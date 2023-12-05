This year, I’ve become increasingly more aware of my idle spending. It seems like every day I’m bombarded with some form of the same question. “Would you like to subscribe?” Typically I respond with no, but every so often I find myself signing up for some alluring free trial. Then all of a sudden a month has passed and I realize that the free trial is no longer free. The modern shopping experience has become a battleground, and consumers find themselves dodging an onslaught of subscription offers at every turn. Want a cup of coffee? Brace yourself for the barista’s pitch on the benefits of a monthly subscription. Looking for a software tool that you need for one specific assignment? Good luck finding a one-time purchase option amid the rapid fire of subscription plans.

The subscription economy, a modern business model where consumers pay recurring fees for access to products or services, is reshaping the way we engage with everything from entertainment to fitness and beyond. The entire concept of a subscription is built out of convenience. With time being such a precious commodity, subscriptions offer a hassle-free approach to accessing a diverse range of services.

Whether it’s streaming platforms or weekly grocery deliveries, subscriptions eliminate the need for individual and repetitive purchases. With automated billing systems, consumers can simply set up their transactions and forget about them. As our lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, the appeal of subscriptions lies in their ability to simplify and enhance our consumption experiences, making them an attractive choice, particularly for young adults.

In an age where the buzzword is “subscription,” it seems like everything has become part of this pervasive economic trend. However, beneath the convenience lies a subtle danger that many consumers fail to recognize.

These subscriptions are sold based on the premise that they will make our lives easier; and while that might be true, they are also discretely draining our wallets. As a student, you might not be physically swiping your credit card every day but think about what a typical day in your life looks like.

You probably wake up and walk to class while listening to music through your headphones. You don’t want every song to be interrupted with advertisements so you pay for Spotify ($5.99 for a premium student membership). Maybe you’re feeling tired after your first class so you stop at Panera to get a charged lemonade or a coffee ($11.99 per month for an unlimited Sip Cup subscription). Then you stop at the library to study for the exam you have later that week. You use your personalized study plan that Quizlet created for you ($7.99 per month for Quizlet Plus). Then, you head home to cook dinner using the ingredients that came in your Blue Apron box (six servings per week = $65.94 for meals + $10.99 shipping). Then, finally after finishing all your homework, you turn on Netflix ($15.49 for a standard plan). The allure of subscriptions is undeniable. But as we grapple with this monsoon of subscriptions, it begs the question: Has subscription culture gone too far?

The issue isn’t with the concept of subscriptions but rather the relentless manner in which they’re thrust upon us with every purchase. If you’re paying a monthly fee to ride public transportation you’re probably getting your money’s worth. It’s the more simple acts that are a problem.

Buying a cup of coffee or browsing for software shouldn’t be a monthly commitment. The problem lies in the pervasive nature of these offers, transforming what used to be straightforward purchases into decisions filled with subscription choices. Consumers are left to decide not only whether they want a product but also whether they’re ready for a recurring financial obligation. The constant barrage not only tests our patience but also lulls us into financial complacency.

In an article in The Globe, Salt Lake Community College student Scott Martin Lozano said, “I probably pay for 10 to 15 (subscriptions), but I’m not really sure.”

The average monthly spending on subscriptions hovers around $219, and a study done by Waterstone Management Group reported that 84% of Americans tend to underestimate that amount. That’s because we sign up for things and then forget about them.

This is not a call to abandon subscriptions altogether; they can provide genuine value and convenience. In theory, a subscription-based economy should benefit consumers by providing predictable and manageable monthly costs, in turn fostering better financial planning. However, companies need to acknowledge that not every purchase warrants a monthly commitment. As consumers, we need to be aware of and actively participate in our financial decisions. In a world filled with subscriptions, we need to rise above the pressure and realize that every purchase doesn’t have to carry the weight of a monthly commitment.

Téa Santoro is an Opinion Columnist who writes about college culture and student life. She can be reached at aristea@umich.edu.