can root for the Packers while simultaneously calling him out on his harmful behavior. People in my life (especially my mom, who actively called him out in our household whenever a game was on) probably would have appreciated the awareness.

Much like any other famous person, we need to hold our athletes accountable. Recognizing that our favorites can actively commit harm with the platform that they have is a crucial step into not only helping to build a better sports culture, but also improve relationships within our real-life spaces. But first, admit to yourself that you have a parasocial relationship with your favorite athlete. Acknowledging the prevalence of parasocial relationships in our lives is the first step to correcting harmful behavior perpetuated by these one-sided interactions.

