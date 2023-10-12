Ann Arbor’s housing, student or otherwise, is in crisis. The United States Census Bureau calculates median gross rent based on the costs of contract rent and average monthly utilities in a city, and then dividing that gross rent into two equal parts. The median gross rent in East Lansing, a comparable college town, between 2017 and 2021 was $990, $173 below the national median. Meanwhile, Ann Arbor’s was $315 more than the U.S. median at $1,382. These prices are indicative of a larger trend: students are being priced out of Ann Arbor.

Most University of Michigan undergraduates, after spending freshman year in a dorm, seek out third-party housing. Only 27% of U-M undergrads live in campus housing, three-quarters of whom are first-year students. Whether they’d like to stay on campus or not, dorm spots are scarce and first-year students are prioritized over those returning. Even with imminent development like Elbel Field, there simply aren’t enough spaces for everyone who wants one.

Students with little-to-no renting experience are at risk of signing predatory leases with arbitrary fees and byzantine rules. So, many students turn to landlords or cooperative housing. While co-ops provide freedom from many of the struggles of management companies, there aren’t enough beds for every student and not every student wants to share a house.

This is not the only rental activity in Ann Arbor, of course. The City of Ann Arbor is currently building affordable housing to support unhoused and low-income citizens. In 2020, Ann Arborites voted for a 20-year millage to raise an estimated $130 million to buy and construct between 500 and 1,500 affordable housing units. The Ann Arbor Housing Commission, which controls the budget, has since purchased an apartment complex and has begun development on nine lots already owned by the city. The primary target for this program is Ann Arbor’s unhoused population and lowest-income renters, with some availability planned for middle-income renters.

This is a great start for people previously excluded from the housing market but, for the moment, its scope is limited to that group. It’s unlikely to have a major impact on affordability for undergrads spending only a few years in town.

Hopefully, the millage is the beginning of a streak of future affordable housing programs that will benefit both permanent residents and students. With more units, renters can increasingly prioritize sustainability in construction and utilities, accessibility outside of a car and accountability of landlords. However, most renters have little say in how complexes are constructed, conducted, placed and priced. Students are especially absent from these conversations thanks to their short rental periods and inexperience negotiating with landlords and management companies. A key step on the path to affordable student housing, then, is representation.

Tenants’ unions are an excellent avenue for representation. Organized renters have consolidated bargaining power, which reduces their risk of being penalized or evicted for speaking up. Unfortunately, the Ann Arbor Tenants’ Union, founded in 1968, was defunded by the University’s Central Student Government in 2004. Accounts on X and Instagram bearing the union’s name stopped posting in 2021 after a brief revitalization push earlier that year, and updates to the AATU Facebook page are sporadic. Despite the absence of a unified platform for renters, activists are still organizing for representation and accessible, affordable housing.

Pressure is mounting on public officials to do better. On Sept. 5, the State Capitol building was surrounded by activists in the aptly named coalition “Rent Is Too Damn High.” Protesters organized under the punchy banner called for a renter’s bill of rights, social housing developments and the removal of Michigan’s 1988 ban on rent control. These and related causes would reduce the burden placed on current and hopeful renters. Legislation inspired by the demands could actually give many low- and middle-income renters a shot at finding a reasonable price for acceptable home conditions on and off campus.

Outside the concrete policies championed by the Rent Is Too Damn High coalition, student renters need some backup in talking to their first- or second-ever landlord. Luckily, students are part of a massive, well-funded community of smart and passionate go-getters: the University of Michigan.

The University already offers some help to renters in the form of Student Legal Services and Beyond the Diag. SLS offers education and consultation in a number of legal fields, including criminal, family, traffic and housing. Their housing law department offers appointments to assist with landlord disputes, contract terminations, problems with maintenance, evictions and simply reviewing leases before signing. Beyond the Diag is the University’s hub for off-campus renting information. Their website offers educational resources like guidelines for finding housing and roommates, student safety precautions and even courses for landlords.

These two resources are crucial for keeping U-M student renters safe and informed, but they are dramatically underutilized. I, for one, was not aware of either SLS or Beyond the Diag when I signed my lease two years ago (which I then had to cancel in January). The process was about as smooth as it could have been but, looking back, I realize how uninformed I was on what the University could offer for off-campus students.

Many more students, especially those in more drastic situations than I was, could benefit from that knowledge and support. A key barrier to that legal advice is a lack of resources. SLS, for example, only lists one housing attorney despite most of the University’s 32,695 undergraduates living off campus. The University should therefore invest more deeply in its existing housing resources and expand its reach and impact on student renters.

With increased money and attention from the University, SLS and Beyond the Diag, direct improvements could be made: hire more attorneys and staff, create more resources, share more knowledge and advertise their services more broadly. These specific boosts would all contribute to the University’s presence in the housing market. Management companies would have to contend with a larger share of students who are aware of their rights and who have access to legal counsel.

It would obviously take a lot of time and resources to litigate each and every squabble between a renter and a landlord, a scenario that I don’t foresee as reasonable or necessary. Instead, the presence of an entity as powerful as the University could preempt many of the problems caused by landlords who know more about housing law than their young tenants. The University could, for example, endorse or criticize certain management companies based on their track record of treating student renters fairly (a practice that the University has so far avoided).

The University might have a conflict of interest or overstep its bounds in getting involved in off-campus renting. It’s important to have housing options independent from the University but, as the main employer and largest non-government entity in Ann Arbor, it has the responsibility to ensure its students are taken care of in and out of the classroom. The University’s main role at present and, hopefully, in the future should be to ensure accountability and transparency among the dominant source of student housing.

Such a proposal, while providing novel benefits for student renters, is at its core an expansion on a familiar precedent set by the University and government programs. The Department of Housing and Urban Development offers a list of resources not unlike those on the SLS and Beyond the Diag homepages. A boost to the University’s protection of its student renters would bring those resources to the foreground and make the community a safer place to learn, work, rent and live.

Nick Rubeck is an Opinion Columnist from Williamston, Mich. He writes about what our food, media and physical spaces can tell us about ourselves. He can be reached at nmrubeck@umich.edu.