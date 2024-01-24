Picture a monarch butterfly soaring over the still, blue waters of the Pacific Ocean. It flaps its orange and black wings in a sweet, simple and modest way. Yet, the consequences are dire. As this monarch somersaults through the air, it causes the current to shift. The winds change and, soon enough, a tornado forms over the dusty plains of Iowa. A twirling tower of dust and air begins rampaging through towns, lifting debris off the ground and tearing homes to shreds — all thanks to the graceful fluttering of a four-inch insect thousands of miles away.

When put that way, this situation feels absurd or, at the very least, far-fetched. But the butterfly effect is all too real; it is the mathematical idea that small changes in one part of a chaotic system can have large-scale, unpredictable consequences. While we might not realize it, this phenomenon is prevalent in any aspect of life that can be characterized as unpredictable or chaotic — two words I’m guessing every college student has used to describe the college experience at one time or another.

Simply put, college can be an extremely hectic place. On any given day in Ann Arbor, thousands of students are rushing from class to class, attending club meetings, hanging out with friends, going to parties and doing essentially any other activity imaginable. Some might call this environment chaotic — I prefer to say that it’s vibrant. This commotion is ultimately what keeps the University of Michigan connected and what makes the butterfly effect possible.

Last year, I wrote a column in which I penned the term “Michigan’s two degrees of separation.” That is, any two people at the University are likely two or fewer social connections away from each other without even realizing it. This occurs due to the variety of ways students interact with each other, creating a complex web of social interactions.

The butterfly effect rests on the notion that a complex system is deeply interconnected. Therefore, the interconnectivity of a college campus ensures that a small and seemingly insignificant event can trigger a cascade of unpredictable and profound consequences. So, any action you take in college has the potential to influence the school as a whole.

Due to its metaphorical undertones, it’s easy to think of the butterfly effect as something destructive or negative. But that doesn’t have to be the case. In the bustling tapestry of college life where students must navigate through social, academic and personal experiences, seemingly inconsequential actions can set in motion a chain of events that vitalizes community and brings richness to the college experience.

For example, a chance encounter in a lecture hall or an impulsive decision to attend a club meeting don’t seem like very important events. But they can serve as the starting point for a cascading series of transformative experiences, shaping the college landscape in profound and unforeseen ways.

Small social interactions and individual decisions wield a remarkable influence on the larger social dynamics within a college campus. Think about how you met your closest friends or the formation of your friend group: Chances are, seemingly insignificant decisions, like where you chose to sit in the dining hall or the classes you enrolled in, played pivotal roles in these connections. In this sense, the University’s broader social identity emerges from the collective actions taken by each student. The interplay among our social circles, daily activities and the places we frequent intricately shapes the social fabric of our University.

The University’s academic reputation and scholastic framework are also a testament to the collective decisions and contributions of its student body. The University’s prestige is not merely a consequence of institutional policies and faculty functions. Rather, the University’s academic prowess is influenced by the individual choices of students. Each student probably isn’t thinking about the University as a whole when selecting certain majors, engaging in research and studying for specific classes. Yet these decisions, aspirations and endeavors are the building blocks of our history of academic excellence. Without the butterfly effect, without the aggregate of our seemingly minuscule actions, our college would not have the reputation it does today.

Still, it can be worrying to think that thousands of college students are running around Ann Arbor making random decisions with potentially profound consequences. It’s easy to picture this scenario deteriorating into chaos quickly, especially in contrast to the strength and structure of the U-M administration. However, the unpredictability associated with the butterfly effect can prove useful, working to counteract the University’s decisions that students find unsatisfactory or in opposition to their interests. In this sense, we should think of the butterfly effect as a demonstration of the agency we have on campus to foster change and impart our influence.

Even though the butterfly effect causes our actions to have potentially profound implications, that doesn’t mean we should obsess over all our decisions. Of course, we should exercise caution and consider the consequences of our actions, but the whole basis of the butterfly effect is the fact that we live in an unpredictable world made up of an infinite number of actions. So regardless of what you are doing, even when you might not think that it is enough, you make an impact.

Max Feldman is an Opinion Columnist who writes about culture, at the University and elsewhere. He can be reached at maxfeld@umich.edu.