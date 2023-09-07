Is there a right way to go about college? Like many other students, I’ve spent a large part of this summer thinking about how last school year went, as well how I would like this year at the University of Michigan to go. With classes starting, I’m sure that there are plenty of students who have planned out what they want to get out of this school year; they know the clubs they’re going to join, the way they’ll balance academics and social life, and even the types of people they want to befriend.

For the people trying to plan out what will happen this year, who are hoping this year fully meets their every expectation, I hate to burst your bubble, but that’s not going to happen. Sure, you can plan out your class schedule, your major, the clubs you join and the Ann Arbor restaurants you frequent. But with all the randomness that ensues when tens of thousands of young people gather at a university, you’ve got to expect things to not always go your way.

Put bluntly, this year will not go as planned for you. Those hopes and dreams you have for this year? They won’t all be achieved. Sorry, but that’s life. However, I don’t think that unexpected detours in college are such a terrible thing.

Imagine you know exactly what will happen this school year. In all the classes you take, you know the grades you’ll receive and how much you’ll study to get them. You know when you’ll make new friends and all the places where you’ll have memorable experiences for the first time. In this scenario, your U-M experience will meet your expectations, but there is no opportunity to exceed them. Knowing exactly what will happen — or attempting to know by planning everything to the smallest detail — limits the possibilities and opportunities that come with college life.

To explore that idea further, let’s also picture what this year could look like for a real student. Imagine you’re a business student planning to take only business classes, participate only in business clubs and hang out exclusively with other business students. It may feel like you’re doing everything exactly as you need to, but college life should not be about checking things off a list. You shouldn’t restrict yourself to only taking specific types of courses, only joining particular clubs and only meeting certain kinds of people. If a plan confines the scope of your college experience then chances are it might be doing more harm than good.

If planning keeps you living for the future rather than living in the moment, it can hinder how much you enjoy your time at the University. Is it beneficial to think about your future and set yourself up for success? Yes, but preoccupying yourself with what may happen is likely to cause you even more stress and anxiety.

Obsessing over a plan is not the way you should go through college. Many things beyond your control will happen this year and if you cannot embrace the unexpected, college is going to leave you feeling disappointed and frustrated. If you’re willing to adapt to whatever the year throws at you and are resilient when dealing with the unforeseen, you can thrive here at the University.

Now I’m not saying that planning is bad. Plans are vital to identifying and achieving our goals. They make us work harder and more consistently, which is extremely important as our academic and professional responsibilities get bigger. But college is not just about the pursuit of knowledge. It is also about the pursuit of personal growth. Without spontaneity, without surprises — pleasant or otherwise — how are we supposed to figure out who we are and what we can become?

To the people who have already decided every class they’re taking, which clubs and organizations they are going to join, and which activities they will do for fun, I hope planning works well for you. But as we begin a new academic year at the University, I urge you to remember that the beauty of college lies in serendipity. So while this year may not go as planned, plan for your experience to be even more impactful and rewarding.

Max Feldman is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxfeld@umich.edu.