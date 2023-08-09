There is no doubt that “Barbie” will go down in history for its spectacular, record-shattering opening weekend that resonated with millions of people. When I watched it, wearing the pinkest shirt I owned, I spent nearly the entire time laughing, and the rest of the time contemplating the subtler messages about losing innocence and reclaiming femininity. Initially thinking that the movie was going to be a silly love story of Barbie (Margot Robbie, “Babylon”) and Ken (Ryan Gosling, “Drive”) tackling the real world, I’m glad “Barbie” did not meet my original expectations.

However, while the movie definitely started many conversations about the patriarchy and enlightened many people on different aspects of the female experience, there are definitely some messages that failed to meet the mark in the global market.

There will be spoilers, so be wary as you continue reading.

As Barbie steps foot into the real world and attempts to understand her new thoughts and come to terms with what most women actually experience — a life that differs greatly from the Barbie Land utopia — Ken is living his best life discovering the patriarchy and bringing it back to Barbie Land.

There has been plenty of criticism by people who viewed the movie as an attack on men, even though the movie was intended to validate women. While it could, at times, seem like a harsh criticism on the proceedings of society, there is no denying that there are cases of gender discrimination and discrepancies every day. This includes expectations as a result of the gender roles that have been instilled in society for centuries — standards that are not always comfortable to acknowledge.

Gender norms in the United States began to solidify following societal expectations of gender roles. For years, men participated in activities like manual labor while women were burdened with more housework and rearing the children that would be brought into the workforce. Studies show that this history reinforced inegalitarian gender norms that have resulted in inequality that has lasted to this day that society cannot seem to escape despite efforts to do so.

Gender inequality is a real issue that women still suffer from since integration into the workplace. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women earn an estimated 82 cents for every dollar that men earn, and women make up an estimated 44% of the overall workforce. “Barbie” represents this with the representation of Mattel, a company making dolls for women while being run by men, with the only visible female at the company being in a position where she is undervalued and not listened to.

In an interview with USA Today, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig said that the movie was “always about looking for the levity and the heart.” Gerwig was attempting to tackle serious and real issues in society with comedy, and she was incredibly successful in her endeavor.

The tragedy of “Barbie” is that the audience and the main characters are encouraged to empathize and forgive the main villain of the story, Ken. At the end, when Barbie reclaims her house and Barbie Land, she is still kind enough to apologize and comfort Ken, who wronged her, while he does not apologize for anything he has done.

Though Gosling gave an incredible performance and certainly should be praised for it, fans of the movie seem to have placed more attention on him rather than the two main actresses, Robbie and America Ferrera (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”). The “I Am Kenough” hoodie Gosling’s Ken wears at the end of the film has repeatedly sold out online following the release of the movie. Gosling’s power ballad, “I’m Just Ken” has made him a top 40 artist in some countries, and it has been trending across social media. Even my coworker filled our downtime between customers with her rendition of the song as we both had it stuck in our heads since watching the movie. Reviews have even said Gosling steals the “Barbie” movie. I’m all for giving credit where credit is due, but we have managed to glorify a man in a film about the female experience. Are we truly no better than the “brainwashed” Barbies?

With all the attention Gosling’s portrayal of Ken is getting, it seems as though the true purpose of the movie was not fulfilled, or got lost along the way. “Barbie” calls into question how women are encouraged to compare themselves to idealistic versions of women they see in dolls and how a doll created to encourage women they can be anything became a symbol of self hatred for many as they grew up. This is a result of women becoming socially aware of how negatively femininity can be perceived. In a society where it is generally well known that men are in much higher positions of power and typically make more doing the same job as a female, it makes sense that women might feel as though they have to conform to masculinity and reject their own femininity in order to be taken seriously and treated with respect.

When I was a little girl, my proudest accomplishment was the collection of Barbie movies I would regularly watch (I was a “Barbie in a Mermaid Tale” and “Barbie and the Diamond Castle” girly). I used to tell my mom everyday that when I grew up, I wanted a pink Porsche. My room was pink, all my favorite dresses were pink and all I wanted was those princess heels and accessories. Then one day I woke up and convinced myself there was something wrong with being a girly girl, that my favorite color was actually blue and I was too old to watch Barbie movies. So many girls experience this phenomenon growing up where they are encouraged to grow out of these feminine joys. Watching women now go back to playing with dolls and wearing pink because of the “Barbie” movie has been a heartwarming experience and reassurance that there were certainly some things the movie got exceptionally right.

At the end of the day, the movie deserves all the praise it has gotten, but let’s not give Ken too much credit. It was the women in the film who were able to save Barbie Land and attempt to include the Ken’s despite their wrongs. It is the women in the real world who hold the power to reclaim their femininity. We should not be expecting the bare minimum from men and encouraging being “Kenough.” The bar is already on the floor; let’s not lower our standards even more.

