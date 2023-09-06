On Aug. 15, former President Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time on account of his involvement in a “criminal enterprise” aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 other offenders were charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organizations Act. Established by the federal government in 1970 and adopted by the state of Georgia only 10 years later, RICO strengthens case evidence by allowing lawyers to combine seemingly unrelated crimes committed by multiple offenders on the basis of involvement in a common criminal enterprise. Although he has faced numerous charges in the last few months, it is only with this fourth indictment that fears of Trump’s reelection have been slightly alleviated and the grievous state of our nation has begun to wane.

Today, the nation is divided. America is two separate entities of competing truths, one of which is heavily narrated by former President Donald Trump. Through his faulty leadership, Trump has led the nation into grave peril and threatened the U.S. democratic system. The system of a fair election is quintessential to our democracy — without the power to vote, what democratic privileges do citizens yield?

The former president is finally facing legal action for his crimes, yet his delusions remain untamed; Trump refuses to relinquish power. It’s hard to believe that Trump would relinquish power after two legitimate terms either. To make matters worse, his followers support him blindly. According to a study done by Reuters, more than half of Republicans today believe that Trump is currently the “true” president, and many still plan to vote for him, regardless of any future criminal status.

While the similarities are overwhelming between the federal and Georgia RICO statutes, the trial being held in Fulton County court under state law will make all the difference. With Georgia being a state case, the chances of the judge finding him guilty are far more likely. In a federal trial, the court judge is appointed by former presidents (including Trump), whereas state judges are typically elected rather than appointed. Trump’s allies, aware of the multitude of disadvantages their client is currently facing, are currently trying to move the case from Fulton County to a federal court. This desired move confirms the drastic difference between Trump’s persecution under a state vs. federal RICO statute.

Further, under federal law, Trump has the ability to pardon himself should he be reelected, making the Washington indictment far less likely to produce long-lasting legal consequences. In the Georgia indictment, all pardons are granted at least five years after the defendant has been released from supervision, meaning that Trump would likely need to serve five years in prison before any chance of pardon. This state law would secure U.S. democracy far more substantially.

The threat of Trump’s continued leadership is present and daunting. Yet most Americans were, at long last, able to breathe a sigh of relief upon seeing Trump’s viral mugshot taken in Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24 and picturing him pounding against the bars of a cell.

Talia Belowich is an Opinion Columnist from Westchester, New York. She writes about U.S. politics, law and psychological facets of the human experience. She can be reached at taliabel@umich.edu.