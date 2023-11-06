After more than three weeks without a speaker, House Republicans finally rallied around U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., a low-profile, hard-right Louisianan who garnered unanimous party support. While his election was a moment of triumph for the caucus after weeks of disarray, the speakership fiasco revealed deeper rifts in the Republican Party that may cause Speaker Johnson’s term to be as rocky as his predecessor’s.

Though it’s tempting to dismiss the tumult following former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., removal as typical of a conference that’s seen significant infighting over the past several years, the stakes and scale of intra-party feuds reveal a weak party that will struggle to wield its majority. While the GOP has been suspended in chaos for years due to former President Donald Trump’s influence, the speaker race was an uncommonly high-stakes moment for the party where Trump didn’t play a major role. Though many moderate leaders continue to hope for a return to the pre-Trump Republican Party led by figures such as Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who has ardently praised decorum and cooperation, a rare glimpse into the party without Trump as kingmaker was still dominated by petulance.

While the speakership crisis began with the actions of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his far-right mutiny crew, congressmen across the caucus’ ideological spectrum caused problems in the ensuing weeks. In their first attempt to fill the speaker’s chair, Republicans nominated U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., whose candidacy was almost immediately derailed by his perceived willingness to compromise with Democrats, a cardinal sin in the modern GOP. The next candidate, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was taken down almost entirely by moderates. Unlike previous party leadership debates, dissenters were unwilling to negotiate deals or work out issues behind closed doors, causing multiple embarrassing votes on the House floor where Jordan continued to bleed support.

Through all of this, Congressmen reveled in causing party chaos and often used the moment as an opportunity to boost their personal brands. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-N.C., who previously hadn’t allied with the far-right before her vote to oust McCarthy, even took to wearing a scarlet letter around the U.S. Capitol in defiant reference to her role in starting the Speakership frenzy. Others, like the ever-dramatic U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., refused to vote for Scalise due to entirely apolitical reasons, citing his belief that Scalise didn’t care about Santos’ vote. While some congressmen actually voted on the basis of their political beliefs, many divided into factions based on personal loyalties to candidates like Jordan or Scalise, leading the final “compromise” candidate to not be a political centrist, but rather an acceptable House Republican without major party enemies.

Though politics is always messy, House Republicans’ behavior bordered on juvenile, with attention-seeking serving as a primary motivator for many agitators. At the conclusion of the Speakership race, perhaps the clearest takeaway is that even independent of Trump and his sway over the right wing of the party, the House GOP has become a fundamentally unserious body incapable of meaningful political action.

While House Democrats had their fair share of troubles governing under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., they still achieved more cohesion and legislative focus than current Republicans. Despite leading a caucus with greater ideological range than the GOP, Pelosi was effective in gathering support for key issues and tabulating accurate vote counts before taking legislation to the floor. In sharp contrast, House Republicans have repeatedly voiced their dissent on bills, with the extreme wings of the party emboldened to take public stands against GOP leadership, ultimately escalating to McCarthy’s removal.

All of this could have serious consequences on policy with crucial upcoming votes to prevent a government shutdown and provide funding for the wars in Ukraine and Israel. After McCarthy was ousted for compromising with Democrats to delay a government shutdown by 45 days, Johnson is unlikely to view inter-party compromise as a viable option. In a split Congress with Democrats controlling the Senate and Republicans controlling the House, deadlock seems far more likely than compromise.

Although hope may be already lost for the current Congress, voters must learn an important lesson from this moment of division. While voting for firebrand politicians who promise to “drain the swamp” to derail a corrupt Washington establishment may be tempting, doing so actually ensures further stagnation. Without serious legislators who respect the business of governing, voters can expect to see further chaos and political sideshows with little legislative progress. In an era where politicians are held to the lowest standards, it’s time to raise the bar for candidates and revive decorum in Washington.

