Michigan has become a hotbed of debate over a once-uncontroversial institution: the library. Communities are accusing libraries, like Patmos Library in Ottawa County, of lending explicit books that are inappropriate for the children who might check out the public media. At the crosshairs of the backlash are works like “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, a memoir about the author’s journey of self-discovery regarding their gender and sexuality. The graphic novel contains a few depictions of adults engaging in consensual sex and personal fantasies, which certain community members have publicly criticized.

While some of the aggrieved citizens argue that novels containing sexual imagery should simply be restricted to adults or be made available upon request, others detest the very presence of such books. These staunch protestors have moved to defund Patmos Library, leaving it at the financial mercy of donations from supportive community members. This not only spells disaster for local librarians, children and people who cannot afford to simply buy the media they want to use; it also chips away at the dwindling right to exist in free, public spaces in this country.

A local library has the potential for being an important “third place,” a concept in urban development and community-building circles that refers to a space to spend time outside of home or work (or school for students). Third places — such as parks, cafes and shopping malls — offer low-stakes opportunities to connect with friends and make new ones. They allow for both planned and spontaneous meetings, while providing an unrelated activity to sustain attention. Although they’re critical for fostering trusting communities, third places are facing the threats of increasingly atomized social spheres and literal distance in suburban and car-dependent countries, both of which were exacerbated by the necessity of social distancing protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A detrimental blow to many third places, like shops and eateries, is a paywall. Users are consumers; they can stay so long as the proprietor of a space is making money from their presence, lest they be removed for loitering. Such a cost barrier separates meetings by what people are willing to pay to be included. Even the option to buy something small can still feel like a tax on existence just to chat or study with friends.

The library, meanwhile, represents an ideal area to be for free. As long as someone isn’t being rude or disruptive, which would be frowned upon in any shared space, they can see who they like while accessing the public collection of knowledge and entertainment.

People without guaranteed housing or stable home lives also benefit from having access to a free spot replete with knowledge and internet access. Indeed, countries like those in Scandinavia with more librarians (and, by extension, libraries) have higher rates of social mobility and economic equality. These countries also tend to invest in their communities more in general, but it follows that greater opportunities to learn skills and meet others without economic barriers allow more people to improve their conditions and their communities.

In addition, “libraries of things,” which are public collections of rentable objects, offer free use of tools and toys for anyone willing to wait and return them later. Extending these collections is only a benefit to communities: Families can save their money on items like power tools, garden equipment and kitchen appliances, and can try out things like instruments before deciding to buy a personal item. These resources are a miniature version of a library economy: a community with enough shared resources that can be checked out and returned freely that one can forgo the need to buy certain items altogether.

Libraries probably aren’t going away. According to an analysis by Nicholas Rizzo on WordsRated, libraries are more popular than ever due to more digital check-out options. More than 50% of people in the U.S. are registered borrowers, and collections are now mostly digital. I have several audiobooks on hold from my local libraries, but I rarely go into a library outside of campus. Considering tangible objects and spaces, digital collections are far from all that libraries can offer. More programs must incentivize physical use of libraries, especially during and after pandemic-era social distancing measures.

As students, most of us experience the library as a convenient study spot or just a place to print an essay. But we need to take advantage of all the library resources available, both in the University of Michigan Library system and in municipal libraries. More than that, younger and older people alike should recognize the potential of libraries. Books are invaluable, but libraries are so much more than the pages on their shelves.

I don’t doubt that many of the citizens debating libraries like Patmos want the best for people in their town. Criticism is important to the governing of public organizations and should be generally protected. But the defunding of Patmos should deeply concern anyone who wants their town to be free, fair and educated. It is an attack on the people: those who cannot afford books, those marginalized for expressing their gender and sexuality and those who want strong, trusting communities.

You can support libraries by harnessing their power. Use them. Invite a friend to a book date or borrow a strange instrument. If you have a suggestion or a concern, talk to a librarian or attend a community meeting. Volunteer if the opportunity presents itself. Above all else, defend our libraries as more than dusty shelves — uphold the centers of community connection and empowerment they are.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.