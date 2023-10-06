I staunchly dislike the use of buzzwords. But that’s a self-contradicting statement, considering that the word “buzzword” is itself a buzzword. Jargon is unavoidable — it’s pervasive. As social beings, we’re forced to learn lingo to assimilate, whether it’s in an organization or in a community. But all this does is obfuscate, and a prime example of how harmful jargon can be is the usage of the word “natural.”

There’s an interesting dilemma with the word “natural.” If something is natural, it’s pure, unadulterated by the corrosive effect of human intervention. When something is natural, we view it as good. Corporations have recognized that: Nowadays, a single aisle in a supermarket contains innumerable items claiming to be “All Natural” because it suggests the food is healthier.

Words are powerful. They’re rigid enough to communicate their dictionary definition, but flexible enough to be manipulated into another meaning. For instance, I’m vegetarian, and I’ve been told that a vegetarian diet isn’t natural and that humans are naturally omnivores. To them, I’d counter that humans are the only species with the free will to customize their diet to their choosing, and it’s natural to showcase that ability. Is it natural to have the luxury of a supply chain that brings food directly to your local supermarket? It’s probably more natural to forage for food, but that isn’t convenient for us.

Some people opt for a homeopathic approach to medicine, meaning they rely on more natural substances, like minerals and plants, rather than prescribed medication. There’s some gray area, however, because what defines a natural substance? Everything in the world, including medication, comes from material in the earth, and what can be more natural than that? We’re at the advent of medicinal innovation, and what can be more natural, or quintessentially human, than improving our living conditions?

That’s the dichotomy. On one hand, it appears like we carry ourselves in a way that’s diametrically opposed to nature. We occupy such a unique position in this world that we often view ourselves as separate from nature. However, we can also view ourselves as a subset of nature, because that’s what we are. It’s not like we’re supernatural. What’s interesting is that both sides of this dichotomy can lend themselves to propaganda and push a certain agenda.

I’ll provide an example. Those who champion the idea that we go against nature can justify this perspective by talking about dual threats of climate change and biodiversity loss across the world that are caused by humans, which is true. They believe that humans shouldn’t intervene in the environment. But this same idea can also be used to rebuke the use of vaccines because they create artificial immunity, and humans shouldn’t intervene with the self-curing nature of the body. Moreover, being anti-vax and pro-environment are points of view that, generally, are not both held by one person. Therefore, using nature as an example of this contrast is interesting because you can manipulate it to fit whatever agenda you choose; it doesn’t discriminate.

However, if everything is encompassed by nature, the word “natural” loses its meaning. It’s the same argument with the word “selfish” with respect to intrinsic human egoism. If all humans are expedient, self-interested entities, then we’re all selfish because everything we do is to better our situation. But we still condone certain acts as selfless because we take the word at a very surface level.

What separates a word like “selfish” from a word like “nature” is scope. The idea of nature is so far-reaching — the food we eat, the relationships we take on, the decisions we make — that we can’t just take it at surface level without severe implications. This may seem like pure semantics, which, to an extent, it is. But, as mentioned, words are powerful. The very building blocks of our ideas are words, and they can heavily shape one’s outlook on life.

I will admit that it’s hard to truly detach from the construct of “nature.” If we regard nature as the law, then do we run the risk of being controlled by rhetoric and verbal tactics? Potentially — after all, as we’ve previously discussed, the notion of something being natural is incredibly muddied and slippery. But on the other end of the spectrum, if nature isn’t the law, what is? Where do we derive our rules from, if not nature? Where do we derive morality? We need some unadulterated touchstone, such as nature, to prevent these rules from becoming overly arbitrary. These are some of the age-old questions that philosophers have been grappling with for centuries.

I’ve weighed these two scenarios, and I’ve concluded that I’m OK with living with the cognitive dissonance of not knowing where our rules come from if it reduces our encounters with misleading information. Even the FDA doesn’t have a clear-cut definition of the word natural, so it’s easy for companies to create a false impression of what’s gone into making the food. The word natural almost frightens me with how enigmatic and vague it is. You’d have to delve a lot deeper to understand what anyone’s implying when they use that word.

There isn’t a perfect solution, but one that’s helped me navigate through this double-edged situation is to ask questions. We derive truth from nature, but people interpret that truth differently. But if we don’t ask questions, we won’t understand what those differences are, and our varying perspectives can never be reconciled. In a world full of deceit, stay on your heels and stay inquisitive.

Rohit Ramaswamy is an Opinion Columnist from Tampa, Florida. He writes about an assortment of topics at the intersection of personal decision-making and the human condition. He can be reached at rohitra@umich.edu.