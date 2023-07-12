When it comes to public higher education in the United States, the more funding assigned per pupil has a direct impact on the quality of education. A statistic that differs from state to state, “quality” of higher education is measured by graduation rates, debt rates and the overall share of in-state residents that hold college degrees. The success of these determinants relies on how much money is funneled to the academic pursuits of university students, a task assigned to state legislators.

Michigan has 15 public universities receiving state funding. The biggest of these schools by enrollment, the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Michigan State University, receive the largest portions of state higher education funds, with the University receiving $322 million and MSU receiving $287 million. Smaller schools like Wayne State University and Western Michigan University recieved more than $200 million each this academic year.

Overall, the state of Michigan’s 2023-2024 education budget, coming in at $2.3 billion total following an overall 5% increase from last year, is quite large. It’s clear why Michigan stacks up so well in terms of sheer funding for higher education — a lot of money is being spent on this system. So, why is Michigan ranked so low for quality of education?

First, it’s important to not consider Michigan’s ranking as a holistic judge of the state’s higher education system — there are many factors that affect a student’s quality of education beyond those included in U.S. News’ quality ranking. However, the factors that U.S. News uses are still important measures of some key statistics affecting quality of education, like tuition costs and graduation rates. These metrics help shed light on Michigan’s quality ranking. For example, the state’s low share of population with an advanced degree likely weighs down a better-scoring metric like four-year institution graduation rates.

Another explanation could be to blame, though: Michigan is not funding its students, but rather is funding its universities.

When the state gives funding to universities and colleges, it largely does not specify how the money should be spent. At the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, roughly 68% of the school’s general fund (the fund that covers the various operating costs of the University) goes to the academic colleges, 14% to university executives and 13% to financial aid. At Michigan State University, 66% goes to salaries, 19% to operations, 13% to financial aid and 2% to debt reduction.

As seen above, universities often allocate some of their state-given money to financial aid. But, due to the lack of specificity assigned to funds, the state cannot easily promote the interests of students. The state is giving money to schools without verifying that the money will actually reach students.

Tuition is the primary source of these general funds, rather than money from the state. 75% of the general fund comes from tuition at U-M Ann Arbor, the same metric making up 73% at MSU. Students are the ones truly financing these schools’ general funds. This does not mean that state funding is irrelevant, nor does it mean that high tuition is a good thing.

High tuition costs are a major factor bringing down Michigan’s quality ranking. The state of Michigan is 9th in the nation for highest tuition, with average in-state tuition at a 4-year university sitting at $13,716 a year (excluding further expenses such as room and board). These steep tuition costs are just further contributing to Michigan’s student debt crisis, with nearly 1.5 million Michiganders already owing $51 billion in student loan debt (an average of $36,000 per person).

When tuition is removed from each state’s spending, Michigan falls back six spots to number 16 in terms of higher education spending. Michigan’s rank falling in this scenario indicates that the state more heavily prioritizes tuition as a portion of education funding than other states. The fact that Michigan still comes out above average regardless also shows that this prioritization of tuition isn’t putting the state that much further ahead. Students are being burdened by exorbitant tuition costs that incidentally boost rankings.

This emphasis on tuition as a means for higher education spending wasn’t always status quo in the state. In the past 30 years, shifts to prioritizing tuition over state funding have been drastic, despite seemingly abundant state higher education spending budgets today.

Over the last three decades, state spending on higher education has rapidly declined. The Great Recession of 2008 played a large role in these decreased state funds, but in the years after the 2008 recession until 2020, spending on higher education has not bounced back enough to outpace inflation.

In 2000, the state’s university budgets were made up 48% by state spending; this fell to 22% by 2014. These drops in state funding led to a jump in tuition as tuition’s share of university budgets rose from 44% to 71% during the same period, bringing the university general budget makeup to roughly where it is today.

Higher education institutions are not particularly harmed by decreased state funding, as increased tuition is filling this gap. Students, however, are harmed, as they have to bear the burden of rising tuition costs. This is just another example of the state’s higher education funding model serving schools rather than the students.

So, to tame these out-of-control tuition prices and shift to an education system that considers its students rather than its schools, the state needs to reinvest in higher education.

Should state spending on higher education increase again, tuition costs could, hopefully, fall (assuming a level of cooperation on the part of Michigan’s universities). Alongside an increase in higher education funding in general, this funding needs to have better guidance on how it is spent to ensure that students are being prioritized.

The state of Michigan is increasingly supporting programs that prioritize students, with the Michigan Achievement Scholarship receiving a $50 million boost to total $300 million in the state’s most recent education budget. This attention to the needs of students can be translated to higher education funding allocation through a form of guidelines on how at least some of the state’s funds should be spent at the university level. Optimally, guidelines like these could encourage student aid to a greater extent than it is being prioritized by universities and colleges now.

The state of Michigan has the ability to be a leader in higher education, with already competitive levels of spending. By better prioritizing state spending on higher education as a portion of budget over tuition and making funding allocations more targeted, Michigan has the capability to close the gap between funding and quality of higher education in the state.

Molly Amrine is an Opinion Columnist from Columbus, Ohio who writes about the intersection between our economy and social issues. She can be reached at mamrine@umich.edu.