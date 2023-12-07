It’s no secret that the modern attitude of intense consumerism is one of the major perpetrators of high global greenhouse gas emissions. Even as people collectively take the initiative to call out corporations and lower their own personal emissions, consumerism — especially relating to fast fashion — continues to rise drastically. With fast fashion producing 1.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually and significantly over-producing clothes, change must be made to prevent further environmental damage.

The most obvious solution is “clean” fashion: clothing made through sustainable processes, using sustainable materials. Although the concept is positive and there is a growing market for sustainable clothes, clean fashion is not accessible to most. It is not only unaffordable for many people, but also goes against the basic economic incentive to buy things at lower prices. College kids and other consumers who may be able to afford just one or two sustainable items are more likely to buy several fast fashion items at lower prices.

Another solution is second-hand or thrift shopping, where people buy pre-owned clothing and items. This option is great for many reasons. First, there is no production of new clothing, and items get dropped off directly at the stores. This means that thrift shopping creates virtually no emissions. Second, because the items are pre-owned, costs are much lower and tend to rise more slowly than those of new pieces. This means that thrift shopping is a more beneficial option — financially and environmentally — for everyone.

In the past few years, there has been a large uptick in second-hand shopping, which has mainly been attributed to Gen Z. The rise of popularity in thrift shopping has subsequently diminished the preexisting stigmas surrounding it — including seeing it as poor or gross — which prevented many people from doing so and shamed disadvantaged families who relied on it. Recently, people have found many ways to second-hand shop through large online resellers of popular items like Depop or Poshmark, a rise in vintage and consignment shops, and an increase of younger generations shopping at stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army.

Thrift shopping steers the population most prone to buying fast fashion toward an option that has the same low prices, but is much better for our environment. Additionally, the newly “cool” nature of thrifting and the variety of ways to partake incentivizes more people to do it and reduces the stigma further. It also creates a market for second-hand clothes, which is a way for younger people to make money in an ethical and safe way.

However, the increase in thrift shopping has been accompanied by many criticisms of the practice. One of the primary criticisms is that younger and more affluent people thrift shopping gentrifies this way of shopping and pushes lower-income people who rely on thrift shopping out of the market. This gentrification is noted by the rising prices at stores like Goodwill over the past few years.

However, there is very little evidence to show that this gentrification actually happens. Goodwill is a nonprofit, meaning they aren’t raising their prices to increase their profits. Instead, the rise in prices comes with several years of especially high inflation, and hence higher operation costs that needed to be accounted for. Consignment stores, vintage stores and resale sites like Depop were never designed to be affordable options, but instead provide a supply for higher-end, pre-owned items that are in high demand for reasons beyond just being cheaper than newer clothing.

People mainly shop at thrift stores because they have items that are “retro” in nature and are no longer sold by the companies that originally made them. These markets have the same incentive as any other market: to turn a profit and get items to the people who are willing to pay for them. The Depop market is not in direct competition with thrift stores like Goodwill because their target audiences are vastly different, with one being geared toward wealthier teenagers and the other toward families who need affordable clothing options. Additionally, the former is for profit while the latter isn’t.

Another criticism of thrift shopping is that affluent people take the cheaper clothes away from people who need them. Simply put, this is not true. Only about 20% of donated clothes are actually sold, leaving thrift stores with an excess of available clothing. Companies still have to find a way to deal with these excess clothes. Some, like Goodwill, sell them at outlets for almost nothing, creating a great option for people who can’t afford to spend money on new clothing. Others work to find ways to give the clothes to places that will recycle them or ship them to other countries that have less excess clothing.

People also point to Goodwill and other large thrift store chains’ controversies, specifically around working conditions. Pressure should always be put on companies to improve working conditions and prioritize employees. The issue of companies having ethical controversies, however, is by no means unique to Goodwill or Salvation Army, but also present in many other mainstream companies.

To critique these major thrift stores for their issues, one must also critique other major corporations for their issues and compare the severity, as these other corporations often have more severe issues than stores like Goodwill. Additionally, the complaints that these companies face pale in comparison to the controversies surrounding major fast fashion companies like Shein. When we consider working conditions as a factor in where we should shop, we must note that the alternative to Goodwill or Salvation Army is almost always worse.

The reality is that we are in dire need of new options for consumerism that don’t contribute to climate change, as a decrease in American consumerism or sustainable fashion becoming affordable are not likely events. Instead of fighting against this trend, we should continue to contribute to its popularity and find new ways for consumers of all different incomes and preferences to participate. Thrift shopping is not only fun and trendy, but a vital tool in the battle against climate change, and we must continue to fight against critics to contribute to a cycle that lets previously owned items get a second life.

