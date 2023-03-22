If you’ve been on social media in the last two weeks, or more specifically TikTok, odds are you’ve probably heard of a potential ban on TikTok in the U.S. While this is not the first time fears of the giant social media app being banned have occurred, as similar fears appeared in the summer of 2020, this time appears more legitimate due to new legislation. The United States Senate recently put forward a bipartisan bill — with White House support — which would give the President the power to ban TikTok and other applications owned by foreign companies.

With such a decision becoming more likely by the day, fears of what will happen for users and creators alike are growing. Although banning the app might have negative effects on a large number of American users, it could end up creating more good than bad. Aside from potentially curtailing some national security concerns, a TikTok ban could bring to light just how social media companies use our data — and lead to similar domestic companies being held accountable for how they manage data. Before examining why TikTok being banned may be a good thing, understanding why it is facing a ban is important.

Over the past months, the federal government, alongside some states and universities have moved forward with banning TikTok on their devices, citing security concerns — primarily around data being collected and given to the Chinese government. These concerns have recently been amplified as fear of conflict in the South and East China Sea regions has grown and as the idea of a new “Cold War” between China and the U.S. come to fruition. Despite these fears, TikTok has refused to comment on the notion that they are giving any user data over to the Chinese government.

As the U.S. government continues its push to ban the app, it has the chance to demonstrate to the public how apps such as TikTok not only compromise national security but also endanger users. By taking such action, the ban could serve as a stepping stone toward taking action against other social media companies for their data collection methods as well as an assessment of their risk to national security and their user’s personal security.

A TikTok ban is an essential first step in taking action against other social media companies. By banning the app, the federal government showcases that they have the power to take action in order to protect citizens’ data. In the aftermath of a TikTok ban, Congress would be pressured to take action against other social media companies or risk the public viewing the TikTok ban as hypocritical. This is especially true given that other social media companies have been exposed for giving companies in foreign nations data from U.S. users.

However, the idea of a TikTok ban has not avoided backlash. Notably, the ACLU has called for the app not to be banned, on the basis of free speech. Others have seen this potential move as a means to allow the government to control other methods of speech.

While these concerns are legitimate, the potential ban offers regulators and users alike to reflect on why they’re using these apps in the first place. So far, the federal government has remained stagnant on enacting any legislation that would examine or regulate social media companies and how they treat data. The federal government, through the guise of banning TikTok, could examine additional social media companies for their practices.

This would not be the first time the government has attempted to look into social media. In 2018, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg testified to the Senate on his company’s handling of user data. More specifically, Zuckerburg spoke about Meta’s (then-Facebook) sale of user data to Cambridge Analytica without notifying its users. Despite this hearing, and subsequent debate about data protection for users, nothing has come from it.

It is just this lack of consequences that makes banning TikTok the perfect opportunity to lay a foundation for legislation that attends to such protection measures. A TikTok ban would give new gravity to the situation — more than Congress’s traditional wrangling of tech executives into the Capitol. As fears over the protection of data from foreign parties rise, banning TikTok would create a new foundation for ensuring data protection throughout the United States.

Banning TikTok could serve as an opportunity for the U.S. government to improve social media, even if there is some negative fallout. Although such a push may require additional work by Congress to prioritize data protection, this is an opportune moment for such an effort. While banning TikTok may leave some angry or upset in the short-term, its ban may just serve as the sacrificial lamb needed to bring about a better future for social media users.

Tom Muha writes about issues relating to social media and the internet. He is an Opinion Columnist, and can be reached by email at tmuha@umich.edu.