Throughout my college career, I have toggled back and forth between feeling panicked about the climate crisis and simply not caring; both ends of the spectrum were derived from feelings of utter helplessness. Regardless of how many sustainability organizations I joined, how much meat I cut out of my diet and the number of plastic water bottles I recycled, nothing seemed to change. It felt as though the Earth was doomed to fall, and our future generations would tumble down with it.

While the Earth hasn’t completely dissolved, some of it has quite literally burst into flames, with other areas following closely behind. The Canadian wildfires, which have recently coursed smoke through Canada and the U.S., and the California wildfires that continue to rage are both glaring consequences of global warming. Wildfires gain high media coverage because they affect everyone: the rich and the poor, the haves and the have-nots.

There are plenty of effects of climate change that gain disproportionate coverage due to the areas and corresponding communities they affect. Socially-vulnerable populations bear the brunt of climate change, even though they produce the least amount of emissions. Many of climate change’s public health effects also do not gain appropriate coverage. Increased rates of contaminated water and childhood asthma are largely caused by climate change, yet the resulting deaths and illnesses will rarely be reported as such and instead be considered “death by contamination” or “death by respiratory disease.” But simply because a statistic is not reported does not mean it’s nonexistent.

Global warming occurs when heat from the sun is absorbed by greenhouse gases (or man-made fumes) and then released into the atmosphere as heat. Therefore, as our greenhouse gas emissions — which are mainly caused by deforestation, burning fossil fuels and farming livestock — increase, atmospheric temperature increases accordingly. The past decade was the warmest on record since 1850, demonstrating the wild increase of greenhouse gases.

Climate change is real, and global warming is extraordinarily harmful. Those are facts that I refuse to argue about. But are the solutions that we are currently investing in — solar panels, windmills and EVs — actually effective, or are they doing more harm than good?

A recent hail storm in Nebraska that destroyed many of the state’s existing 14,000 solar panels caused many climate doubters to claim that solar panels generate more damage than they prevent. Further, people argue that solar panels are ineffective, as they can’t withstand certain temperatures and are incapable of generating electricity depending on time of year. The other leading issue with renewable energy is the cost; installing solar panels is not an affordable solution by any means.

Climate doubters are not wrong when they say that solar panels are not as effective or efficient as nonrenewable energy sources like petroleum oil or electric energy. While non-renewable resources have a fuel efficiency of around 40%, less than 14% of the energy that reaches a solar panel converts into electricity, with this effectiveness decreasing 1 to 2% per year. Both solar panels and fuel oils can therefore generate heat and electricity, but in wildly different capacities.

However, the inefficiency of clean energy is worth the use in order to offset the climate effects on nonrenewable energy. About 40% of Americans heat their homes with natural gas, a nonrenewable fossil fuel, making natural gas the leading source of electricity in the nation, with coal as a close second at 19.5%. Natural gasses produce 490 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour (or 1,000 watts of energy for one hour) of electricity, while coal produces 820 grams. This means that more than 50% of Americans generate 490-820 grams of fossil fuels from each kilowatts per hour of electricity used. In comparison, solar energy produces only 27-48 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatts per hour, depending on the type of solar energy.

The same goes for wind energy. Wind turbines are known to harm wildlife, particularly whales and eagles. Now, clean energy use is not only inconveniencing the consumer by costing a large sum of money along with stable heat and electricity but is actually posing a severe threat to wildlife. Wind energy has similar statistics as solar panels, with wind turbines generating 11-12 grams of carbon dioxide per kWh of electricity. But now the ethics become a bit more challenging.

When comparing the dangers that wind turbines pose to wildlife to the dangers that fossil fuels have on wildlife, fossil fuels are far more damaging. Climate change is a horrible threat to wildlife and will persist long after every single living being is destroyed due to its wrath. As ecosystems “become uninhabitable for certain animals,” biodiversity as a whole is compromised. The breeding success and overall survival rates of animals are at risk from increased heat and changing rainfall patterns, newly unlivable habitats and food and water depletion.

Much like the trolley problem, this situation becomes a question of whether to take intentional action and implement windmills or solar panels, which may kill a small number of animals, or to remain complicit and kill a large number of animals without taking any action. I say to this what I say to askers of the original trolley problem — inaction is a form of action, so it’s best to limit suffering to as few living beings as possible.

Perhaps whale murder in the form of wind turbines is not necessary to save the planet. But, renewable energy sources are highly effective methods of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide and fossil fuels that make their way into the atmosphere, which eventually limits an even greater threat to wildlife on Earth. Neither choice is perfect, or even mediocre; it may be easier to ignore the situation and let the train run its course. But, if you’re trying to find the least damaging solution, pull the lever and support the installment of wind turbines.

There is a similar trolley-esque problem when considering the production of electric vehicles — another climate change solution. Unlike oil, many renewable energy sources rely on the labor of underpaid workers and the resources of developing countries. Cobalt mining in particular is notorious for its poor labor conditions, worker exploitation and pollution production. Yet cobalt is found in 74% of EV batteries.

The amount of pollution that gas-powered cars produce, with one passenger vehicle emitting 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per year, calls into question the ethics behind continuing to use cobalt for EV production. Of course, if there was any possibility of producing EV batteries ethically, void of cobalt, we should adopt that solution immediately. However, I am writing about the current situation, which currently stands as either supporting environmental sustainability while enabling worker exploitation and cobalt pollution or harming the environment with gas-powered vehicles and eliminating the harms associated with EV production.

If we are contextualizing this problem in the framework of the trolley problem, it may make more sense to support EV production and disregard its accompanying ethical flaws. After all, the cobalt miners already live in disadvantaged communities and will statistically face the deathly threats of climate change first. By using EVs, we can help protect such disadvantaged communities from global warming and air pollution and help save humanity in a different way.

No solution is a good solution, but it’s important to understand the nuances of the issues and remain well-informed when deciding whether to support renewable energy sources and EVs.

Talia Belowich is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at taliabel@umich.edu.