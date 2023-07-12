I have a hard time convincing myself that I’m already an adult. I’m still young, to be sure, but by most legal standards in the United States, my age of 21 is perfectly responsible. I can even rent a car — with steep young-driver surcharges, of course. Until recently, I believed that privilege to be off-limits until 25, thanks to prudent insurance policies about bad youth decision-making.

I was sold on the idea that, before this quarter-century mark, the human brain simply isn’t done maturing yet. I wasn’t alone, since popular psychology and contemporary youth culture have embraced that figure to, among other things, argue for stricter gun control laws and to make fun of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating patterns. However, that magic age of maturity obscures a nuanced understanding of cognitive development. This oversimplification leaves young adults coming of age in college in a murky place between responsibility and invalidation.

The commonly held idea that 25 is the age of full brain development is based on some truth about the growth of human brains. The advent of functional magnetic resonance imaging in the 1990s offered neuroscientists the ability to compare the brain processes of people of all ages. In many ways, younger adults’ prefrontal cortices — the part of the brain largely responsible for higher thinking tasks like emotional regulation, planning and complex decision making — seem to activate more like those of teenagers than those of older adults. This would suggest an individual in their 20s is still undergoing brain development, and for the average person, it probably is.

Development is a complex topic, however, and countless scientists, philosophers and parenting gurus have weighed in with different models for how children ultimately become adults. Jean Piaget, a Swiss psychologist born in 1896, famously theorized four main stages of cognitive growth in which children of a certain age group attain a specific cognitive goal before moving on to the next phase. At 12, according to Piaget, humans are ready to take on scientific-level reasoning, a goal that we work towards mastering for the rest of our lives.

Piaget’s stage-based model of cognitive development is a useful concept for wrapping our heads around the mind-blowing processes behind a growing mind. But it’s just that: a concept. Psychology and modern neuroscience can find patterns in how cognitive function changes over time and compare individual brains to others, but the fields cannot unequivocally declare why the brain acts in a certain way or predict exactly how activity exactly corresponds to behavior.

A key example is that every individual grows and changes at a unique rate, both physically and mentally. Certain neurological markers of maturity can develop much earlier or later than average. That said, developmental outliers aren’t necessarily more or less capable of informed decision-making than their peers. But what about between age cohorts?

It probably isn’t a shock to say that the younger someone is, the less time their brain has had to process experiences and create neural connections. Less clear, however, is the cutoff point — the point where age ceases to be a predictor of informed decision-making. In comes the proposed age of 25, which psychologist Laurence Steinberg postulates was selected because it’s above 20 and divisible by 5. Even less apparent is what constitutes “good” or “bad” decision-making. Younger drivers tend to be involved in more car collisions, but does that mean they should be barred from driving or other risky decisions altogether? Many countries have a minimum driving age of 18, and the nation of Niger requires drivers to be at least 23. But what about broad life decisions? Should people wait to select their career path in their mid-20s?

Obviously, careers can change and anyone could be a risky driver. Nevertheless, young adults who believe their decisions aren’t yet valid might be further encouraged to rush into decisions, to excuse destructive behavior and to infantilize themselves. Think of the terrible-in-retrospect decisions encouraged by dating apps, justified by young users waving off the mature choice to their 25-year-old self. I don’t mean to kill anyone’s joy, but instead, to point out that how we think of maturity is rather subjective.

By the same token, older adults may feel unjustly confident simply because they have passed the threshold of maturity. Adults undoubtedly make bad decisions — a habit that has spawned its own field of behavioral economics. Adults’ choice superiority complexes, either as parents or as policy makers, can have serious negative consequences for younger people that are trying to make their own decisions.

For example, the idea that young people are incapable of navigating big decisions can stand in the way of young transgender people seeking gender-affirming care. Research shows that conducting hormone therapy before the onset of puberty is critical for the long-term physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of trans children and adolescents. Clinical transitioning also has a minuscule rate of patient regret, at around 1%, which is far below the rate of knee replacement surgery, for example.

I want to be clear that most people’s brains do continue to develop into their third decade. One accrues experience, hopefully along with wisdom, throughout life. Personal insight is an essential part of growing up, but so is learning lessons from others, especially older mentors.

We don’t have to feel rushed to finish school, make friends or find a dream career. Slowing down the pace of life and taking time to find the right path in life is healthy and deeply rewarding. However, we should encourage that patience without invalidating life choices up until the age of 25. If we can accept that adulthood, the age of wise choices, is more or less arbitrary in its starting point, we can empower ourselves and those around us to approach decisions with more perspectives — while still trusting the desire to make a choice.

