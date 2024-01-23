As people flip their calendars to Jan. 1 after the ball drops, one of the oldest traditions of setting goals and aspirations for the new year begins yet again. Since I was a kid, I pledged that the new year would call for a new and improved me, that it would be the year I turned my life around for the better. Though the first few weeks of January consisted of eating right, working out more and even dream journaling (from that one particularly peculiar year), time and time again, February came around and snapped me back into last year’s misery. But as I have gotten older, I have realized that this inability to hold on to my month-old promises is not my fault.

The idea of a New Year’s resolution dates back to the times of the ancient Bablyonians, serving as a way for people to pay off debts to their gods and to make promises of good behavior in the new year. People used the marking of a new calendar year as a way to turn over a new leaf out of fear, rather than in pursuit of personal success.

Though this analysis of ancient mindsets has been influenced by a modern point of view, it is something to embrace. Yes, the word “resolution” itself may set a positive precedence when marking a new period in life, but it is important to recognize the restraints that accompany this annual ritual. It is crucial to leave all unrealistic expectations back in 2023 and shift our mindsets toward the idea of perpetual self improvement — unencumbered by a countdown to midnight.

The problem is not the fact that people are taking steps toward bettering themselves, but the timeline in which people choose to make that initiative. People often hold off on achieving their goals, waiting for a clean slate in the new year. This sort of arbitrary timing promotes procrastination, enforcing the idea that a person needs to wait for the perfect time to create change. Not only does this form of thinking delay action and waste valuable time that could have been put toward the cause, but it also fosters missed opportunities for growth.

It is also essential to view sparks of inspiration to change as a fleeting thing. That is, inspiration needs to be acted on as soon as it strikes or that same enthusiasm may be gone the next day, lost within the endless pit of information in our brains. If a person is aware of the change they would like to see in themselves, not only is it counterproductive to set a specific start date, it is almost comical that the motto for such revelations would ultimately read, “The time for change doesn’t start now.”

Though it is crucial to act on inspiration right as it strikes, it is also important to understand how setting unrealistic goals, or merely too many at once, also plays a role in perpetuating a cycle of failure. The habit of making and breaking resolutions is a common pattern. Even with the deep dedication to a challenge at the beginning of the year, giving up seems closer than the finish line as the months drag along. This, more often than not, is because a single person can only make so many monumental changes at once.

Specific goals are achievable on their own; however, simultaneously juggling a multitude of new objectives can make a person feel overworked and question why they challenged themselves in the first place. This supposed failure leaves people with feelings of inadequacy, even though the expectations were set at an unrealistic standard to begin with.

Placing value on the journey toward improvement is a key component that is oftentimes forgotten. The tendency to prioritize an overall outcome rather than the time and effort it takes getting there is a common pitfall in the new year. When a person fixates on a desired outcome, this tends to be accompanied by frustration when they fail to consider the true hardships that come before reaching a finish line.

It is important to first contemplate the work it will take to receive an expected goal, especially when the process may not be easy. The valuable lessons and experiences that occur along the way are small victories themselves. This way, the journey of self improvement embraces mistakes and adaptability, even if the finish line is still out of arm’s reach.

The move toward personal growth should not be constrained by the model of a calendar year. Rather, one should recognize the value of time when it comes to bettering yourself; not a second should go to waste. The key to such growth also lies in taking one step at a time. It is crucial to learn to adapt to a singular task before taking on a lot of differing responsibilities.

Once consistency is established, only then is it acceptable to move on to the next. This way, sustainability within habits is created, unwavering in the face of a new burst of inspiration. Resolutions are important and shouldn’t be confined to a countdown ending in “Happy New Year.” Unless, of course, the resolution is dream journaling, then it shouldn’t be made at all.

Angelina Akouri is an Opinion Columnist studying English and Political Science. She writes about the influence of pop culture on students. She can be reached at akouria@umich.edu.