I recently listened to the song “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift. I first heard that song when I was 15, pondering what experiences high school and college would hold. The possibilities seemed limitless. But now, as a senior in college, I feel a longing for that version of myself. I know what my future holds: graduation, then moving to a new city and entering the workforce. Whenever my life has been on the precipice of change, I have been overcome with stress. Switching from child to an adult, an underclassman to an upperclassman and from a student to an employee are life changes that have terrified me.

This past summer, I worked in consulting, and getting a taste of what my life would become after college scared me — working and living in a new city made me want to stay a college student even longer. On top of that, I recently turned 21, and the weeks leading up to that change were riddled with reflection and fear. I felt myself mourning the loss of my youth, terrified that my life, once filled with freedom, friendship and joy, would soon become an eternal cycle of working, aging and reminiscing on my past. Most of my college senior friends have expressed similar sentiments. They fear the idea of leaving college and young adulthood to enter the workforce, arguably the biggest change any of us will have faced thus far in our lives.

Fear of change is a common phenomenon. Eighty-seven percent of Americans say they fear getting old, and half of all people in Britain say they fear change. The main reason for this is likely that change can often threaten our very identity. As this Harvard Business Review article states, major life changes can be shocking, especially if they relate to our identity. For example, if we identify heavily with our job, our role as a parent or being a student, we can struggle to define ourselves when these identities change.

This can explain why many people often resist change. We struggle to let go of a piece of ourselves and our identity. However, resisting change is counterproductive and can actually harm us. In a fascinating 2018 study conducted in partnership with Yale University professors and the National Institute on Aging, people who had positive beliefs about aging had a far lower chance of developing dementia and lived, on average, 7.5 years longer. Positive beliefs around aging let us embrace the aging process and focus on the benefits of getting older instead of looking at the negatives. In the study, even people who were genetically predisposed to dementia had a lower chance of actually developing dementia if they embraced aging. In this context, embracing aging was tested by giving a statement such as, “The older I get, the more useless I feel,” and having participants respond on a scale from “Strongly Disagree” to “Strongly Agree”. This research indicates that acceptance is a much better tactic than resisting change, especially when some changes, like aging, are inevitable.

Accepting, rather than resisting, change can significantly improve our quality of life. But given that our brains are wired to resist change, how can we actually do that? More research from the Harvard Business Review shows that focusing on what will remain the same can actually help people embrace changes. This research says that employees often identify with their organization and thus fear that after big changes, their organization will be fundamentally different from the organization they originally valued. Although this research was focused on the workplace, it has social implications as well.

When people face major life changes, they often worry that they will not be the same afterward. This is where focusing on what will remain the same can comfort us. In all experiences in life, two things remain constant: You will be the one going through them, and you will always be you. This is why, although changes often threaten our identity and sense of self, they can also bolster it. Developing a strong identity through life’s changes, whether through spending time alone or discovering authentic hobbies and passions, is incredibly important. It can provide us with greater motivation, improve our relationships and decision-making, and, most of all, help us understand more about ourselves. Understanding that our identity is not defined by external circumstances but is rather something that we cultivate ourselves can guide us through life’s many changes.

Taylor Swift demonstrates this concept brilliantly. Arguably the world’s most famous celebrity and newly minted billionaire, she started out as a country singer. However, as she experimented with new producers, she switched her sound to pop. When her persona of the relatable girl-next-door was destroyed by her feud with Kanye West, she didn’t resist that change in her life either. She embraced her new identity, making it an album (Reputation) and the highest-grossing tour in the United States. Even now, after 17 years of being a star, Swift isn’t easily defined by one thing. She has gone through so many changes in her musical career that we don’t see her as Swift the country singer or Swift the pop star; we just see her as Taylor Swift, artistic genius. Swift shows that embracing change leads to greater success and that life changes don’t erode our identity, they cement it (in Swift’s case, cementing her as a brilliant songwriter). When our paths in life change, we learn more about who we are and what we want.

As I said before, I just turned 21. But now, instead of feeling fear, I’m excited and hopeful. The future — and the joy, heartbreak, pain, friendship and exploration it brings — will only help me grow and learn more about who I am. Now, when I listen to “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version),” I think about the curiosity and wonder my high school self had — if only he knew how amazing, confusing, vast and electric the years to come would be. I’m sure that a year from now, when I listen to “22 (Taylor’s Version),” I’ll feel the same way, continuing to go through life, with its magnificent and devastating changes, and learning more about myself. I implore you to approach change with curiosity and openness. Taking the time to learn more about myself and my goals has been incredibly insightful and transformative for my life, and I encourage you to do the same. After all, your identity is not defined by your external circumstances, like being a student or an employee. Rather than defining yourself by any one era of your life, you can be defined by just being you. Learn more about yourself — that’s what has stayed with you throughout your life. That’s enough.

Mahi Vyas is an Opinion Columnist writing about psychology and self. He can be reached at mkvyas@umich.edu.