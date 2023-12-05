In a 2017 nationwide survey of more than 1,000 children under the age of 12, participants were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up. The top 10 career choices ranked in order of popularity were as follows: doctor, veterinarian, police officer, firefighter, scientist, engineer, musician, athlete, teacher and astronaut.

The overarching theme of these responses underscores a preference for hands-on careers, deviating from the traditional image of a “desk job.” Yet, according to a 2021 study, more than 80% of U.S. jobs are considered to be mostly sedentary. Evidently, this indicates a gap between the exciting hands-on careers children dream of versus the actual landscape of careers available to us.

For instance, my own childhood dream job was to be a dolphin trainer. Yet, my post-graduation job is at a consulting firm. Do not get me wrong — I am more than happy about my consulting job, but, admittedly, working on spreadsheets within the confines of a cubicle is quite a polarizing opposite from swimming with dolphins all day long.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA sophomore Tina Vu shared a similar experience regarding a change in career plans.

“I wanted to be a commercial airline pilot growing up,” Vu said. “Post-grad, I am looking into pursuing the education policy industry.”

So, how does the future dolphin trainer turn into a consultant? How does the dream of being a pilot lead to a career in education policy? For Vu, physical restrictions related to being a pilot led her to abandon her dream.

“Physical limitations have prevented me from pursuing my childhood dream of becoming a pilot because they have a 20/20 eyesight requirement, and most pilots are expected to be at least 5 foot 2 inches to safely operate planes.”

Luckily, she was able to replace this dream with another true passion of hers.

“I am incredibly passionate about education policy,” Vu said. “I am drawn to this field because of my financial circumstances and experience growing up in underfunded and underserved high school communities and have taken an interest in the impact of how this uprising influences first-generation and minority students.”

However, this happy ending is not the case for most Americans. With 93% saying they are not currently pursuing their dream job, the culprit here is capitalism and our fixation on climbing the corporate ladder in order to have more status and wealth, among other things, than our peers. We chase after jobs that fulfill these desires, even if they are not what we really love doing. One study from Princeton University showed that the further a person’s income falls below $75,000 per year, the unhappier they are.

This suggests that money can impact happiness and, therefore, impact our decision-making, leading individuals to prioritize higher-paying jobs, even if they are not aligned with their true passions. And although there is nothing wrong with wanting to be financially successful and doing everything you can to get there, it is upsetting that this sometimes occurs at the expense of our passions.

One self-made millionaire, Scott Galloway, even offers the perspective that passion is not the way to achieve financial success. Instead of focusing on your passions, he claims that finding something you are good at and then dedicating yourself to that thing is what will often bring the most financial success.

Now, there are certainly some people who follow their passions and still become financially successful. Take, for instance, children who dream of becoming doctors or engineers, with their dream jobs stacking up in Indeed’s list of 100 highest paying careers. However, it is curious why a child would pick up a passion like this when you consider that being a doctor requires attending years of graduate school and potentially racking up student loans only to look at blood and gore all day.

These apparent “dream jobs” seem to be spurred out of our capitalist society, as well. To elaborate, I can still recall those back-and-forth playful debates with my parents as a kid where it would always end with them telling me “you would make a great lawyer,” trying to guide me toward a path they thought was successful. Years later, I am taking the Law School Admission Test in April, and this makes me wonder if this nudging toward specific careers is also influenced by our money-driven society.

There is an underlying pressure in America to chase after jobs that promise big paychecks, even if they are not our true calling. It is why so many kids aspire to be doctors or engineers, even if that is not really what lights them up inside. Truly, how could being an engineer light them up inside if they are in fourth grade and have not yet encountered concepts of physics beyond Newton’s three laws? Somewhere along the line, someone might have told them they should want to be an engineer.

All of this points to the fact that American ideals, such as material success and status, force profitable careers upon us and make us think being a doctor, lawyer or engineer is our dream when it is not. This push toward certain careers reflects how our society values wealth and success over personal passion and fulfillment, and we are taught these ideals from the time we are young.

This dilemma is especially daunting for college students who are about to enter a workforce full of career options that do not resonate with their true passions. As graduation draws near, many of us grapple with a creeping fear of dedicating the next 45 years of our lives to jobs that we do not love. You can call it something of a mid-20s crisis, and I have certainly seen myself and many other fellow college students going through it.

Although this all sounds pretty dismal, we can rest assured that nearly half of the people in an Indeed survey reported making a drastic career change at some point in their life; for example, a change from teaching to finance. So do not feel boxed in by whatever you are doing, especially at a young age, and remember that career changes are normal and completely possible. Maybe you follow the money for a decade or two and then switch careers and follow your passion once you have enough money to sustain that passion.

Furthermore, without money, we would have no form or structure (at least to the extent that we can conceptualize it in our current society). As such, without desk jobs, we would have less form and structure, meaning that many of the objectively “boring” jobs we do are still important for the progression of society. Even if there is less passion in the job itself, we can find passion in smaller ideas such as this one, and that is something that can help all of us sleep at night, even if our jobs might not be the ones that made our hearts skip a beat when we were children.

Keeping all of that in mind, we are far more than the constraints of our capitalist ways. We are capable of discovering fulfillment in careers that may not directly align with what we identify as our passions. Ultimately, finding purpose and fulfillment beyond what we initially envisioned in our work can offer solace, emphasizing that even in seemingly mundane roles, there is a more nuanced understanding of career satisfaction beyond seeking purely passion.

So let us embrace the fluidity of our career paths, exploring avenues that may surprise us and uncovering brand new passions. At a university of such high caliber, I am confident that we will all graduate with remarkable jobs that fulfill us in diverse and unexpected ways.

Anna Trupiano is an Opinion Columnist providing an assortment of social commentaries from a female perspective. She can be reached at annatrup@umich.edu.