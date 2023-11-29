You come home to a barren fridge, realizing you have no idea what to make for dinner. So, you enter into ChatGPT all the miscellaneous ingredients at your disposal. Within seconds, you have multiple recipes to choose from. Afterward, you follow a personalized workout routine, generated to meet your specific health goals and using only the equipment you have at home. You end the night by watching a movie, but you’re in need of a new recommendation: You enter your three favorite films and genre of choice; artificial intelligence creates a list of recommendations specific to you.

As AI slowly finds its way into our everyday routines, it can seem like our lives are starting to mirror a futuristic sci-fi movie. We’re finding uses for AI far beyond just the workplace and classroom. ChatGPT has become a household name, and it’s changing our lifestyle habits.

Data scientist Louis Maddox told the New York Times how he integrates ChatGPT into his daily life. When in a time crunch, Maddox describes his traditional gym routine to the AI and asks which workouts to prioritize. From there, ChatGPT works as a fitness coach, giving suggestions and an approximate time estimate for the workout. Maddox said that using AI to complement his fitness journey holds him accountable.

Maddox is one of many individuals incorporating AI into their lifestyles. The New York Times highlights the diverse uses of AI — creating custom Spotify playlists, helping people learn languages and planning outdoor garden arrangements among others.

Individuals are starting to turn to AI in their daily lives due to its flexibility and personalization. With so much lifestyle advice on the internet, it can be hard to find specific content tailored to your needs. People like Maddox use AI because it can provide specific, detailed recommendations that are difficult to obtain elsewhere.

Although 52% of Americans are more concerned than excited about the increasing prevalence of AI in daily life, Maddox demonstrates what a healthy balance can look like. AI is here to stay, and though it raises many valid concerns, AI has the potential to enhance our lifestyles and improve our habits. But it’s up to us how we define our relationship with this new technology.

Certainly, AI should not be used as a crutch for decision-making. The World Health Organization cautions users that AI can spread misinformation, and other research shows that it contains racial biases. We should be wary about the accuracy of health advice and not look to AI to answer all our questions. However, when used correctly, AI can serve as a complementary tool for individuals looking to improve their habits at home.

One study found that chatbots — AI-powered conversational agents — were successful in modifying an individual’s lifestyle behaviors. Lead researcher Ben Singh explained his optimism for AI in the realm of behavioral management. The results of the study support the idea that AI is capable of promoting a better quality of life and healthier habits.

Specifically, chatbot interventions led to an increase in activity levels, better sleep quality and duration and more fruit and vegetable consumption. Singh attributed the success of the study to the ability of chatbots to deliver interactive advice, uniquely designed from the user’s preferences and established habits.

Still, Singh warned users against leaning too much on AI for health advice. For now, he said chatbots should be used to complement human coaching, not replace it.

The personalization capability of AI as a life coach is also helping make people’s busy lives easier. By streamlining repetitive tasks, AI can be used to help with time management and increase productivity by subtracting unnecessary steps in one’s daily routine.

Kelsey Szemborski, for example, leverages the benefits of AI as a shopping assistant. As a busy mom of three, Szemborski told the New York Times how ChatGPT dramatically cut down the time it takes her to meal prep each week. She requests a budget-friendly menu, listing her children’s preferences and several dietary restrictions. Where she once spent hours searching the internet for gluten-free recipes that catered to her children’s allergies, Szemborski now has a list of recipes and a complete grocery list within minutes.

With AI continuing to be developed, we are still far from the point where we can place our trust in this technology. Nonetheless, AI has demonstrated its potential to help people live better. So if it can act as my personal shopper or simplify my routine when my day is especially hectic, why not give it a try?

Kate Micallef is an Opinion Columnist from Boca Raton, Fla. She writes about lifestyle, health, and college culture for The Daily and can be reached at katemic@umich.edu.