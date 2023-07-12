I was on a trip to New York with some good friends when I heard something unusual. “Look, a submarine got lost and I think it has to do with the Titanic,” my friend Tenzin said as we gazed into the murky Hudson River. Surprised, I opened my phone to learn that deep-sea tourism company OceanGate’s Titan submarine went missing in the Atlantic Ocean with five incredibly rich and famous passengers onboard. After a little more digging, I also learned about the flimsy material used to build the craft, the lack of certifications and the now-fired experts that warned OceanGate of the “catastrophic” problems the unsafe Titan could reap during missions. What I did not anticipate, however, was the expanding presence of the “eat the rich” sentiment online, through a flurry of satirical memes on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, each amassing millions of views. As tempting as it is to engage in that juicy comment section on TikTok by firing brutal shots at the unusual tragedy, it is necessary to analyze why this is happening and determine when the dark humor has finally crossed a line.

To make it clear, nobody deserved to die in such an underwater tragedy. It’s not unusual for people who can afford it to drop huge sums of cash on risky yet exclusive leisurely activities. Human endeavor has been a longstanding practice of ambitious travelers and historians. For centuries, explorers have made it their mission to unearth new territories and information that can shake up the entire trajectory of human history. With that being said, it is important to note that the submersible deaths were likely preventable, had OceanGate employed more stringent safety standards and tighter regulations for vehicles traveling deep into the ocean. Even if OceanGate had still failed to do its due diligence, the tragedy would not have occurred if the late passengers had employed some common sense. This incident was preventable, had the passengers seriously reconsidered hopping inside of a submersible built with parts from Camping World before signing their names on a contract mentioning “death” three times on the first page alone.

However, there is more to blame than poor research for the deaths of the OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and his ridiculously wealthy passengers. Tim Maltin, British author and historian who has been studying the Titanic for 25 years, notes that unlike other specialized fields of exploration such as space tourism, deep-sea tourism “lacks even minimal standards of safety.” This means that in order to prevent future tragedies, such as the sinking of the Titanic and the OceanGate expedition, the submersible tourism industry as a whole will require drastic reforms, if not a complete overhaul. This could look like all submarines carrying passengers being required to have a certification from the Manned Underwater Vehicle Committee, the American Bureau of Shipping or the European company Det Norske Veritas. Additionally, all crafts might have to go through more rigorous “meat grinder” testing to ensure that they meet adequate industry safety standards. After all, how many pieces of the Titan were likely improvised? The idea that the submersible was built from nothing short of late Rush’s pure Macgyver-driven ambition seemed to be the biggest object of ridicule for internet users.

The many wildly inappropriate memes managed to get a good chuckle out of thousands of internet users, and that came as no surprise. There is an ever-growing resentment against America’s ultra-wealthy, as the three wealthiest individuals in the United States own more wealth than the bottom half of Americans combined. One billion dollars is an obscene amount of money for one person to have. Even if they spent no money at all (this means no food, no rent, no electricity and no expenses of any kind), it would take more than 21,000 years for the average full-time, salaried worker in America to make one billion dollars. This staggering number is compounded by the problems faced by the disappearing middle class, as more than half of Americans live from paycheck to paycheck amid inflation woes, unaffordable healthcare and a society that has one set of rules for the rich and another set for the rest. As such, the extreme wealth of OceanGate’s billionaire passengers was evidently not viewed in a positive light, and the immediate shower of media attention the Titan received was directly juxtaposed with the depressing amount of coverage on capsized refugee boats filled with hundreds of migrants desperate to reach safety.

In addition to the unusually high cash flow of the five lost passengers, the humorous nature of memes do help people understand and cope with the tragedy. In 2021, researchers found a “direct connection” between positive feelings after viewing COVID-19-related memes and a “‘stronger ability’ to cope with stress.” Research has also found that such sentiments are stronger when we feel like the people got what they deserved. This seemed to be the conclusion of many internet users who watched a handful of rich people hop on a dangerous voyage contingent on the mercy of a Logitech video game controller. However, the internet seems to be losing sense of when enough is enough. As we navigate this excess of misinformation, it is important for internet users to make sense of what happened and understand the broader social implications behind the incident, while not harming the interests of other communities in America. Until then, let’s try not to jump to any conclusions.

From Seoul, South Korea, So Jin Jung is an Opinion Columnist with a passion for politics and journalism. She can be reached at sojinj@umich.edu.