I had plenty of thoughts racing through my mind while completing the paperwork for my first driver’s license. I was ruminating about how photogenic my hair was, how many inches I could get away with adding to my height and what signature to go with. This scrutiny of the details, however, quickly subsided when the clerk asked about donating my organs. The idea of donating my organs was an inconceivable scenario for 16-year-old me, and I admittedly stared at the “yes” and “no” boxes with indifference.

For others, the question of joining the organ donation registry is enmeshed in a deeper mistrust of modern medicine. Throughout American history, Black, Indigenous and Latinx populations have endured instances of exploitation and mistreatment within medical research and health care systems — through concerted negligence of disease and systemic bias. These historical injustices have left a lasting legacy of suspicion and fear, as minorities question whether they will receive adequate care and be treated fairly and respectfully. Persistent health care disparities, including higher maternal mortality rates and the disproportionate impact of certain diseases, further exacerbate mistrust.

It’s because of this history that asking people of Color for their organs after death is a tall request, especially when these same organs may not have been medically managed as fervently as other, more privileged patients’ organs were. Why should minorities place their bodies — the physical vessel and most concrete proof of a person’s existence — into the hands of a health care system that only recognizes their worth after death?

A 2006 study from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine examining perceptions and preferences in organ donation among different racial groups quantifies this concern. The researchers found that Black Americans had the lowest willingness-to-donate indicators, such as offering a loved one’s organs or signing a donor card. Most hard-hitting is the fact that nearly 40% of the Black individuals surveyed were more likely to agree with the statement that “if doctors know I am an organ donor, they won’t try to save my life” and 68% were less likely to believe that doctors can be trusted to pronounce death.

Despite the justified animosity that medical mistrust procures, thousands of innocent people still need organs. Without a replacement, patients in need of a transplant are often terminally ill, despite playing no part in the murkiness of American health care. Patient pain is on full display from a quick glance at the national organ transplant waitlist — which has more than 100,000 names — as well as the yearslong average wait time to receive an organ match. Every 9 minutes, someone new is added to the transplant waitlist while an average of 17 Americans die waiting.

Organ procurement agencies, however, couple these morbid statistics with insights into the impact that a single donor can have. Gift of Life Michigan, the state’s federally-designated organ and tissue recovery program, dedicates a majority of their webpage to infographics revolving around the lifesaving outcomes that follow organ donation for Michiganders on the list. Donate Life America, a national procurement program, identifies how one donor can save up to eight lives, restore vision for two people and replace various tissues for 75 people. The Health Resources & Services Administration, too, posts a multitude of shiny statistics that reiterate similar data points about the power of a donor. These agencies, which all work under the federally-contracted United Network for Organ Sharing, provide plenty of news features of patients’ new lives after transplant surgery, impact statements from family, post-mortem purpose for the deceased donor and other feel-good outcomes that a donor played the most significant part in actualizing.

These organizations are well intentioned, but they’re broadcasting the wrong message. Focusing on the benefits of donation is an utterly wrong recruitment strategy and it’s failing those in need of organs, especially people of Color on the waiting list. Medical mistrust, the fifth most significant reason that minorities choose not to be an organ donor, can be best countered with transparency. When health care providers and institutions are transparent about their actions and decisions, it becomes easier to hold them accountable for any errors, misconduct, negligence or information asymmetry.

Organ procurement agencies ought to hyperfocus their educational resources, outreach efforts and recruitment events on the entire process of transplantation itself — the match list, ranking, harvesting, immunological clearance, family involvement, organ transportation, sci-fi-like surgeries, physician deliberation, the science of organ rejection, insurance coverage, relevant policy changes, DEI efforts and every piece of paperwork between. Cumulatively, when patients and potential donors have access to these fleshed-out aspects of the transplantation process, they can actively make choices that align with their preferences and values. Having access both to understand and challenge these seemingly closed-door, backroom steps of organ donation will do much more to convince minorities that they should consider being donors than obvious recitations of the potential impact their organs could have.

Instead, organ procurement agencies brush over providing the general public with these details with the excuse that each patient’s transplantation case is so different. That’s to say, an in-depth write up would be obsolete due to the highly variable factors a candidate is judged with, such as the failing organ in question, sex, age, blood type and access to Transplant Score. The ATS score — a data-derived metric designed by the federal government’s Organ Procurement & Transplantation Network in an effort to prioritize health equity in transplantation — calculates both biological and socioeconomic factors that play a part in a candidate’s ability to receive an organ. As it stands, ethnic minorities on the waiting list have a lower ATS score than their white counterparts.

The National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities’ Minority Health and Health Disparities Framework, from which the ATS score derives its demographic categories, elaborates on the various reasons for this racial discrepancy. But a significant reason is not so obscure: Because the immune system markers used to match organ donors and recipients are inherited, minorities are more likely to match with someone with their ethnic composition. Diversifying the donor registry, therefore, is a crucial step in ending the pain of a minority’s time on the waiting list.

Organ procurement agencies, of course, cannot rebuild trust from people of Color after centuries of medical racism and inequity. Still, ditching race-blind recruitment materials and confronting the need for a more detailed line of communication about organ donation is the bare minimum that organ donation agencies need to adopt. Similarly, potential donors need a vow — a Hippocratic Oath specifically for transplantation, perhaps — that their life will be fully vouched for in a life-or-death scenario. It may be outlandish to think that a whole team of healthcare professionals would immediately subdue their resuscitation efforts upon information that their patient is an organ donor, but people of Color have concrete (and far less outlandish) examples of medical neglect in their past. The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, where Black men were denied proper treatment for syphilis and instead deliberately left untreated, and the forced sterilization of Latinx and Indigenous women without informed consent, are stark examples.

Furthermore, saying “yes” to putting your name on the registry shouldn’t be the end of an encounter with the topic of organ donation. Clinical providers should reeducate patients and citizens on the methods, matching and the science of transplantation change. Similarly, making an informed decision to withdraw from the registry should be well-received, supported and easily accessible. These small steps can help eradicate the negative perceptions of being an organ donor and reinforce the ultimate autonomy that people have over their bodies, even in death.

Hope is on the horizon with the emergence of subcommittees within household-name organ donation agencies dedicated to improving transplant justice. Notably, the National Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program and Association for Multicultural Affairs in Transplantation work to increase the availability of organs for ethnic minorities both through tailored, educational resources about transplantation from minority voices as well as prevention measures for non-communicable diseases (such as diabetes or hypertension) that prevail in minority communities. The work of these subcommittees should not be buried, but rather broadcasted as default resources on the first page of every organ donation brochure — hopefully to replace well-known and repetitively-stated benefits of gifting your heart, kidney, liver and other tissue.

The time for organ procurement agencies to self-evaluate is now. The warm and fuzzy statistics about donor impact on websites don’t do nearly enough to bolster registry numbers compared to the impact race-informed, detailed transparency could have. By walking potential donors through all aspects of transplantation and the lethal scenario that sparks its relevance, the gap between the urgent need for organs and the reluctance stemming from medical mistrust will diminish, paving the way for a more just and equitable organ donation system.

Moses Nelapudi is an Opinion Columnist who writes about science, research and healthcare for The Daily. She can be reached at nelapudi@umich.edu.