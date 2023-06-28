While June 2, 2023 marked the conclusion of a historic, bipartisan debt ceiling debate between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, their proposed solution is only a temporary fix. Even though a compromise was absolutely necessary to postpone a looming financial meltdown, the solution has left some Republican lawmakers unhappy with their speaker’s efforts. The marathon of talks occurred over the past month, after the Department of the Treasury announced that the federal government had reached its legal limit of $31.4 trillion and that its remaining spending reserves would be used up by June 1 of this year.

Crisis may be averted for now, but the new, raised debt ceiling will be in effect until just after the 2024 presidential election, after which another deal will be necessary to avoid a default. To slow the debt’s advance toward the ceiling, lawmakers composed a measure which would also impose caps on discretionary spending. Discretionary spending refers to programs that are annually budgeted by Congress, rather than law-enforced mandatory spending. Examples of discretionary spending include the national defense budget, disaster relief efforts and housing programs. When discretionary spending is accompanied with other forms of nationwide expenditure, the federal budget is formed. The government has spent $4.16 trillion in 2023; however, it has only collected $2.9 trillion in tax revenue. This has led to a national deficit, meaning that the government spends more money than it earns.

This is no extraordinary circumstance — over the last 50 years, the federal government has only run a surplus four times, the most recent of which was achieved in 2001. This is no cause for alarm, so long as the government can continue to pay its bills, directly supported by tax revenue streams and the selling of U.S. Treasury bonds, bills and other securities. The accrued monetary value of these borrowing activities, as well as interest payments owed to the securities’ investors, comprise the ever-touted national debt. This debt has risen sharply over the past two decades, driven by wars in the Middle East, the 2008 Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In spite of these large jumps in spending, the GDP of the U.S. kept up and grew steadily over the same period, which strongly positioned the government to pay down the debt and avoid a default. Yet, the debt surpassed the GDP in 2013 and, as of 2021, lies at a significant 124% of the GDP. This ratio directly indicates the debt’s burden on the national economy, and demonstrates the government’s ability to repay it. The higher this ratio, the greater the likelihood of meeting the debt ceiling and eventually defaulting.

Throughout U.S. history, the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times in a Sisyphean effort to avoid a default, prevent market-wide panic and maintain a healthy economy. Thus, the debt ceiling represents a Congressionally-mandated restriction on how much national debt the nation can have. When interest rates rose sharply to respond to rapid post-pandemic inflation, it became more expensive to maintain the nation’s national debt, which contributed to the debt ceiling breach of January 2023.

These occurrences have led to the talks which suspended the debt ceiling for the 79th time. First meeting on Feb. 1, Biden’s and McCarthy’s initial optimism rapidly cooled and three months of tense negotiations ensued. Even after terse remarks were exchanged between the two rival factions, the final deal was reached in an amicable fashion.

While McCarthy and Biden expressed optimism that the solution would be met with broad bipartisan support, a minority of more liberal Democrats were unhappy with the spending cuts included in the bill, hoping for a clean debt ceiling increase with no strings attached. On the other hand, more conservative Republicans were left dissatisfied with the extent of spending cuts, arguing that McCarthy had forsaken his original stance to reach a compromise. Nevertheless, it was precisely this compromise, designed to appeal to the broad majority of lawmakers, that allowed this crucial bill to pass.

For the American public, the lifting of the debt ceiling represents a gasp for air, even as treacherous waters continue to rise. The Herculean effort of lifting the ceiling is a futile one, as in just 18 months, negotiations must be reopened. This calls into question the legitimacy of a practice that first began in 1917; in a world as rapidly evolving as ours, will a debt limit hike become increasingly more meaningless in years to come?

In some ways, it already has. In its modern essence, the debt ceiling negotiations represent a tool of political finger-pointing in which either party is able to blame the other for delaying action and further allowing the nation to teeter on the edge of financial catastrophe. For the minority party, the spending cap allows it to apply leverage on the majority and stagnate policymaking efforts which would otherwise continue to pass, be it not for the risk of a default. This, in turn, harms ordinary Americans by constantly embattling them with concerns of financial ruin, with tens of millions reliant on federal programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security to keep them afloat.

Though the debt ceiling crisis has been temporarily averted, utilizing the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution may contain a more permanent solution. Specifically, Section 4 of the amendment mandates that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law … shall not be questioned.”

According to some legal scholars, this exact legislation may make the debt limit entirely null and void, as in adhering to this limit, the government would be actively violating its requirement to pay its debts in a timely manner. This represents a ray of hope for the Biden administration, and while they have refrained from invoking this precedent this time around, it does not remove the amendment as an option in future negotiations.

Even while such a policy change would remove debt ceiling concerns, it would plunge the economy into untested waters, one in which there is no limit to government borrowing to cover spending, an uncertainty that would undoubtedly rattle markets. This uncertainty notwithstanding, it would prevent using the debt limit as a bargaining chip. This would allow lawmakers to focus on more impactful taxation policies and spending caps to directly address the national deficit without the threat of financial Armageddon. Whatever the policy change may end up being, it’s clear that the process of handling the debt ceiling has much room for improvement.

