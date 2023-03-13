On April 6, 2021, I attended a baseball game in person. The LA Angels were 4-1 on the year and looking to finish a short series sweep of the visiting Houston Astros. Dylan Bundy took the mound for the Angels and veteran Zack Greinke started for the Astros. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only a little over 9,000 fans were allowed past the entrance gates. I was one of them.

I will admit that I was late. It was only as I ascended the spiraling path up to Angel Stadium’s top level that I heard Shohei Ohtani’s name projected throughout the stadium. Luckily, I was able to witness his infield single from my seat way up in the nosebleeds.

I have always vouched for the nosebleeds at baseball games. Though they are perceived as undesirable (evidenced by the $9 I paid for this ticket), the bird’s eye view provides any casual spectator with a unique perspective to assess a game.

It is remarkably enjoyable to be able to see everyone and everything all at once. A quick outfielder’s range is better displayed, that wonky rundown can be wholly appreciated and baseball — the sport generally heralded as a linear, staccato game — conglomerates into a flowing, rhythmic entity. It’s quite beautiful, and it can’t be experienced on TV or in the box seats. Only the fans who refill their water bottles by the bathrooms, park in general parking and bring sandwiches from home are able to appreciate it. The nosebleeds’ top-down view creates an understanding of the game on the field that is definitively different from any other seat, and deserves credit for doing so.

The downfall of this view is that it can feel somewhat removed from the game. The players and the ball don’t appear to be tangible objects, but animated figurines on a stage down below. They are three-dimensional, no doubt, but they are not what is in literature considered a “round” character. When Ohtani hits that dribbler, those up top don’t see his teeth grit or his helmet bounce just above his eyes as sprints down the first-base line. Nor do they witness the first baseman prepstep or hear the patented Greinke grunt as he hucks the ball over Ohtani’s head. There is an inarguable intimacy that accompanies a closer seat.

Those at field level see the game parallel to the players. There is very little looking down that one must do from the first or second or third row, and this inspires a feeling of accompaniment for the viewer. They can see teeth grit and helmets bounce, and they can hear the prepstep and the grunt. At the lower level, one might feel as though they are a part of the game. This, of course, is fallacious, and it must be stated that this feeling is understood and capitalized on by those who sell you the ticket. The net that separates the field from the stands can be figuratively taken down, but the truth of the matter is that, during a game, it stands just as solid and dividing as the windows of an airplane.

In no way am I arguing for a certain view as a correct one. I do not believe that witnessing the emotional minutiae of a baseball game is necessary to properly engage with it, nor do I believe that a bird’s eye view is king. Words like “better” and “worse” are subjective and not particularly conducive to describing a sporting event. These two views are fundamentally different in the way that they engage the viewer, but there is no inherent hierarchy that the seats fall under. For example, a couple pitches later, Angels’ center fielder Mike Trout goes yard.

From the lower view — the intimate one — the sloppy hang on Greinke’s slider is evident. The ball is begging to be deposited into the Anaheim sky, and Trout does just that. The intimate viewer can see Trout’s bat whip through the zone, Greinke’s soft gaze shift upwards and outwards and Ohtani’s lighthearted wave in the direction of the ball as it sails into the bleachers. After all, reactions are often what close-up viewers crave. They are the intimacy; they are as close as one gets to understanding the lives of these athletes. Greinke’s reaction elicits a pitiful, if not wry, smile at the aging pitcher, while Ohtani’s wave paints a big ol’ childish smile on our face. Look, he’s just like me. He loves baseball.

From the higher view, Grienke’s slider is barely discernible from his fastball or change-up. The location is irrelevant. The whip of Trout’s swing is evident, but not the athletic feat that it presents itself as up close. Greinke’s gaze of defeat and Ohtani’s backyard wiffle ball antics are blurred this far up. They exist, but in order to have a similar emotional understanding as those down below the viewer must be fixated on these players’ movements. The viewer is not, however, because the ball has just entered their territory.

At this point, you are well aware of the apparent disconnect that the “nosebleeds” have with the game on the field. They are not a part of the game in any physical sense. Their only contribution to this game from a player’s perspective is the color of their shirt or possibly their instigation of a wave. But it is in moments such as this Trout hit that this experience changes. The frustration caused by distant action is snapped completely and utterly in half as the viewer no longer must crane their neck to see the play. The ball is now right there next to them. It leaves the world that the field is in and enters that in which the upper deck resides.

For an intimate viewer at this ballgame, when that ball left Trout’s bat, it wholly disappeared into the glimmering Orange County sky. All that was known about the ball is that — good God — it was smacked, and it’s about to fall from said sky somewhere over there in the bleachers. The intimate fan is wowed. They are dazzled by the ball that was launched so far up it blended in with the sky; it left this world and touched the heavens.

But it didn’t. The ball didn’t disappear, nor did it fall down haphazardly “somewhere over there.” We know this, because we are in the nosebleeds. The ball entered into our space, into the world so high up and removed from the stadium it might as well be in the clouds. We watched it fall softly and parabolically to the bleachers in left. For one moment there, when the ball reached its apex and fully emerged from the field-level fan’s view, we in the nosebleeds adopted the title of “intimate fan.” The ball wobbled and spun and flew in front of only our eyes. Moments like these, though brief, can inspire more wonder in a fan than an entire game experiencing boyish or dejected acts by the players on the field.

Up top, the view is not bad. It’s inarguably distanced from the game, but in being so it provides a starkly different perspective on the action down below, one that is unique from any other. And this holds true throughout different live events; other sporting events and concerts abide by the if-it’s-farther-it’s-cheaper rule, and yet many of the aforementioned points, though they are baseball-related, still apply.

Don’t let the price tag fool you. Sometimes being too close or too right can create an idea of an event that is skewed. Or perhaps just wrong.

Lucas Szentgyorgyi is an Opinion Columnist from Los Angeles who writes about sports in culture. He also writes for the sports section, and can be reached at szentgl@umich.edu.