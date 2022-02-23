Masks, and the mask mandates that often come along with them, have been a flashpoint of contention for close to two years. They have become extremely politicized, often seen as a quick indicator of ideological allegiance. Policies legislating these mandates have been the opposite of uniform, with laws varying not only state by state, but city by city and often school district by school district. America is at the point where governmental policy surrounding masks, specifically for children below the age of 11, ought to be uniform. With emerging data on the reality of COVID-19 infections in schools, readily available vaccines and a notable decrease in COVID-19 cases, the sound policy is clear. It is time to do away with mask mandates for kids in schools.

I must preface this all by stating unequivocally that this is not from an anti-mask, or even a blanket anti-mask-mandate, standpoint. The data is clear that well-fitted medical-grade masks are extremely effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, mandates have at many times been sound policy. Mask mandates were unfortunately quite necessary before the widespread distribution of the various COVID-19 vaccines. This piece is not meant to diminish the pandemic that has taken the lives of over 900 thousand people in the U.S. alone. Rather, this call is centered around cost-benefit analysis in tandem with new information on COVID infections in schools, a changing environment and comparative policy with other venues where people socialize — such as bars and restaurants.

On Feb. 14, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city would soon be ending its vaccination requirement for indoor businesses, along with the vast majority of mask mandates. No longer would masks be required in restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, gyms, churches and the vast majority of other indoor locations, with few exceptions. Unfortunately, one of those lone exceptions was for schools. Indeed, six-year-olds sitting in class for eight hours a day would be bound to wearing a mask, while grown adults were free to rip off the mask in crowded bars. Indoor stadiums packed with tens of thousands? No mask. But for those little kids comparatively spread out in their classroom of 20, the burden was still there.

Though I fully support the loosening of restrictions, for Bowser to stop at schools in the way she did is nothing short of infuriating, and it defies science. This follows a nationwide trend, one which we should be deeply worried about. Children in this cohort have been proven to be less susceptible to severe infection and death from COVID-19 than every other age group. Every kid five years and over has safe and extraordinarily effective vaccines readily available. Schools do not have the density that venues like large concerts and sporting events do. These factors alone make decisions like Bowser’s terribly misguided, and furthermore should be reason enough to drop the mandates entirely, regardless of their presence in other localities.

Most kids in schools are wearing cloth masks, which with the emergence of Omicron have been rendered almost if not entirely useless. Little kids often struggle to keep a mask on their faces, and it can be extremely hard for teachers to enforce. One-way masking is effective, so those who cannot be vaccinated, or who have insanely decided not to get vaccinated, still have the means to protect themselves regardless. COVID-19 cases have absolutely plummeted, dropping 90% since January. Lastly, and maybe most importantly, data are beginning to show quite clearly that there is a real adverse effect to masking of kids in schools. Psychological effects are real, and aspects like brain development can be hindered. Personal interaction is more difficult, and kids often struggle to remember faces in schools, lack emotional connections and more. Academic issues — for example, the inability to read lips for kids learning language — also exist.

Moreover, the net benefit of mandatory masking for little kids in schools has never been consistently clear. In fact, the World Health Organization explicitly discourages masking those five and under, and they make a point for those aged 6-11 that it should be decided on based on relevant data at the time. At this time, the information sided against mandating masks for children in schools.

As a recent Atlantic article also pointed out, the extremely few Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies they have long used as the crux of their argument for mandatory masking in schools have serious flaws, to the point where their conclusions are only vaguely, if at all, supported by their own data. Take, for example, that one of their studies found masking teachers to cause a statistically significant decrease in COVID transmissions. The same could not be demonstrated for students. Or the one in Arizona, which did not account for vaccinations. Some schools in the sample weren’t even open, and specific case counts were not even collected. There have been a total of zero randomized trials looking at the efficacy of masking with children.

One of the main problems government officials and health agencies have had throughout the pandemic is their lack of a clear barometer for when measures need to be taken and when they can be relaxed. Off ramps — conditions that need to be met before the relaxation of measures — are vague, if not nonexistent. When mandates are reimposed, for example, when a new variant emerges where early data is worrisome and its full effects may not be known, or when cases spike up drastically, they have been based on the emerging data. The inverse has not been true. Municipalities are often reluctant to meaningfully relax measures after a wave of COVID has passed, instead leaving their — largely vaccinated — citizens to languish in the precautions of last year’s surge.

As Dr. Leana Wen pointed out, when you continue to impose the same ‘red alert’-like restrictions, and those restrictions are not loosened when new data emerges, you lose leverage to impose restrictions when they are actually needed most down the line. We are in a clear position of vast improvement, where masking needs to be loosened, especially for little kids in schools, who are safest from COVID-19 and yet face the most adverse effects of constant masking.

Compared to many, younger kids have had an especially hard time dealing with the societal effects of COVID-19. The lack of in-person schooling, interaction with kids their age and unwarranted restrictions in which they often bear more responsibility than any other age group has been deeply damaging. The hypocrisy of school and government leaders who continue to implement mask mandates in schools, then themselves do not follow those rules, is insulting to the very kids they claim they care about.

When masking is not required for large indoor events like concerts and sporting events, where individuals are much more tightly packed than kids in schools and in all likelihood are composed of more vulnerable age groups, it is insulting to kids who must still endure the restrictions. Adults, who should have no problem keeping a mask on all day, who do not suffer the same sort of psychological and learning effects of masks, are free of restrictions. Kids, the most vulnerable population to mandatory masking, are not.

Opinion Columnist Devon Hesano can be reached at dehesano@umich.edu