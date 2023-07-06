I haven’t gone a day without my morning and evening skincare routines for years. I’m not really one for habits — journaling, meditation and other things I should probably do more often only last a few weeks before I forget all about them. When it comes to my skin, though, I’m committed. I can’t go a day without applying sunscreen in the morning or double cleansing at night. It’s a routine that allows me to take care of myself and relax, and because of that, it has cemented itself into my daily life.

I first got into skincare around the same time I became vegetarian; accordingly, I wanted the products I was purchasing to better reflect my values. For me, that meant shopping cruelty-free and vegan. But if you shop like me, you might start to notice a pattern. Next to all of the cruelty-free Leaping Bunny stamps, there often appear some sort of green leaf designating the product as “clean.”

In recent years, Sephora, Ulta, Target and other stores have all launched their own clean initiatives. For Target, being clean means “driving transparency, proactive chemical management and innovation across our assortment and business.” Ulta’s own goal is “to be transparent and keep things simple.”

These sorts of mission statements often include the same sorts of buzzwords: “Transparency” and “toxic” or “chemical” are frequent offenders. “Clean,” of course, is the biggest buzzword of all. Seeing as there’s no federal regulation for the term, brands have taken it upon themselves to create their own definitions — even if every definition is as vague and diluted as the next. Even so, the “clean beauty” market is incredibly popular and ever-expanding. Last year, it was valued at more than $7 billion. Within five years, it’s expected to be worth twice as much.

Despite its humble beginnings, clean beauty is undoubtedly dominating the cosmetics industry. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, brands like Aveda and Origins came to take a more plant-based approach as the wellness industry took hold. By the 2000s, brands like Tata Harper and Goop furthered the trend with “natural” and “nontoxic” products, and the trend took off — after all, who wants products that are unnatural and toxic?

Now, in the age of TikTok and the “clean girl” aesthetic, clean beauty is everywhere. When nearly every other cosmetic product has a “clean” or “green” label attached, any product without one might be assumed to have harmful ingredients. Clean beauty is the new standard, and brands have to conform to it in some way or another. The trouble is that it can be difficult to discern which brands truly believe in the power of clean beauty and which ones are simply trying to make a profit.

For many brands that use the “clean” moniker, it is essential to create a problem and offer the solution; this is often done by finding ingredients to demonize. Parabens, a family of various chemicals used as a preservative in many cosmetics, have become the big no-no in the clean beauty world.

A good portion of “parabenoia” stems from a 2004 study by the Darbre Group from the University of Reading, which found six different types of parabens in 20 breast cancer tissues. It was not their intention to make this the core of their study, and upon further questioning the study ultimately found no correlation in how parabens might cause breast cancer. Even though the study concluded that its findings “should open the way technically for more detailed information to be obtained,” it was far easier for the media and beauty industry to spread the news that parabens cause cancer.

In reality, parabens are far too important to simply be cast aside. For more than a century, they have existed at low percentages in our cosmetics as a gentle, nonsensitizing and effective preservative used to maintain shelf life. Despite parabens’ decades-long status as a skincare villain, organizations like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, American Cancer Society, National Cancer Institute and Cosmetic Ingredient Review have determined them safe for use.

Parabens are far from the only ingredients that have found themselves demonized by “clean” standards. Sulfates like SLS and certain ingredients in sunscreens have come under fire for inaccurate claims about their effects on the body as well as the environment. More and more ingredients are being vilified and replaced with less effective alternatives until the product label reads “paraben-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, dye-free, phthalate-free” and so forth.

Clean beauty is, as designer Stella McCartney describes, “all a load of bollocks.” Greenwashing, the practice of making misleading claims about a product’s sustainability, is a common practice among the clean beauty industry. To McCartney, “The work we’ve been doing for years is real and now that work is open to dilution because of marketing words like this.”

One clear instance exists within the brand Love Beauty and Planet, which prides itself on its naturally derived ingredients and ethical and sustainable resourcing. All of the company’s products, beyond the usual “paraben-free,” “cruelty-free” and “vegan,” are labeled as “no-guilt,” despite the fact that the brand is owned by Unilever, a company which has faced years of criticism for deforestation and unethical labor practices.

But clean beauty isn’t all that bad, despite the fact that it appears messy on the surface. The clean beauty industry has brought further attention to animal welfare, as well as how plant power can be harnessed in our everyday cosmetics. For me, being aware of the “clean” ideal has taught me to be better informed about the products I use. I read ingredient lists and discern what does and doesn’t work for me, all because of the great amount of attention brought to ingredients like parabens and sulfates.

However, while it’s important to do your own research, it’s equally important to know the limits of your knowledge. I am by no means an expert, and while I can do my best to read papers and discern poor and effective studies, it’s also essential that we put our trust into trained professionals rather than a brand trying to make a quick buck.

Fortunately, we live in the internet age where information is more readily available than ever before. While part of the internet is filled with misinformed claims about clean beauty, other parts include cosmetic chemists like Dr. Michelle Wong of Lab Muffin Beauty Science and dermatologists like Dr. Shereene Idriss. Having these informed educators as an aid in your skincare journey creates ample opportunity to make empowered, informed decisions for what is both safe and beneficial for each individual. Misinformation will always be something we have to sift through, especially as new ingredients come to light and are scrutinized. Brands will continue to call themselves transparent, sustainable and clean, but we alone have the power to appraise these claims to protect ourselves as consumers.

Audra M. Woehle is an Opinion Columnist who writes about gender and sexuality in popular culture. She can be reached at awoehle@umich.edu.