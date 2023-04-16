If you don’t know who Pedro Pascal is, I’m convinced you live under a rock. If you do know him but you don’t absolutely love him, I’m convinced you have no heart. This is the way.

After two decades in the entertainment industry, Pascal is in his heyday. Between his role as a badass and protective father figure in both “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian,” Pascal’s press interviews and red carpets have been a draw for recent attention — particularly internet attention. Though fancams and thirst comments expressing love for a celebrity are certainly not new, they are intense for Pascal.

When a collective thirst like this becomes as large as it is, it naturally falls into the hands of pop culture media. It’s common for media companies to collect these tweets and TikToks and put them before the eyes of the celebrities they’re dedicated to. Buzzfeed’s thirst tweet series where various (often male) celebrities read and react to lewd tweets stand as a prime example of this phenomenon. Pascal, perhaps fortunately, has not been featured in the series, but has nevertheless been faced head-on with these objectifying comments from fans.

This phenomenon doesn’t pertain to just Pascal; it is instead a recurring theme among many male celebrities, as evidenced by Buzzfeed’s years-long series. Really, this phenomenon is a cycle of sorts, starting with inside jokes among fans that turn into objectifying tweets that eventually make their way to pop culture media. This cycle increases in intensity at every phase, and it continues even as we all collectively move away from last month’s celebrity and onto the newest.

This cycle begins with an inception. It can be as simple as being hot on screen. For Pascal, it began with the comments “Daddy is a state of mind” and “I’m your daddy” in Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview. While relatively innocent, these comments spark inside jokes that can easily be spotted by any fan. Next thing you know, Pascal is widely known as “space daddy” across the internet.

Though some fans may only lightly joke along, some take “daddy” a degree further, and from there, thirst tweets get their start. While these tweets and comments vary in their degrees of absurdity, they always become more “creative” the further you dive into them. In a way, it becomes a means of simultaneously complimenting the celebrity in question while also finding the most insane way to word it.

Here, tweets develop from simply calling Pascal a “cool, slutty father” to describing in great detail how “BIBLICALLY gorgeous” he is (and that’s one of the more tame ones). Rarely do the people who write such a comment expect it to be seen by the celebrity it’s dedicated to, and rarely do they expect a reaction in videos that accumulate millions of views — but we all know that isn’t always the case. Buzzfeed knows it, too.

As each comment attempts to outdo the last in its gaudiness, the effect snowballs into something bigger and bigger until media companies take notice. While they aren’t the ones writing such tweets, entertainment media like ET or Buzzfeed take these comments and shove them into the celebrity’s face. From here, the cycle nears the end of its course at its most intense point; for Pascal, this means being asked about being the internet’s “daddy” for the nth time. From there, the celebrity’s press tour ends, and the internet moves on to find someone new to lust over.

I’ve watched the cycle cross different celebrities multiple times, and I always feel a host of emotions. Sometimes what could be considered a “thirst tweet” isn’t sexual at all and actually quite sweet. Instead of boiling down a celebrity’s appeal to physical attractiveness alone, it comments on impressive talent or good personality, and at the end of the day, it’s always nice to see a celebrity you like read a kind comment.

Given the nature of most thirst comments, though, I often feel more uncomfortable than warm-hearted as celebrities read these strange, objectifying tweets — even if they do take it in stride and joke along. In a twisted way, however, I also get a bit of satisfaction from the fact that it’s often male celebrities reading these — that they get a taste of what many women, famous or otherwise, face throughout most of their lives.

When it comes down to it, there’s a large gray area between the fun, harmless parts of fan culture and its weird, objectifying dark side. It’s easy enough to point to entertainment media who exhaust this cycle; it’s easy, profitable content for them. However, I’d be remiss to disregard the role fans may play in this vicious circle.

Fan culture itself is not the problem. Taking comfort in a show or movie or even a celebrity and connecting with others over your shared love is little cause for concern when they stay within healthy boundaries. Nevertheless, it’s important to recognize when that parasocial relationship goes a bridge too far and you’re getting a little too comfortable online. An appreciative comment is one thing, but it’s another thing entirely to objectify a stranger, no matter how much we may appreciate them and their work.

Entertainment media easily latches on to this thirsty content, but it’s the fans that ignite the flame that grows into a raging fire. At the risk of sounding like your middle school assembly on cyberbullying and internet use, I ask you to please remember that you have a digital footprint. For the love of Pedro Pascal: Think before you post.

Audra M. Woehle is an Opinion Columnist who writes about gender and sexuality in popular culture. She can be reached at awoehle@umich.edu.