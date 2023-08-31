As a kid, I hated being bored. Before there were piles upon piles of homework, there was a lot of time to do nothing and everything at the same time. I played with toys or went outside, read books or watched TV — anything to keep my little mind occupied. I even resented bedtime, in part because the feeling of lying there and waiting for sleep to come, felt so tedious.

Then, when I was in the fourth grade, I got my first phone. My parents originally planned on getting me one a few years down the line, but they figured I was responsible enough at 10 years old to have a smartphone. It was a tool — a way that I could contact them from school or clubs without having to go to the front office.

But phones, tablets, laptops and the like have always been more than just tools. Sure, they have calculators capable of solving just about any formula, endless libraries of information and creative works, and cameras that capture and store any lived moment on command, but they’ve always been intended for more than that. Technology is a social tool, something that can connect people — strangers, even — across the globe in seconds.

The accessibility of the internet serves to not only virtually connect people but also to foster a sense of connectedness when real-life interactions feel lacking. This probably sounds familiar: You’re at a party (or some other social gathering), but you don’t really know anyone, so you resort to pulling out your phone. You scroll through social media or play some mobile game, hoping to look busy instead of alone, and your phone becomes your friend, your security blanket. I’m guilty of it, and I’m guessing you are too.

Technology’s viability as both a social tool and a security blanket became even more apparent during COVID-19 pandemic. While we were all stuck at home, our phones kept us connected to our family and friends, as well as to work and school. But when boredom reached its peak, technology was often the sole source of entertainment. We doomscrolled through social media, watched hours of TikTok and endlessly binged TV shows.

Phone addiction was already a cause for concern prior to the pandemic, but the lockdowns made clear just how far our dependency goes. My screen time, like many, went up dramatically as I balanced virtual schooling, FaceTiming my best friend and watching “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” on repeat. In only a short amount of time, isolation and constant connection cemented themselves as simultaneous facets of contemporary life. Now, when we’re awkward or lonely or bored, our phones are the simple solution. But at the same time, when boredom becomes increasingly solvable, it thus becomes increasingly uncomfortable.

In many ways, I’m aware that this sounds like something someone much, much older may say, and it’s truly not my intention to downplay the positives of technology and social media. As it stands, I frequently write about it, and more generally I appreciate how it has the capability to inform and facilitate communities. Rather, I believe much of Gen Z is aware of the issue of phone addiction and would like to take steps to minimize it, no matter how small.

Smartphones, social media and the like are, in the grand scheme of history, very new. These developments were and continue to be exciting, but as technological progress is made, we must also remember how we set boundaries around our own technology use. One such way is by recognizing what might be constructive boredom; rather than scrolling TikTok in hopes of dulling that feeling of lethargy, we can use that quiet time for reflection.

We’re constantly being stimulated by phones. Every moment of the day we’re inundated with notifications and posts and news. Sometimes, getting away from all that means finding greater connection in the real world. The next time you feel the urge to doomscroll, read a book and learn something new, or write something of your own. Go out and meet new people. Go for a walk, hike or run. Meditate, or even try staring at a wall or the ceiling.

Now, I know I’m certainly not perfect when it comes to my relationship with my phone. I’m old enough to remember a time before the widespread use of smartphones, but I’m also young enough to have essentially grown up with my own phone. I think it’s fantastic to live in a time where technology improves with accelerating speed, but there comes a certain point where our personal tech is less a tool we use and is instead something using us.

It’s about time we start getting comfortable with being bored. Although that may sometimes mean disconnecting from social media and going out on your own, there’s something to be learned in spending time with only your thoughts. Quiet time allows for reflective and mindful growth, and thus creates present, creative and communicative people — so allow a moment for yourself to stop, then stare at the nearest wall, take a deep breath and start being bored.

Audra Woehle is a Senior Opinion Editor. She writes about gender and sexuality in popular culture and can be reached at awoehle@umich.edu.