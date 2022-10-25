For an international student, the U.S. college experience begins with one eye already on the finish line — at least it did for me. Before I headed off for college, I did the rounds saying goodbye to neighbors, friends and relatives from my 150-person Indian joint family. The one question I was consistently asked at the time was: “are you going to come back?”

This singular phrase adopted many forms. Sometimes it was asked with a leading tone. “You’re going to come back, right?” Other times, I wasn’t even given a choice, with sentences commonly beginning with, “When you come back.” The message was clear: I was expected, at some point, to return to India, ideally sooner rather than later.

I guess, on some level, every college student is faced with this dilemma. Even for in-state students or for those from around the country, there is a possibility that they don’t go back home; they could choose to settle in New York, LA or Austin. The difference is that for international students like me, it’s a change that feels a lot more permanent, one that requires extensive discussion even before they step onto campus. As one might expect, I deferred the decision to a later date. “I’ll know what I want once I’m there,” I’d tell my parents.

Fast-forward two years and I could not possibly be any more confused.

The pros and cons of settling in the States and moving back home, India in my case, are well-documented and they usually have to do with large-scale issues — things like quality of life, education and such. What I have come to realize in my time on campus and at this school, however, is just how much the uncertainty of this decision affects my day-to-day life.

Not knowing what your plan is after college means when it’s internship season, I was trying to apply to internships in America and in India. It means on some days you’re stressing out about getting a job and on others you’re way too nonchalant, because you’re not even going to be in this country in a couple of years. Not knowing where you are going to be after college influences who you date and who you don’t, because is there any point in getting into a relationship with someone when you won’t be in the same place soon? It means that before making any big purchases, you think it through a million times, because does it make sense to drop $600 on a TV if you’re going to have to get rid of it in some time anyway? Can you even justify spending that much money when your parents are already breaking the bank to send you here in the first place?

Though it may seem irrational and sometimes inconsequential, thinking like this can be tiring and infuriating. It comes in waves, and on the days when the tide is high, the weight of this decision is unrelenting. Not too long ago, on one such day, I visited my friend’s house in Novi on the occasion of the Indian festival Navratri.

This friend’s parents, who grew up in India and then moved to the U.S. after they graduated, had made all the arrangements for us to observe two of the most important traditions of this festival: a prayer and then an Indian meal. By the end of the evening, I couldn’t think of the last time I had enjoyed a Navratri celebration as much as this one. On my way out, my friend’s mother, who knew I enjoyed writing, smiled and said, “Hope we gave you something to write about.”

Aunty, you most definitely did.

Later that day, my brother, who, when plagued with the same decision made the choice to go back to India after completing his degree at Georgetown University, sent me a picture of the entire family celebrating my grandfather’s 87th birthday. Looking at him now, one year since his return, you wouldn’t think for a moment that spending four years in the U.S. had made him lose touch with his culture and his roots — a concern that troubles many back home. On the flip side, my friend’s parents showed me how, even after moving away permanently, it is possible to embrace a new life without forgetting the old one.

For any international students unsure about the next step, I do not expect it to be easy. Nevertheless, I am here to tell you that there is no one right answer. Whatever you wind up doing, in the end you’ll be happy with your choice. And if you don’t, it means you’re not at the end just yet; you’re still figuring it out.

Rushabh Shah is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at rushabhk@umich.edu.

