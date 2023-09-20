I spent my childhood consumed by books. They were the perfect escape, a way to de-stress and a fun way to learn something new. I walked out of the library every week with an armful of books and a smile on my face. But, by the time I reached high school, reading for my own enjoyment was something I no longer did. So many assigned readings drained my desire to read for leisure and made me feel like I had no free time. It’s disheartening to lose the love you once had for a hobby, so I was determined to rediscover it. Last year, I read 20 books and can undoubtedly say reading has once again improved my life. Rediscovering my love for reading reminded me that the advantages of reading are endless. Reading improves mental health, strengthens your brain and is often free through local libraries — and yet, not enough Americans read regularly.

A 2021 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 23% of American adults have not read a book in any form in the last year; reading for pleasure is becoming less popular among American adults, despite all its benefits. Those who do still read for pleasure are now reading less per day, as evidenced by a decrease from 23 minutes each day in 2004 to only 16 minutes in 2019. The lack of reading is especially alarming for children and adolescents in the midst of a crucial period for brain development. A survey conducted by National Assessment of Educational Progress found that children aged 9 years old to 13 years old are reading for pleasure less than children in 1984 were. The recent evidence suggests that Americans of all ages have lost their love of reading for pleasure, but why?

Although the decline of leisure reading cannot be entirely blamed on one factor, technology is playing a large role. The National Endowment for the Arts is correct that “literature now competes with an enormous array of electronic media.” People are gravitating towards spending more time on technology while feeling like there is no time for anything else. Of course our lives are busy, but if most Americans have time for an average of more than six hours of screen time per day, they can carve out a few minutes each day to read. In an age of technology, I can understand the urge to reach for your phone and scroll aimlessly through TikTok — I’ve been there. Still, picking up a book can be equally entertaining and more beneficial.

If you are not compelled to read simply because it’s enjoyable, there are plenty of concrete examples of how reading can be beneficial. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley found that reading strengthens brain activity, therefore delaying cognitive decline. They also found that reading decreases your levels of beta-amyloid, which is linked to Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, researchers at McGill University’s Psychology Department found that recreational reading decreases psychological distress and is associated with decreased anxiety and depressive symptoms for college students. With the overwhelming majority of college students living stressful lives, reading can be a new, conducive method to curb stress. Beyond this, reading improves concentration, critical thinking skills, memory skills and vocabulary.

Still not convinced? Luckily, there is a type of reading for everyone. At the very least you are reading this article, but there are so many other avenues as well. Books range in genres from romance, to nonfiction to graphic novels. Beyond the realm of literature, there are articles, poems, magazines and the news. There is no “bad reading.” It often feels like reading must be only educational, but it can simply be for fun! Don’t think of reading as a punishment — think of reading as an escape, a way to wind down after a long day or even just something to make you laugh. No matter what you want to learn (or if you don’t want to learn at all), there is something out there waiting to be read. The best part is, it’s likely free at your local library.

While most hobbies come with a cost that creates a barrier to access, reading is different. With more than 9,000 public libraries and 105,000 school libraries nationwide, reading is generally accessible for most people. Yet, there was a 24% decrease in in-person library visits per 100 people from 2009 to 2018. Libraries provide access to so many free resources including books, audio books, internet and printing, but unfortunately, we often allow these free resources to go to waste.

Enrollment in a university also tremendously increases access to free reading materials. Students at the University of Michigan have unique access to 20 phenomenal libraries. We often overlook our libraries when it comes to leisure reading, but with more than 11 million volumes, there is something for everyone. Next time you go to the Shapiro Undergraduate Library to sit on the first floor and procrastinate with your friends, consider picking up a book to read on your way out!

Our lives have become overwhelmingly fast-paced, and many Americans feel they don’t have the option to slow it down without realizing the solution is within reach. I acknowledge the irony of writing an article in hopes that people who do not read will read it and decide to read more. However, I hope that this article sheds light on the many personal benefits that come with increased reading. So go pick up a book, read a poem, go to the library or even read a few more articles from The Daily. No matter what you read, incorporating more reading into your everyday life will improve your brain and your life.

