If you’re like me, you’ll agree that winter semester did not begin Jan. 5, at least not in spirit. With both students and professors adjusting to hybrid and in-person classes as well as spending a majority of the first two lectures going over syllabi and basic course structure, the semester started off slow. When did things really begin? Jan. 18, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. long weekend. My start was similarly sluggish. For instance, I decided to spend that long weekend rewatching my favorite TV show from 2021, “Ted Lasso.” During my two-day long binge, I came across what is probably one of my favorite quotes ever:

“You just listen to your gut, okay? And on your way down to your gut, check in with your heart. Between those two things, they’ll let you know what’s what.”

For as long as I can remember, be it the biggest Bollywood stars from back home, the cream of the Hollywood crop, or the most awe-inspiring storybook heroes, all of their portrayals had one trait in common: bravery. From Hermione and Frodo to Jack Traven from “Speed,” I idolized characters who were able to defy the odds and do what they thought was right, even when everyone was telling them not to. I looked up to them because they had the uncanny ability to, time and again, do as Ted Lasso so eloquently said: trust their guts and follow their hearts. As I grew older, however, and was confronted by the prospect of making life-changing decisions, I realized that it is easier said than done. Case in point: my decision to attend the University of Michigan.

With this year’s early action decisions right around the corner, I can’t help but be reminded about how stressful April 2020 was for me. With the Indian government sending everybody into a total lockdown on March 23 following the outbreak of COVID-19, I decided to try and make the best of my circumstances. I resolved to finalize which college I would be attending and made quick and early progress by narrowing down to two choices at the beginning of the month. Thirty days later, after multiple spreadsheets with rubrics that considered everything from weather to alumni network and phone calls with every distant cousin that had any connection to either university, I had made no progress. Yes, it was frustrating, but a part of me saw it coming, because I knew indecisiveness ran in my family. It wasn’t the first time I had second guessed myself, and it wasn’t the first time I had lacked conviction. Feeling lost and disappointed, I remember calling my best friend and telling her about my dilemma. All she had to say was,

“​​After a point you have to stop making lists and just go with your gut.”

The next day I paid my deposit for the University of Michigan and have not looked back since.

To all those currently contemplating their next steps in life, be it your college decision, asking someone out to the homecoming dance or picking between two ice cream flavors at Ben and Jerry’s, I only have one thing to say: have faith in yourself. Lists, rubrics and spreadsheets are good and I will always affirm that the solutions to many of our problems can be found through simple and logical reasoning. In truth, deciding which criteria I was going to consider for my university rubric and what weight I would assign to them gave me a clear idea of what I wanted from my college experience and helped me immensely. Nevertheless, once I realized that, even after a month, I was no closer to knowing where I would be in Fall 2020, I learned that even reason has its limitations. Only intuition could fill the gap.

I am hardly an expert, but whenever I’ve found myself stuck without any apparent rational next step, I did what I felt was right. That, I think, makes all the difference in the world. It doesn’t always work. In fact, it blew up in my face on a couple of occasions. After all, even Frodo, the usually unshakeable hero, hesitated at the end of the “Lord of the Rings” movie and was consequently subject to some bodily harm. But there is no better way to prove to yourself that you are in control of your life than to follow your instincts, because they’re one of the only things that are 100% you. They are the purest, most organic choices that you can make, and as Ted Lasso so brilliantly recalled,

“It is our choices that make us who we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

Rushabh Shah is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at rushabhk@umich.edu.