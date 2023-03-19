Content warning: mentions of mental illness.

About one in five U.S. adults have been diagnosed with any mental illness. Stigma is one of the leading factors that prevents people with such conditions from seeking help. Those who struggle with mental disorders often feel embarrassed or uncomfortable when talking about their illnesses. In an attempt to grow awareness and reduce the stigma around mental illness, we now regularly see public figures sharing their stories and struggles with mental health on social media, specifically on TikTok.

Whereas other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook serve essentially as a highlight reel — showing only the best and most glamorous parts of people’s lives — TikTok encourages creators to post raw and unfiltered content. Although people sharing their experiences with mental illness has been positive for those who struggle with a disorder, the content being produced on TikTok is blurring the line between what is a mental illness and what isn’t. Kids and young adults are confusing normal feelings, such as sorrow or restlessness, with serious conditions, such as depression or ADHD. As a significant amount of TikTok’s content has recently been centered around the mental health crisis, we need to start addressing the effect that such videos are having on the world’s youth.

A lot of what continues to make TikTok so popular and addicting is its ability to customize each person’s feed based on their tastes and preferences. Although a clever way to keep people engaged, the inability of users to directly control what appears on their screen often has them going down dark rabbit holes. As the user network has grown to encompass people of all ages and backgrounds, we often find our For You pages scattered with variations of very real and startling issues.

Like a lot of my generation, I’m guilty of being caught in the TikTok vortex. What starts as a quick break from studying can quickly turn into hours spent scrolling through mind-numbing videos. While the sheer addictiveness of the platform is startling enough, it’s the content being released that should be cause for concern. With mental illness rates on the rise, a lot of recent videos have catered to the mental health crisis. But what effect is such content having on kids and young adults with no previous struggles with mental health?

A dangerous trend has started where viewers are using the content they see on TikTok to self-diagnose themselves with a mental disorder. When scrolling through our feed, it’s not uncommon to be met with videos containing headlines like ‘Five signs you’re struggling with depression’ or ‘If you experience these symptoms you might be depressed.’ Typically the creator then goes on to list symptoms like losing motivation to do basic tasks, having trouble sleeping or experiencing mood swings.

After seeing such a video, the viewer often starts to make connections between the expressed symptoms of depression and the things in their own life. For example, as students, it’s not uncommon for us to feel overwhelmed while trying to balance things like maintaining good grades, working part-time jobs and spending time with friends. Sometimes this stress shows through difficulty getting up in the morning or through waking up feeling tired and unmotivated. While these traits can align with symptoms of depression, they also align with the everyday pressures of being a college student.

Often people aren’t fighting a clinical illness, but are instead dealing with normal emotions that come with the ups and downs of life. With a whopping, 22.8% of U.S. adults living with some mental illness, it’s easy to believe that we’re among the 57.8 million who struggle; TikTok is only feeding into those concerns. In a well-intended effort to destigmatize conversations around mental health, influencers are also unintentionally promoting it. Content on TikTok is leading viewers to incorrectly self-diagnose themselves with disorders before ever even seeing or speaking to a professional.

This is not to say that the TikTok conversation surrounding mental health hasn’t had positive impacts. When we see our favorite influencers sharing stories about their struggles with mental illness, it makes us more comfortable to do the same. Rather than feeling embarrassed by conditions such as depression or anxiety, we might feel more comfortable seeking help. But whether we truly need help should be determined by a healthcare professional, not by a self-identified therapist on TikTok. Although I don’t believe that content creators are looking to cause harm through misinformation, they are speaking to millions of viewers and aren’t informed about each person’s unique situation. Their experience with mental illness probably looks very different from yours.

Although it’s important to acknowledge and appreciate the role that TikTok has taken in educating the public on the mental health crisis, it’s also important to keep ourselves from scrolling aimlessly. Information regarding mental illness can be helpful when consciously searched for; however, the echo chamber created by TikTok is making it seem abnormal to not be experiencing symptoms. Young people need to be giving themselves more opportunities to cope with normal emotions before immediately writing themselves off as mentally ill.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu