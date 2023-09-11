Screaming “we are the best University in the world” along with James Earl Jones and the rest of the Big House nearly every autumn Saturday has made me believe in “The Michigan Difference.” To attend a college ranked among the top universities in the world, you have to be an exceptional candidate that stands out among thousands of applicants.

Attending small public schools growing up, I was used to — and learned to love — being lumped into the “advanced” groups and classes, where students were considered “gifted.” Eventually, I could not accept anything less. This classification as “advanced” led to teachers pushing me in the direction of attending an IB school. My program was filled with teachers and administrators who constantly reassured us we were the best students, would get into the top universities and test well on all our exams. While my peers and I were told we were equals, competition inevitably festered between us. I knew only some would get honors upon graduating, and spots in various colleges would be based on our GPA. My school’s administrators fueled my ego with their praise and made me feel like I needed to exceed expectations. Eventually, I “proved my worth” and was proud of myself when I got into the University of Michigan.

Upon arriving on campus, though, I was hit with the painful realization that I was no longer the best. In fact, I was barely average. Terror set in. Who could possibly want me post-grad if I was no longer “the best?”

The Davidson Institute classifies “giftedness” in children as brain-based differences that result in common characteristics such as comprehending material above their age peers, being enthusiastic about unique topics, employing creative problem solving and absorbing information quickly.

The frequency with which students who do well on tests are placed into separate groups — and are then taught differently from the rest of their peers — is an example of how we have normalized “giftedness.” If you tell a child from a young age they are more advanced from their peers, and they need to be taught at a higher, accelerated level, they have no choice but to believe and trust you. This notion that intelligence can be measured and that there are children who are not “smart” is completely ridiculous. The brain does not stop developing until the mid-to-late 20s, and these judgments made about students from such a young age are hardly reflective of their full potential. Gifted children become stuck in this mold of expectations, and the only way to escape it is to drop down from these advanced classes to “normal” classes. This encourages an environment where students put themselves under extreme pressure to meet the high expectations placed on them, or deal with potentially feeling like failures for not excelling as expected.

The pressure placed on children to succeed from a young age is detrimental to their well-being. There needs to be less separation between children from the start and an overhaul to how we think about intelligence and academic success at all levels of education. Classifications and expectations stay with a child through the entirety of their educational careers, heavily impacting their personalities and their overall well-being.

Researchers have discovered that the two variants of the COMT gene, which affects the speed at which dopamine is cleared from the prefrontal cortex, have a strong influence on cognitive performance. Those with the variant to release dopamine slowly often perform at higher cognitive levels and handle stress better, since stress causes the prefrontal cortex to be flooded with dopamine.

However, research has also shown that those who are considered gifted and perform at higher levels experience a much higher amount of stress, and for longer periods of time. Is the trade-off worth it?

One of the top causes of mental health problems is severe or long-term stress. The burnout many gifted kids experience is conducive to mental health issues that can potentially manifest into physical issues. The United States ranks first as the country with the most stressed students and the majority of college students today meet the criteria for at least one mental health problem. There is a clear stress issue in the United States, and gifted students are not the only victims of this epidemic. The academic process needs to change because stress to the degree of causing mental health issues is not, and should not, be normal.

It is no surprise that the universities largely considered the 10 most stressful in the country range from the top programs in the country, including three Ivy League colleges. This list overlaps with another: the lowest acceptance rates of colleges in the United States. The more “challenging” and “prestigious” a school is considered, the more stress their students experience.

The University of Michigan does not escape this fate, with Ann Arbor coming in at number seven for most stressed college town in the United States, according to a survey done by the e-learning platform Preply. Students here like to brag that we are basically a “public Ivy.” While attending a prestigious and competitive university can definitely help finding a post-graduate job, the increase in mental health issues should not be part of the alumni package.

Different undergraduate programs at the University of Michigan have reputations throughout campus that reflect the students within them. I let out a shudder whenever someone tells me that they’re in the College of Engineering, because it is known to be a very rigorous STEM program. We’ve all heard about the “Rossholes,” and the Ross School of Business is notorious for being difficult to get into, but also provides its extremely exclusive collection of students with uplifting career opportunities. Since the College of Literature, Science and the Arts is the largest college at the University of Michigan, people believe it is easier to be admitted to, and easier to graduate from. However, the college’s strict and tedious distribution and general requirements serve more as an obstacle for students; the difficulty of many LSA programs does not receive appropriate attention. Yes, we chose to go to a university that is known to be competitive and difficult, but excessive stress should not be a condition for success.

As you stumble through your years at the University of Michigan, if you start to worry that you may be mediocre and you begin to recognize the unfamiliar feeling of not being the “best” student in the class, do not fear. There is still time to find what makes you stand out, whether that is through jobs, internships, student organizations or even just your own passions and projects. College is a time to cultivate your identity and develop the skills necessary to succeed in the professional world. At the end of the day, you will always be the best at being you. Learn to limit the stress you experience because experiencing joy is an essential part of personal success.

Lara Tinawi is an Opinion Columnist writing about campus culture and her everyday musings. She can be reached at ltinawi@umich.edu.