An Indian in the humanities — it’s practically an oxymoron with how rare this phenomenon seems to be. But here I am: an Indian American, from the infamous Silicon Valley, no less, studying English literature at the University of Michigan. And to be entirely honest, I get it. A six-figure salary right out of undergrad built from a basis of middle school advanced coding classes is nothing to sneeze at, but as I walk into any one of my three English classes this semester, I can’t help but wish for a classmate who might actually relate to my beginning of the year get-to-know-you answers.

I suppose we can’t have it all, a testament I think sums up my dilemma pretty well. Because even though I feel like a cool circus trick every time I tell a fellow Indian that I am, in fact, not studying computer science and am instead interested in writing essays (to which I typically receive a somewhat confused, somewhat horrified expression in response), I too was subject to stories of the two-pronged education (engineering and medicine, of course) my immigrant parents participated in. From Advanced Placement math to Science Olympiad, I’ve experienced my fair share of pressure to pursue a career in STEM.

Some of the widely agreed-upon Indian American experience can surely be attributed to our parents’ childhoods and what careers were considered worthy of respect or paid well enough to finance the move to the U.S., but if our generation can differ from our parents in so many ways, why isn’t career one of them?

Frankly speaking, the children of Indian immigrants are perceived to be set up for success in a STEM career. For many of us, STEM is what our parents excel at because STEM is what the Indian education system values. My immigrant parents certainly had hopes of my continuing their STEM legacy. “Fun Science Experiments for Kids” became a hobby at around the same age as when I was first signed up for weekly Kumon sessions. Reading was encouraged, but no further effort was invested in the humanities.

Engineering sophomore Sachin Vijayaraj adds that in addition to Kumon and Science Olympiad, his STEM-focused high school and parents (a doctor and a software engineer) “definitely pushed (him) toward STEM driven extracurriculars” and eventually led to his decision to pursue STEM before even entering high school.

Naturally, STEM becomes what we value above all other disciplines, and while I can’t speak for others, my school district (which consisted of a nearly entirely Asian population) followed this trend. AP Chemistry required hours of studying and outside tutoring, but everyone came to expect an easy A out of AP Literature.

However, the attitude with which we dismiss the humanities is destructive. The humanities are key to understanding the human condition. If we are to remain human in this new STEM-focused world, practicing morality, human relation and complex thought is mandatory. Critical thinking, opinion-based reasoning and information processing are a few of the most valued skills in the humanities, and are built through their, and the misconception that humanities-based careers cannot pay well is just that — a misconception. Skills developed in the humanities have been proven to increase pay. The Indian American community does itself a disfavor by underestimating the humanities.

While childhood influences and intra-community values certainly play a role in the Indian predisposition toward STEM, there is another layer I have come to understand during my time at this university. The humanities, and the careers they give rise to, are entirely white-dominated. In a discipline as subjective as most humanities subjects are, the collective experience of the majority group drives discussion and understanding. This means that the experiences and opinions of the minority take a backseat and we must ignore our identity to contribute to the conversation. What makes this a difficult issue to tackle is the unconscious manner in which it’s achieved. Rather than purposeful exclusion, higher humanities education allows for a lack of understanding by cultivating a space meant for the white majority, causing others to feel unwelcome.

The other side of this coin is the comfort of familiarity that comes with a few select STEM careers. On a smaller scale, at the University itself, we see a congregation of Indian Americans in the College of Engineering and at the Ross School of Business. On a larger scale (and in our long term future), large Indian communities have formed in nearly every tech hub in the United States. My decision to pursue the humanities means that I must find the familiarity most students find in their majors elsewhere, without which I often feel adrift in the constant newness that is college.

There is no one right decision of what field to enter, even though it often seems as though I’ve made the wrong one. I can only ask that we evolve to understand the value of a humanities education so other Indian Americans entering their first English course don’t feel as alien as I did. And if they do, they should know it’s going to be all right and they don’t need to resign themselves to only taking South Asian related courses in fear of being invalidated in “white disciplines.” We’re allowed to take up space and, quite frankly, I think the humanities could do with a little garam masala, if you know what I’m saying.

Reva Lalwani is an Opinion Columnist & can be reached reval@umich.edu.