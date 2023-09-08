In a world now containing a staggering 2,640 billionaires, such individuals not only make up a gargantuan share of our world’s wealth but also have an increasingly negative reputation to the general population. On an Earth riddled with inequities, private citizens with more money than the GDP of several countries stick out like a sore thumb. At the top tier of the billionaire publicity pyramid, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are daily reminders to the masses of the mechanisms of extreme wealth inequality. Their wealth is what catapulted them to global celebrity, yet it’s this same wealth they now leverage to further elevate their relevance to the public, rather than shifting their priorities to give back to humanity through generous philanthropy.

No stranger to criticism, former richest man in the world, Bezos, has come under increasing scrutiny since the onset of the pandemic as a result of borderline exploitative workplace and business practices at Amazon. This symphony of worker’s rights abuses contributed heavily to the establishment of the first-ever Amazon Labor Union. Beginning in Staten Island in 2022, the movement initially gained great traction, yet has since faltered after a number of setbacks. While it is impossible to directly link the negative publicity Amazon was receiving throughout 2022 to Bezos’ announcement last January to give away most of his fortune, it is likely that this commitment was made exclusively to regain media favor of Bezos and Amazon as a whole. This likelihood is made more certain by the relatively modest contributions Bezos has made thus far, compared to his ex-wife and others.

His lack of charitable efforts notwithstanding, the magic of same-day delivery and other consumer-friendly luxuries comes at a heavy cost to Amazon, which in 2022 had 1.1 million workers in the U.S. The unmatched scale of their warehouse business requires a heavy degree of automation, turning Amazon’s massive storehouses into a veritable beehive in which humans and robots work in tandem at breakneck pace to ship millions of packages a day across the U.S. Pickers, workers that gather items to fulfill orders, are expected to move an astonishing 300 items per hour, emphasizing the absurd pace required of workers in Amazon warehouses’ injury-riddled work environment.

Such inhumane working conditions extend to Amazon’s delivery fleets. A Colorado class action lawsuit alleges that drivers’ routes were tracked so strictly they needed to urinate in bottles and defecate in bags to escape reprimand by the company. The urine bottle allegations have also been witnessed firsthand by journalists in Amazon warehouses. The audacity of one of the largest companies on Earth, formerly headed by one of the richest men on earth, to not only deny these claims but also continue to massively scale up their harmful business speaks volumes of the priorities of a man who first launched Amazon in 1994.

Zuckerberg is reviled for many of the same practices as other CEOs, yet his unique position as the face and CEO of Meta, formerly Facebook, in turn, places the shortcomings of his social media giant directly into his hands. His public persona is deeply tied to the success of Meta and his brainchild, the Metaverse. So far, his gamble hasn’t paid off, and Meta has seen a substantial drop in its stock price, while Facebook and Instagram struggle to compete with TikTok. Facebook’s clumsy transition to Meta can also be seen as an effort to remove the brand from the right-wing rhetoric and election meddling that runs rampant on the platform. Another backdrop to the conversion was multiple high-profile congressional hearings, which shone light on significant data privacy concerns, with Zuckerberg at the forefront of the inquiries against the company.

This desperate shift in branding also highlights his ongoing popularity contest with Musk, who seems to encapsulate a far more contrarian approach to business management. Musk also entered the social media space with his acquisition of Twitter last October. Threads was launched by Zuckerberg earlier this summer as a direct competitor to Musk’s Twitter, now renamed to X, which has floundered under his leadership since his acquisition of the social media giant late last year. Musk’s laissez-faire approach to regulating speech on the platform has led to what many users have seen as a massive increase in racism and bigotry on the platform. Just like Zuckerberg, Musk has made himself the figurehead of X’s chaotic relaunch and has suffered the brunt of the massive impact on his reputation as a result.

Rather than save their public image by directing a larger share of their wealth to philanthropic efforts or adopting substantially more worker- and consumer-friendly practices for their various businesses, it seems the duo has diverted their attention to slightly more primitive pursuits: an MMA fight. With the rise of the buff business mogul, Zuckerberg and one-time SNL host Musk have decided to take their rivalry one step further. A pure publicity stunt, it is rather unlikely that such a contest will offer a great enough boost to their celebrity status, or even a distraction from their myriad of public image concerns. One thing is for certain: Such a confrontation would have been absolutely unthinkable five years ago, yet it seems that in the ultimate exhibition of hubris, two of the world’s richest men have actually agreed to fight one another.

The potential consequences of such hubris can be seen in former billionaire Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who lost almost his entire fortune in a single day due to a cacophony of errors and outrageous antisemitic statements that turned the already controversial hip-hop icon into a figure almost more infamous than he ever was famous. Since his acquisition of X, Musk has come dangerously close to crossing this line. Tesla’s stock price, the main source of his wealth, has been falling considerably as a result of investors’ low trust in Musk’s leadership amid his various X escapades. Unlike Ye, Musk’s wealth is still deeply tied to the share price of his own business ventures, meaning his wealth is likely to suffer to an even more substantial degree than Ye’s if share prices continue to plummet. His sharp decline in public opinion and management antics at X have already had a dramatic effect on his reputation, a reputation that will undoubtedly continue to sour as he continues to overhaul essential features of the platform and welcome more extremists with open arms.

Bezos, Musk and Zuckerberg stand to benefit from learning from the charitable efforts of the first generation of billionaires. Two of its most notable, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, are held in much higher regard for having committed essentially their entire wealth to charity during their lifetimes and thoroughly acted on such promises. Both have pledged to donate 99% of their wealth to charity by the end of their lifetimes. Even so, this trend has only developed over the last 20-odd years of their lives. Neither Gates nor Buffett were major donors to charity at the heights of their professional careers. Buffett first began donating Berkshire Hathaway stock in 2006, at the age of 75. Gates was initially considered far more a ruthless businessman than he was considered a philanthropist, and it wasn’t until the creation of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000 and his withdrawal from Microsoft that he could hope to escape the reputational demons of his corporate life.

It is important to note that Musk and Zuckerberg are much younger than Buffet and Gates, and both pledged to donate at least 50% of their lifetime wealth to charity through the Giving Pledge, an organization partially founded by Gates and Buffett. These men still have ample time to revive their public image, even considering the dire state they are presently in. Even still, with practically infinite money comes practically limitless capacity for change. While Musk is reeling from his far-right activist X takeover, Zuckerberg tries to rescue the implosion of his Metaverse and Bezos hopes to rescue the reputation of the e-commerce giant he created, all the world can do is hope they realize this enormous potential and start to give back.

