I like to think of my phone as one of the many organs that make up my body. I realize that this sounds pretty pathetic, but I swear I’ve tried to establish boundaries with my phone. No matter how hard I try, it just doesn’t listen. Or, maybe, I’m the one who doesn’t listen. Whatever the case is, my phone has me in a chokehold I can’t seem to break free of, no matter how hard I try. In fact, as I was watching cyborg anthropologist Amber Case’s TED Talk, I picked up my phone a total of five times, even though the talk is only seven minutes and 37 seconds long.

Case opens her TED Talk by telling the audience, “you are all actually cyborgs.” She goes on to explain that every time we look at a computer screen or use our cellular devices, we’re acting like cyborgs. According to Case, cyborgs themselves are “a new form of homo sapiens” — a new species of human that clicks on things and stares at screens. She insists that, as cyborgs, we have developed a second self that we are now responsible for.

Despite her insistence on the human transformation into cyborgs, Case makes sure to end her talk on a positive note, explaining that, although technology is unconsciously forcing us to develop this second self, “the most successful technology … lets us live our lives.” She commends technology for allowing humans to collaborate and transcend geographical limitations to communicate with each other.

While I do agree that technology contributes to the development of more accessible and easier communication, I sometimes become so overwhelmed by it that I feel like the cons outweigh the pros. Sure, it provides for great and effective communication platforms, but there are multiple issues that it brings, like the fact that for every 10 minutes of studying I get through, I feel the need to reward myself with half an hour of screen time. Or, that every time my phone vibrates, signaling the arrival of a notification, I glitch. These issues and more point to a more pressing problem. They signal to the increasingly pre-programmed nature that is negatively affecting our mental health and intelligence, and how it has become curiously challenging to detach from these habits due to our destructive dependence on technology.

Although I do think that the modern reliance on technology arrived with the digital revolution in the 1980s, the COVID-19 pandemic has unarguably heightened that reliance to the point where it has become a negative dependence. It isn’t to say that before the pandemic we didn’t use smartphones to text and call people, nor that we didn’t use social media. It is to say, however, that the pandemic brought a global shutdown, which resulted in a mind-numbing perpetuation of technology. Everything, from work to social events and live entertainment, relocated to the digital realm indefinitely, making our reliance on technology even more acute.

The pandemic also had severe effects on the global population’s mental health. According to the National Institutes of Health, a 2021 study demonstrated that “nearly half of Americans surveyed reported recent symptoms of an anxiety or depressive disorder.” To worsen the issue, 10% of respondents mentioned feeling like their mental health needs were not being met.

This decline in mental health was paired with an increase in technology use in children, as documented in another 2021 study by Pierpaolo Limone and Giusi Antonia Toto. The study mentions that child technology use increased by 15% during the pandemic. Not only did this pose a threat to mental health, but it puts physical health at risk as well, with the radiofrequency radiations emitted by smartphones posing possible brain tumor risks for children.

Outside of the pandemic, technology in and of itself is known for having immense negative effects on mental health. It can aggravate a person’s mood, and spending too much time online has been tied to developing depression, anxiety and feelings of loneliness. Particularly, a 2017 study found that adults who engaged with online media for more than six hours a day faced a higher risk of falling into depression. Even if technology allows us to communicate with people, the main mechanism to avoid loneliness is to foster genuine, intimate connections that make us feel close to others. These connections, as Dr. Gail Saltz, a professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, explains, are only possible to a certain degree when done through a screen.

In addition to having negative effects on mental health, the question of whether technology is making society dumb is prevalent in modern-day discourse. Our reliance on digital technology has led us to become more and more automated, implementing restrictions on our ability to think critically and pushing us into echo chambers — that is, environments that expose us to information biased to our own opinions while shielding data that may challenge our preconceived notions. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence has only exacerbated our progressively automated nature, given that its increased capabilities worsen our reliance on technology, weakening our ability to think and act in the absence of it.

Echo chambers have specifically led to the development of a “chronically online” culture that proves that technology is, in some ways, tarnishing our ability to truly educate ourselves on pertinent topics and issues. Surfing the web through a “chronically online” lens has impacted the way we communicate our opinions to others. Many have begun to employ buzzwords to sound smarter, not knowing what they truly mean, which has taken a toll on clear communication driven by knowledge and accuracy.

All the aforementioned information sounds very scary, and that’s because it is. Nevertheless, it still doesn’t convince me to limit the time I spend online. I definitely don’t want technology to negatively impact the way I educate myself, but it makes me anxious to lose connections I can only maintain digitally, and it frightens many others as well. I constantly wonder why I feel like every day becomes more monotonous, and most of the conversations I have seem repetitive. The answer lies in the increasingly programmed nature of our modern-day routines. And as much as I, and many others, need a detox from our digital routines, it feels impossible to do so without resorting to our newly bionic nature.

Graciela Batlle Cestero is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.