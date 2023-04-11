Eleven blue numbers hang below Dodger Stadium’s top deck. They are the Dodgers’ retired numbers, an honor reserved for those who have made exceptional contributions to the success of the team through the years. At the end of this line of numbers, two former broadcasters, Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín, are honored just the same. Think they don’t deserve to share a stage with the greatest players in baseball history? You’re wrong.

At its core, attending a sporting event is a communal experience. Regardless of your familiarity with those directly around you, everyone is watching the same game from the same vantage point with the same context. And while these specific facets of the experience can be found elsewhere in entertainment, sports provide their fans with the opportunity to potentially partake in the action they view. In truth, cheers and jeers only occasionally impact the on-field action, but their actual value with respect to the outcome of a game isn’t important. You aren’t blind to the fact that your actions are largely unimportant in the grand scheme of the game or the season. What matters is that you feel like they could be. What matters is that 50,000 people around you feel the same.

Collective action among fans and a unifying will for a specific outcome is inextricably linked with attending a live sporting event. And at the heart of fans’ love for their respective teams are the emotions that accompany rooting for them: That of being a part of a larger community, and a larger purpose.

Fandom allows people to collectively bury their problems and put aside their issues for an hour or two while they watch a game. It’s therapeutic, in a way. And when considering the reasons for fan attendance, it’s not hard to understand why.

But what about those who aren’t in the stadium or arena — those who watch at a bar or in a living room or on their phone? Where do they fit into this community? Surely they aren’t absent from it; they see from a different perspective and on a slight delay, but the in-game plays aren’t altered for television. For those who didn’t shuffle past turnstiles and settle into a squeaking seat, their participation in this community is felt through the words of the broadcaster.

Arguably, the most famous call in sports is the prolonged celebration of a goal in soccer. It is not a web of cliches woven with superlatives but the exclamation of one, simple word. In performing this now-ritualistic cry, the broadcaster evokes the emotions of being in the stands and alongside screaming fans.

Journalist Cady Siregar described the ways that a skillful broadcaster can momentarily change the very essence of critical moments in sports history, citing the first known elongated goal shout made in 1946 by Sao Paulo announcer Rebello Junior.

“(The call) encapsulated the joyous, frenetic passion of the fans celebrating in the same stadium,” Siregar wrote.

In basketball, points aren’t a rare occurrence. The celebration of a shot doesn’t need an extended celebration — it wouldn’t accurately depict the crowd’s response. A quicker, sharper call better evokes that erupting feeling that accompanies an important shot.

NBA broadcaster Mike Breen’s patented “BANG!” call is one example of this. Breen narrates the path of the ball around the court until it begins its parabolic journey toward the net. And when a clutch shot does land, his sudden and explosive exclamation that follows allows viewers to experience the jolt of excitement that should be limited to fans in the arena.

“Gooooaaaal” and “BANG!” are both quintessential examples of the role that broadcasters play in the communities of fans. When we can’t be at the game, we rely solely on the broadcaster to provide us with the emotion that drives our love for the sport and our team.

As social media atomizes and splinters the way sports are consumed, with more and more fans viewing games through highlight reels or short clips online, broadcasters have become even more important. In fact, they are now the central conduit through which we, as fans, can obtain any sense of community. In light of this splintering, broadcasters have become the binding that ties our separated experiences together.

It’s not that broadcasters are “important.” They’re more than that. Broadcasters, in bringing the emotion of the stadium to fans who aren’t there, provide them with the aspect of sports that they love the most. They allow viewers to experience the feeling of community that is at the core of all fans’ love for their team.

Vin Scully’s career came to a close after an uninteresting game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants on October 2, 2016. Despite a pitiful Dodgers loss, all attention turned to Scully as he addressed his audience of 67 years for the final time.

“This is Vin Scully, wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon,” the 87 year old concluded. “Wherever you may be.”

Wherever you may be. That’s the point. However you engage with a sport, to experience it you must go through the broadcaster. Despite an increase in highlight videos and shortened game clips, broadcasters are still tasked with extracting what is at the very core of our love for sports. It’s why they’re put next to Sandy Koufax and Jackie Robinson. And it’s why they should remain there.

