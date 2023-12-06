But walkability is an outcome of urbanism.

People want more from their cities. In Michigan and elsewhere in the country, citizens see the data: Cars and the infrastructure necessary to move them are unnecessarily dangerous and expensive, density and non-car traffic bolster the local economy, and cities feel nicer when they’re walkable. In response to citizen support, some cities like Ann Arbor are increasingly approving short- and long-term strategies to alter the shapes, speeds and sizes of the physical environment.

While the growth in public consciousness of urbanism has been closely tied with calls for walkability and 15-minute cities, the term and the field it describes cannot be reduced to one position. The term “walkability” itself describes a number of related but distinct goals and characteristics of urban spaces: One 2015 article found the term — at different times — to refer to the liveliness of an urban setting, the conditions of safe traversability in a given area and as a holistic ideal for better cities.

There isn’t “less urbanism” in a suburb with few sidewalks and dangerously wide streets and without sidewalks than a city center with transit and bike lanes. Instead, there are different priorities for mobility and assumptions about citizens at play.

The distinctions in the definitions of “urbanism” and “walkability” might seem trivial, but we should reflect more on the needs and opinions of all travelers, especially disabled citizens and people of varying economic backgrounds. Even car travel must be reckoned with, despite the warranted criticism for the means of transportation.

Areas with fewer cars can still beat car-dependent infrastructure in terms of accessibility, and access to wheelable paths is a rallying call in disability rights spaces. Aside from walkability, however, American public transit systems (which are already notoriously less common and worse than those in many comparably industrialized European and East Asian countries) are especially prohibitive and unsafe for disabled riders.

Urban environments must facilitate the personal and social needs of citizens through their layout. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Jonathan Levine, professor of urban and regional planning at Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, offered a definition of urbanism beyond the physical attributes of a city.

“I think the essence of urbanism is human interaction at a face-to-face scale,” Levine said. “So we can’t think of urbanism just as a set of physical artifacts; it’s a quality of the social life that those physical artifacts can support. Essential to urbanism is the mixing of different kinds of people, and a physical environment, or built environment, that can support that kind of diversity.”

Levine pointed to the importance of accessibility for a robust social environment. Accessibility, as he has written, refers to the ability for everyone to reach their destinations, regardless of travel speed.

“The purpose of travel, and the purpose of transportation, is to enable people to reach destinations, not people to move per se,” Levine said. “There’s at least two ways of ensuring people can get to their destinations: One is mobility, the ability to move — the other is proximity, having destinations nearby. If the destinations you value are nearby, you can reach them without a whole lot of movement; conversely, if the destinations you value are very far away, you might have low accessibility, even if you have very high mobility.”

Levine said that the emphasis on mobility — including the prioritization of vehicle throughput and the maximization of speed limits — has dominated American urbanism in the past century, leading to the need for accessible spaces being largely ignored. He said he is hopeful, however, that priorities in the field have rapidly shifted toward making safer, slower, multimodal spaces.

In an interview with The Daily, Robert Goodspeed, chair of urban and regional planning at Taubman College, spoke to the various schools of thought and personal opinions in the field of urban planning.

“I think there’s a kind of a myth that planning is about developing a city from scratch,” Goodspeed said. “I think planning is really about a social process of managing change and improving decisions about how cities are run. And so in any given city, there’s different decisions, different options they’re contemplating and there’s going to be different kinds of opinions about their priority.”

Both Levine and Goodspeed made clear their support for conversations about urban design in the news and popular culture. Levine restated the need to center the social element of cities as more people become interested in urban design.

“I’m so thrilled that urbanism is a thing in the popular debate — even before our students come to urban planning school, they’re already steeped in this kind of thinking,” Levine said. “There might be a tendency to equate urbanism with the physical artifacts of urbanism. A fleshed out version would combine the built environment and the social environment.”

Goodspeed corroborated the enthusiasm for some of the small-scale infrastructure projects in Ann Arbor.

“Locally, I’ve been really encouraged by some of the ideas coming out of the campus planning projects which really complement work the city’s been doing to increase density along our transit corridors,” Goodspeed said. “I think the further development of the bicycle infrastructure in the city has been a really exciting development.”

However, Goodspeed said there are problems like affordability and equity of housing that have yet to be adequately tackled by Ann Arbor’s politicians and city planners. Still, he looked forward to the outcome of contemporary debates within the field of urban planning.

“The planning field today is a little bit fragmented between different priorities and objectives, and that feels inevitable for the time being,” Goodspeed said. “But it also maybe is an opportunity for, you know, new movement to come along and present us with a new synthesis of where we should lead our cities: one which I think has equity, has climate change, has housing at the center, but then doesn’t throw away the good ideas of the past.”

More people getting involved in conversations about public spaces is a great thing. Whatever they happen to call what they’re referring to isn’t that important — I certainly don’t want to enforce outdated or assumed definitions of the words. However, the design of our roads, sidewalks, parks, offices, homes and transportation is about more than their physical attributes. Built environments can and must facilitate a diverse social environment. Our cities are more than buildings, cars or bikes: they are the people who inhabit them.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.