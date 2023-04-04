We all know what we saw on Jan. 6, 2021. Live on television, an insurrection unfolded before our eyes. Trump whipped rally-goers into a frenzy with claims of a stolen election and ordered them to march on the Capitol. His supporters brawled with law enforcement, overwhelming their undermanned defenses. They poured into the Capitol by the hundreds, used an American flag to beat a police officer and chanted “Hang Mike Pence.”

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol took on the daunting task of analyzing the 40,000 hours of footage that captured the attack. Behind closed doors, they meticulously sifted through it for their hearings. They laid out their case, and our understanding of what happened grew clearer with each new, damning piece of evidence. The Committee was bipartisan. They were supposed to give it to us straight.

But they didn’t. They withheld most of the day’s footage, and America noticed. A plurality of U.S. adults surveyed in a 2022 YouGov poll said they thought the Committee was politically motivated. And after the midterms, Republicans with political motivations of their own gained the House majority. In March, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. granted access to the many days worth of closed-circuit television recordings exclusively to Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson.

Carlson got straight to work changing the story. He aired some of the never-before-seen footage, featuring people posing for pictures and lining up in queues. He referred to them as “orderly” and “sightseers.” He also followed the now infamous Jacob Chansley — the “QAnon Shaman” — on his walk through the Capitol. The most interesting clip reveals Chansley, unarmed and separated from the rest of the mob, surrounded by nine police officers who make no attempt to arrest him or even block his path.

Carlson’s commentary as he played the video dangerously mischaracterized Jan. 6. He said it wasn’t an insurrection. It was. He claimed the insurrectionists revered the Capitol. They didn’t. But his outlandish theories do not diminish the importance of what he showed us: We don’t have the full picture.

The Committee cited security concerns as their reason for not releasing all of the footage, but of the roughly 40 clips Carlson showed, only one of them was flagged by the Capitol Police, and they approved it beforehand. Clearly, escape routes and secret law enforcement tactics should not be broadcast to the general public, but this does not explain why the rest of the footage was kept confidential for so long.

Democrats’ other worry, and likely their real reason for guarding the footage so closely, is narrative control. They fear that Carlson’s possession of the 40,000 hours will result in further disinformation about the attack.

This fear is justified. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Jenna Bednar, a professor at the Ford School of Public Policy, spoke about this issue.

Carlson’s selective airing of primarily non-violent content will give his viewers the “false impression that the insurrection was not an act of violent aggression against our government,” Bednar said.

This threat could have been neutralized long ago if the Committee had released all of the footage in the first place.

Instead, they waited for McCarthy to take power. He did what we all expected him to do and gave one influential ally all the tools to sway the narrative right. Without truth, there is only conspiracy, which Carlson has a talent for peddling.

Distrust grows in the dark, which Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., correctly assessed when she tweeted, “Not sure why both sides of the aisle wouldn’t want every minute of the J6 video footage unfiltered, not redacted, for all to access. Every media outlet, every defense attorney, the public, etc. Sunlight is the best medicine.”

This was the Committee’s biggest blunder. They trusted themselves more than the American people to decide the legacy of Jan. 6; they played gatekeepers when we needed investigators. The country should not forgive them anytime soon. Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our history, and we deserve every detail. Americans are smart people — Washington needs to stop forgetting that. Give us the facts, not a filter, and we can do the rest. We’ll hash it out in public, we’ll yell at each other, but we’ll be a democracy.

When politicians tell us what to think, we can’t change each other’s minds.

Edie Goldenberg, professor of political science at the University of Michigan, said in an interview with The Daily that “public views of January 6 have already crystallized for many people in our country and won’t be easily changed by new January 6 footage.”

Goldenberg is right. Republicans sense a witch hunt because they know the Committee curated the footage to make the insurrection look entirely violent, and Democrats call Jan. 6 a coup because they’ve only seen footage that makes it look that way.

Moments of passivity from those who stormed the Capitol during an hours-long siege does not make Jan. 6 peaceful, nor do moments of horrible violence from a few hundred extremists make every Trump supporter an insurrectionist. We need an accurate understanding of our past and of each other if we want to move forward as a country, which means we need the truth about Jan. 6.

Jack Brady is an Opinion Columnist writing about American politics and culture. He can be reached at jackrbra@umich.edu.