The ongoing United Autoworkers strike has captivated the nation, constituting a reckoning in the fight between organized labor and big business. With the country’s most powerful leaders weighing in and President Joe Biden joining the picket line, negotiations couldn’t be tenser. Though the storied union has struck often in the past, the current strike is historic in its scope, with the UAW seeking 36% wage growth over four years, restoration of cost of living adjustments, a four-day work week and defined benefit pensions. In addition to their bolder demands, the union has also undertaken a novel picketing strategy by striking simultaneously against all Big Three automakers for the first time in history.

This historic fight has produced a delicate situation for company and union leadership, with both looking to address valid concerns over wage growth while also adapting to meet the current paradigm shift toward offshore manufacturing, electric vehicles and inevitable job loss from automation. Though union membership deserves a chance to participate in booming profits through moderate wage growth, continuing to take a hard-line stance against automakers could do more long-term harm than good to UAW members and the local Michigan economy. By lowering research and development spending on electric vehicles and squeezing profits from the Big Three, meeting the UAW’s demands could hurt American manufacturing. In particular, substantially increasing labor prices could cause the nation to fall behind foreign competition, pressuring companies to outsource labor to reduce costs and delaying solutions to unavoidable technological unemployment.

Since 2008, Detroit automakers have lost global market share to foreign competitors, causing dozens of car plants to shutter, often devastating local economies. Though American automakers have made a remarkable comeback after an almost $81 billion bailout in 2008 that rescued General Motors and Chrysler from bankruptcy, many of their vehicles still lag behind foreign cars in reliability and safety. While American companies may seem destined to take the backseat behind companies like Toyota, the current shift toward electric vehicles presents a tremendous opportunity to regain international scale and cement the future of American auto manufacturing.

By pouring billions into electric vehicle research, American automakers can reverse the trend of decline and secure long-term auto manufacturing job growth in the country. To accomplish this, companies should aim to run leaner operations geared toward consolidating gas-powered car product lines, which would allow them to dedicate more resources toward electrification. Unfortunately, the needs of UAW workers run contrary to these business objectives. At a time when companies should be lowering production of less profitable vehicles to go all in on electric vehicles, it makes little financial sense to vastly expand benefits for unnecessary workers. The UAW should continue pushing for moderate wage increases to meet recent inflation, but they should understand that winning their sought-after 36% wage bump could trade short-term gains for reduced long-term jobs.

Beyond supporting long-term investment in electric vehicles, UAW negotiators should be cautious to prevent the outsourcing of manufacturing. U.S. assembly line autoworkers earn an average $28 an hour, a figure that makes American manufacturing cost-prohibitive when compared to countries like Mexico, where workers are often paid under $5 an hour. Though American companies have demonstrated a willingness to pay higher labor costs to manufacture vehicles in the U.S., significantly increasing an already high cost of labor could force the shutdown of more American factories. By lowering their wage demands and introducing provisions that require companies to build specific product lines in American plants, the UAW could better protect existing assembly line jobs from shipping overseas.

Finally, the UAW should adapt its demands to reflect the unfortunate reality of job loss across the industry. Over the past several decades, the Rust Belt has been decimated by factory closures, with entire towns of workers laid off in short order. With little opportunity to retrain or pursue further education before facilities shutter, many manufacturers are left with bleak prospects after losing their jobs. Though the UAW should fight to keep as many plants open as possible, extending the lifespans of failing factories isn’t always realistic. To take a proactive approach toward this goal, the union should work to extract concessions from automakers to allow workers at plants with planned closures to receive subsidized job retraining, education stipends and generous severance packages that enable them to get back on their feet.

By taking a more holistic approach to negotiations, the UAW can temporarily preserve high-paying jobs, while also laying the foundation for a strong American workforce in electric vehicle manufacturing and reducing hardship for laid-off workers across the industry. Though doing so may reduce the size of pay increases in the short term, it could prove critical to keeping auto jobs in America and protecting the middle class in Michigan.

Nikhil Sharma is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at nsnikhil@umich.edu.