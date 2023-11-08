A month after Hamas’ attack on Israel, and the war has already taken a staggering toll. Civilians on both sides have borne the brunt of the casualties, with the Israeli military’s bombing campaign of Gaza causing massive devastation: Over 10,000 Palestinians have died as of today.

Since the onset of the war on Oct. 7, President Joe Biden has frequently emphasized the United States’ unwavering support for Israel in its campaign to destroy Hamas and bring home Israeli hostages. Combating Hamas and rescuing hostages is a worthwhile goal in the short term, but Israel has only a lackluster humanitarian plan for Gaza after Hamas has been destroyed, even as the long-awaited ground invasion of Gaza begins. One minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party has even recommended the nuclear option to fully decimate Gaza. The Israeli military’s plans are equally flawed, ranging from ending its “responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip” to the displacement of Palestinians to the resumption of military occupation.

Israel’s lack of concrete plans, compounded with Israel’s continued bombardment of refugees and Hamas fighters’ positions in a 300-mile tunnel network, raises significant questions about Israeli military strategy. Even more questions are raised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has likened Israel’s conflict with Hamas as a “struggle between the children of light and the children of darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle.”

It is undeniable that this conflict is deeply personal to both sides. Still, the personal nature of the Israeli retaliation doesn’t excuse the tactics of the Israeli military, which is responsible for the immense civilian toll sustained thus far by Gaza’s population, nor does it excuse the losses sustained by Israel after Hamas’ attacks. With a ground invasion imminent and the nature of the war changing, the IDF’s chief responsibility must be to uphold the laws of war in its ground offensive, a requirement it has thus far failed to adhere to in the conflict.

In continuing to carelessly harm civilians, Israel loses any moral high ground it had with Hamas. This will further inflames the world, inviting Iran, a major national rival of Israel, and Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militia which previously warred with Israel, to launch a multinational conflict. A conflict of that scale, should it occur, would likely see the involvement of the U.S. military at a level not seen since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The United States’ revenge-driven tour of the Middle East, which sought to wipe Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth following the tragedy of 9/11, draws parallels with the current conflict in Israel. In the case of its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, America’s quest to democratize Iraq and Afghanistan failed spectacularly, and its destruction of al-Qaida leadership left a power vacuum which was instrumental in bringing about the rise of the Islamic State group. In Afghanistan, the Taliban almost immediately regained control following the U.S. military’s disastrous withdrawal 20 years after the initial invasion.

To compare Hamas’ slaughter of Israeli civilians to the terror attacks on 9/11 is entirely valid, especially given the incredible emotion surrounding both attacks. What the United States cannot allow, however, is a war crime-riddled Israeli ground invasion that echoes the same mistakes made by the United States in its own failed wars.

As Israel’s most powerful ally, the United States must advocate for a permanent cease-fire to save Gaza’s civilian population and circumnavigate a broader war in the Middle East. Thus far, the United States has only escalated the conflict. Calls for a cease-fire have been actively censored by the State Department. Greater commitment of American forces in the Middle East, intended as a deterrent, has instead led to escalations which wounded two dozen American service members.

Biden’s confidence that Israel will abide by the “rules of war” has given a blank check for the Israeli military to continue its war-crime riddled operations in the Gaza Strip. Biden doubled down on this confidence by stating to the world he has “no confidence” in the casualty numbers reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health. The latter prompted the ministry to release the full list of 6,747 names, sowing further outrage among Arab Americans towards the willful blindness of the United States in this conflict.

The Biden administration’s verbal demands for a humanitarian corridor to assist Gazans is eclipsed by the remainder of the U.S. government’s statements and actions. While Biden called the validity of Gazan casualty figures into question, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza raged on. The $14.5 billion bill passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives to replenish Israel’s weapons stockpiles excludes humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla, going as far as to deny the existence of innocent Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the United States has continued to support the Israeli military in its operations with some of its most advanced military technologies, without imposing meaningful restrictions on the offensive use of such technology. U.S. munitions were used to carry out war crimes in 2021 strikes in Gaza, as well as previous conflicts. Given historical precedent, there is a strong likelihood that U.S. weapons systems have been used to carry out war crimes in the present conflict. The U.S. military urged the Israeli army to delay the ground invasion of Gaza, even sending a 3-star general to consult Israeli officials to avoid risking a broader conflict and the lives of hundreds of Israeli hostages. They invaded anyway.

This open disregard for the will of the U.S. government, Israel’s greatest ally, harkens back to infamous statements made by Netanyahu in which he dismissed American foreign policy as easily circumvented, including his disregard for the Oslo Accords, which sparked immense outrage in Israel.

From their present handling of this crisis, the United States has learned next to nothing from its prior wars in the Middle East. In failing to prevent the ground invasion of Gaza and escalating tensions through their continued investment of military resources in the region, the United States is hurtling towards a broader war with Iran, Hezbollah, and other members of the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance.”

Actions speak louder than words, and thus far Biden has failed to act decisively to avoid war and instead has spoken softly in half-hearted speeches to deter Israel and its opponents from engaging in a broader conflict. Biden must reengage fizzled-out diplomatic efforts with Israel and Arab countries to curb further unnecessary fighting in order to secure a peaceful solution for the region. The United States has already had two forever wars. It cannot afford to have another.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist who is passionate about international politics and how they affect us locally, but often writes about national politics as well. He loves receiving criticism or otherwise at maxsch@umich.edu.