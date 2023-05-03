America’s big cities are failing. With high rates of homelessness, rampant crime and poor leadership going unchecked, urban residents are fleeing for the suburbs in droves. Major metropolitan areas like New York, Chicago and San Francisco have all seen declines in population, as two million total people have left America’s largest cities between 2020 and 2022. Without immediate intervention to stop the bleeding, the nation risks a continued downward spiral among its top cities, which could reduce business investment and have lasting adverse effects on local economies. If the country hopes to rescue its big cities before they become irredeemable, local officials must act now to address decaying quality of life and safety issues.

As these worrisome trends have accelerated in recent years, there’s been significant backlash from voters, often to little avail. In San Francisco, liberal district attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last year, a headline-grabbing event that ultimately resulted in few real changes to local criminal activity. Despite an apparent referendum against Boudin’s negligence of resident safety, officials have since failed to promote major change in the District Attorney’s office or address the police staffing crisis that’s left the city 600 officers short. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams was elected in a 2021 protest vote against rising crime under Mayor Bill De Blasio. Despite Adams’ 20 years of experience in the New York Police Department, few tangible reforms have been implemented under his administration. Finally, in Chicago, Lori Lightfoot recently lost her reelection campaign for mayor, making her only the second incumbent to lose in 75 years. After a commanding 2018 victory that made Lightfoot the first female African American mayor of Chicago, her dramatic fall from grace in an election where public safety was the primary issue echoed the negative sentiment that permeates even the liberal Chicago electorate.

All of this has left many wondering whether it’s even possible to fix big cities. After COVID-19 shuttered downtowns and further exacerbated existing issues of crime, income inequality and flight to the suburbs, there must be significant change across local governments to prevent an already delicate situation from worsening. Luckily, while there’s no silver bullet to reverse decades of negligence, there are several achievable reforms that could have an immediate impact and give leaders a fighting chance of moving toward long-term solutions.

As drastic as the problems of safety and homelessness may seem, both are ultimately the compilation of numerous small-scale issues that have cascaded into city-wide problems. Though there’s a tendency among law enforcement and local officials to allow petty crime to go unpunished and individual homelessness to be ignored, this is a mistake. When we allow small problems to continue, we only allow them to compound into deeper issues. By ignoring low-hanging fruit like prosecuting petty burglary and helping homeless individuals find open beds at shelters, we’re missing a chance at straightforward, common-sense reform that could allow lawmakers to take back city streets and revitalize downtowns.

Accomplishing this is not nearly as challenging from a policy standpoint as it is from a political one. While individual leaders have attempted to institute reform across major cities, without close coordination between local district attorneys, mayors and law enforcement, real change is impossible. Since the criminal justice system is reliant on buy-ins from mayors who allocate funding for police forces, cops who choose who to arrest and prosecutors who decide who to try, unless all components of the system work toward safety reform, little change can be expected. With a highly interconnected bureaucracy standing in the way of positive reform, we’ll continue to witness decline unless we push our leaders to work toward a unified response.

In many cities, mayors and community leaders remain in denial about the extent of the problems pervading their cities, refusing to even acknowledge the clear issues occurring. In San Francisco, many leaders spent years defending high homelessness, claiming it wasn’t the city’s place to dictate how unhoused individuals choose to live their lives. This mentality allowed officials to rationalize the countless people dying on the streets from overdoses, a fixable problem that local leaders are culpable for.

Though “clearing the streets” by banning and removing homeless encampments is often seen as an inhumane and unjust policy, it remains one of the most effective methods for lawmakers to clean up downtowns and address homelessness. By mandating that unhoused people move to shelters, cities can better address the core issue of homelessness in urban areas. As drugs are prohibited in shelters, social workers can quickly gauge which people are in need of rehab and get them the help they need early on. Though supervised injection sites and methadone clinics have soared in popularity, both of these put addicts in charge of their own recovery, a process that many are ill-equipped to handle in their drug-riddled state. By shifting the responsibility to the government, more people will be incentivized to enter recovery and address issues early on, giving them the opportunity to get off of the streets and hopefully work towards recovery.

For those undergoing hard times unrelated to addiction, clearing the streets will allow shelter workers to connect individuals with professional opportunities and pathways to recover financial independence. Through a proactive approach, homelessness can become a temporary state rather than a permanent hardship. Further, with downtowns cleared, tourism will increase, local businesses will benefit and crime will diminish.

In addition to taking bolder action on homelessness, it’s critical that leaders take more decisive action on petty crime. In recent years, there’s been a movement to increase tolerance for looting and casual robbery, with sentences lowered, cash bail reduced and fewer petty crimes prosecuted. Beyond being tolerated, petty larceny has become almost socially acceptable, with many dismissing it as a just reaction to decades of inequality. Though rationalizing the actions of criminals may be in vogue, doing so comes at the expense of small businesses and concerned residents who are directly harmed by crime. When gas stations and convenience stores are forced to shutter their doors because of widespread robbery, middle-class individuals and small-business owners are hurt far more than big corporations. While sentences should not be overly harsh for minor criminals, who often commit crimes out of desperation, not prosecuting them sends the wrong message. By not intervening to penalize criminals for minor transgressions, many are emboldened to continue committing crimes, often at a much larger scale. When we ignore a few instances of petty theft, the prevalence of low-stakes crime naturally increases and crime epidemics form.

Quality of life issues and safety matter deeply to communities, and it’s frivolous to dismiss these problems as minor. The core responsibility of city administrators is to ensure these issues are addressed, which requires a realignment of priorities for all local officials. Though addressing the root causes of crime and homelessness is an incredibly challenging endeavor, in the interim, real progress can be driven through bold action that produces immediate results. If we hope to restore our cities and urban areas, it’s time to make our voices heard and advocate for common-sense solutions.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.