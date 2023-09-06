In a world where music and celebrity culture intertwine, few names carry weight and resonance like Taylor Swift. With her current Eras Tour poised to shatter records and rake in a staggering $1 billion in gross profit, it’s undeniable that her influence has reached unprecedented heights.

The tour’s tickets, shrouded in exclusivity and allure, have taken on an almost legendary status due to their exorbitant prices. The average resale ticket price for the Eras Tour is $3,801, a 2,321% increase from Swift’s previous Reputation Tour average resale ticket price of $157. This begs the question: What could be the cause of such a soaring increase in price?

These outrageous prices and sold-out stadiums do not seem to be solely based on Swift’s popularity. Rather, there is a level of trendiness that comes with attending the Eras Tour. From fringe-lined, sequined, flamboyantly-colored outfits to Eras Tour bracelet-making parties, a large part of this tour’s appeal comes from the image of simply being there.

Being able to post and share that you were at the Eras Tour has become a popular way to flaunt one’s life. In a way, Swift’s latest tour has manifested as an experience that can be shown off because of how exclusive it is. There is an appeal to being able to show everyone that you went to Eras, even if you have never really been a Taylor Swift fan.

But who am I to claim that many of the fans attending these shows are not true fans? Some of them most certainly are, but a large component of the Eras Tour is its presence as a machine in a money-making sense and in a social sense. It has morphed into a symbol of status and participation, where being present at the event becomes a proclamation of one’s affiliation with a trendy and exclusive experience.

For instance, various companies have used the Eras Tour as a method of promotion. One such company, Mermade Hair, invited various influencers from the Bachelor franchise, “Vanderpump Rules” and other popular outlets. Clothing brands such as Altar’d State have released clothing edits specifically catered to the concert, formulating cute outfit inspiration for concert attendees. These promotions showcase the way companies have piggybacked off of the tour’s trendiness in order to promote their own brands.

The well-known blue crewneck that is being sold as merchandise at shows further highlights this trendiness. This specific crewneck is only sold at the actual concerts and cannot be purchased online, unless it is being purchased through a secondary seller. Interestingly enough, almost exactly the same sweatshirt is sold as a hoodie version instead of a crewneck on Swift’s official merchandise website, yet the hoodie does not retail for the same value as the crewneck.

For example, the hoodie can be found on eBay for up to $150 or on Swift’s official website for $75, whereas the crewneck is currently listed on eBay for up to $380. The crewneck, evidently, is a status symbol, reflecting the trendiness of the Eras Tour. Fans are dying to get their hands on the blue crewneck largely because it is an exclusive sweatshirt that screams the words “I was at the Eras Tour.”

Many of Swift’s longtime fans were actually unable to get tickets at all due to the high level of trendiness and exclusivity. In response to this, various social media accounts live-streamed the Eras Tour concerts so that fans could watch from anywhere. Social media accounts have popped up solely dedicated to promoting tickets for fans to be sold at face value rather than at overpriced resale prices.

Most shocking, a friend of mine actually got smuggled into one of the Eras Tour concerts in Chicago. She went to the concert looking for last minute tickets and ended up being approached by someone “selling tickets” outside of the venue. This person ended up bringing her into the stadium through a series of behind the scenes tunnels rather than actually selling her tickets.

While my evidence here is largely anecdotal, this suggests the possibility of an underground network for getting fans into the concert who do not have tickets. This is a display of the trendiness of the Eras Tour, where many true fans were unable to obtain tickets to the tour and, as a result, were forced to try to find other outlets to get tickets or watch the concert through their phone screens from a livestream Instagram feed.

Now, Beyoncé’s own tour is in full swing. However, most of my friends and I had no idea she was on tour until a week or two ago, despite the fact that. Yet Beyoncé is a hugely popular and successful artist just in the same way Swift is. Despite the fact that her Renaissance World Tour is potentially set to out-earn Swift’s Eras Tour, in some communities, it does not stand out as a flashy spectacle in the same way Swift’s does. It could be that this is because Beyoncé’s tour lacks the aspect of trendiness that Swift’s does, and that Beyoncé’s audience focuses on a smaller community.

I can really only speculate but I feel that much of this trendiness arises from the parasocial relationships between celebrities and their fans, especially in recent years. Basically, this is the idea of a one-sided relationship where one party does not even know the other party exists.

Since the pandemic, it seems fandom and the heavy presence of personalities online has exploded. I have been a part of various fandoms since I was a kid and the monster it has become is terrifying. Fans think they have some sort of ownership over a celebrity and their lives, relationships, opinions and everything else. Swift serves as a prominent case in point, as demonstrated by the recent incident where her fans swarmed a wedding rehearsal she was at after finding the address and sharing it.

In this respect, figures like Swift cease to be individuals; they transform into abstract ideas. When a person is reduced to an idea, it makes sense that we would be more inclined to view that person and their whereabouts, or even their musical tours, as trends. Ideas and propaganda, after all, are more effective at holding power over masses of people than a single person can hold without such tools.

The Eras Tour’s allure is about more than just music: it is a statement of cultural affiliation. Yet this narrative of trendiness contrasts with the reality that many genuine fans are left on the outskirts. This tour represents the convergence of fandom, fashion and societal status, encapsulating the evolving dynamics of modern entertainment culture. This blending of social and economic success showcases how Swift’s influence resonates in many ways, shaping both the entertainment industry and current-day trends.

