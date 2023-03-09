As we look to stay informed in an age when we are constantly hounded with new information, the truth can be hard to find. Social media’s ability to inform people about different emergencies and developments, oftentimes before official news outlets report it, has created the potential for the everyday person to become a news source.

While users who disseminate information in these instances may be well-intentioned, the risk of misinformation stemming from these reports, especially when there is no other source to confirm them, shouldn’t be taken lightly. At a time when misinformation is all around us, we need to ensure that emergencies and other local events are not compromised by misinformation, so we can reduce harm that can stem from it.

Misinformation on social media has garnered national attention over the past few years. While debates continue around how misinformation on social media should be treated at the national level, we must also focus on misinformation relating to local emergencies and events. As social media users naturally continue to use social media as a news source and depend on it for how they respond to local emergencies, misinformation during these events threatens their safety.

In order to understand why misinformation exists on social media, we need to first look at misinformation’s legality. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a piece of legislation I have written about before, lays out the foundations for internet and information standards. The law does not require social media companies and websites to be held liable for the content that is posted by their users. This foundational document for the internet contributes to and perpetuates the spread of misinformation with little to no legal repercussions for the sites that host it.

Although there has been little legal progress to stop the spread of misinformation, this doesn’t mean social media companies haven’t tried to prevent it. Companies such as Twitter and Meta have, in the past, come out with fact-checking policies that intended to deter the spread of misinformation on their sites. These policies allowed those companies to succeed to some extent in their goals of stopping this spread.

However, these policies also faced backlash for how the fact checking was conducted — particularly from conservatives, who argued that the process violated the right to free speech. As a result of this backlash, changes in management at Twitter, and job cuts at social media content moderation teams, the emphasis on fact checking and related policies at some of these companies has lessened.

Though combating misinformation on a national level seems like a task doomed to fail, the idea of combating misinformation locally should still be pursued. With recent events such as the shooting at Michigan State University and the Idaho murders, misinformation is and should be on the forefront of the public eye. Misinformation relating to these and other events put those who are accused by users and the general public near these emergencies at risk.

In the case of the MSU shooting, the shooter was falsely identified while the suspect was still at large. The false identification stemmed from users who reportedly heard the name on a police scanner and reported it to the public. Once this post was made about the suspected shooter, users who were also following the developing situation continued to share the false identification.

Even though misinformation on social media can appear to have few tangible impacts on a situation, that is not always the case. In an email interview with The Daily, Libby Hemphill, an associate professor in the School of Information, said misinformation on social media can put those who are misidentified at risk.

Hemphill described how mis-identification of a subject, such as the example seen in the MSU shootings is a common occurrence. “We saw similar misidentifications spread after the Boston Marathon bombing, after the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, and after the Newtown, CT shooting,” Hemphill said, “a false identification can put the person named at risk; they start receiving threats with varying degrees of credibility.”

Because misinformation spread about emergencies can cause serious harm, social media companies as well as local governments should work to greatly reduce that harm, whether the harm is to misidentified individuals or the public at large.

Social media companies should work not just to reinstate previous fact checking policies, but create an amended version specifically for misinformation related to emergencies. This amended fact checking policy would focus more on informing the public that information and unconfirmed reports posted by users are not official and may not be true.

Such a system would allow for confirmed reports to take priority over information that may or may not be true. While this plan would involve slowing down how fast users would be able to gain reliable information, it would ensure that the overall information being presented is as accurate as possible, therefore reducing the potential for harm to be done during an emergency.

The second part of combating misinformation falls upon the shoulders of the public. As a part of our rapidly changing media environment, local governments should prioritize teaching the public on media literacy, especially for emergencies. This could be done through programs in schools as well as through public service announcements for adults, to inform them of the most reliable ways to garner information about emergencies near them. By teaching media literacy, local governments could encourage a focus on getting reliable information from social media instead of the most recent information.

By instituting a plan that promotes official information over recent information, misinformation-related harm can be greatly reduced. Though this plan would not eradicate all misinformation on social media, it still sets into place a future where the public is far less affected by it. While national debate still continues on how misinformation should be managed, changes made locally can greatly reduce the harm that comes from it, while avoiding some of the politics that surround such a controversial topic.

Tom Muha writes about issues relating to social media & the internet. He is an Opinion Columnist, and can be reached by email at tmuha@umich.edu.