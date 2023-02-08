The future is something dreaded by many, with looming deadlines, upcoming exams, homework assignments and the unknowns of tomorrow. The future — for better or worse — has arrived: Chat GPT. Launched in November 2022, Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, ChatGPT for short, is a revolutionary new AI software that generates detailed text responses to a user’s text inputs. Accruing one million users in just five days, ChatGPT has taken the Internet by storm.

This isn’t the first time a chatbot like ChatGPT has been developed, but it is arguably the most advanced of such artificial intelligence systems. Becoming increasingly common in online commerce, customer service and programs such as Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, this AI can mimic human speech patterns and has seemingly limitless applications. In turn, it is in high demand from businesses and the private sector alike. OpenAI, backed in part by Microsoft and Elon Musk, developed ChatGPT as an upgrade to its pre-existing GPT-3.5 series in order to meet demand and create an accessible software which could interface directly with consumers. In addition, the software is entirely free to use during its research preview.

ChatGPT is a transformer, meaning it uses Machine Learning to become iteratively more sophisticated and generates increasingly more accurate and verbose responses. The AI is fine-tuned to recognize patterns in sequential data such as text, and can connect the dots in a massive web of interconnected nodes, similar to how neurons fire and relay information in the human brain. As a transformer, ChatGPT can learn context, and thereby meaning, using this sequential data to create even more sophisticated responses.

To construct this initial web of data, OpenAI leveraged machine learning systems similar to previous iterations of the product in which the AI was fed mountains of data from the internet to generate nearly unlimited outputs. What followed was what makes ChatGPT so much better than existing chatbots, and what makes it seem so human: Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback. First, humans would play the role of the prompter and the AI assistant, and the answers the human gave were fed into the AI to fine-tune its responses with supervision. After many iterations, a prompt was given to the AI and several of its possible responses were filtered and ranked from best to worst. After even more iterations, a reward model was constructed using Proximal Policy Optimization, in which the best answers got the biggest reward. Through this, the AI was incentivized to give increasingly thorough and accurate responses. After many months of development, ChatGPT was born.

And with it, the creativity of the masses came into full swing. In very little time, people realized that such a software had significant real-life applications. Due to the fact that its language was fine-tuned by human observers, its writing comes off as highly nuanced, addressing multiple perspectives and counterclaims with college-level prose. That essay you didn’t have the time to write? Have ChatGPT write it for you. Stuck on a job application? Have ChatGPT fill in the blanks. Can’t seem to figure out a bug in your code? Have ChatGPT fix it and even explain why. Incredibly, it has been proven that ChatGPT is 80% effective in determining if speech was produced by someone with Alzheimer’s disease. The responses are never quite foolproof, but with more and more users and billions of queries, the nature of Machine Learning means that ChatGPT can only become more accurate to human intuition.

But with this breakthrough also came pushback, especially in the academic sector. With AI writing becoming practically indistinguishable from those of humans, educators and writers alike scrambled to resist the rising tide of AI, which has the potential to massively shake up their respective professions. In an educational system built on the accumulation of knowledge, a freely available, all-knowing multipurpose AI can certainly be cause for concern.

ChatGPT has already been banned by numerous schools and colleges worldwide to prevent cheating and plagiarism, with professors and teachers already lamenting the use of the program in their classroom and assignments and punishing those suspected of using the software. What these institutions fail to recognize, or at least are afraid of recognizing, is that AI writing is staying put in academia , and if anything, it will only get more sophisticated. From a certain point of view, the fright of professors regarding their students’ AI-generated work is reflective of their own failures as an educator — they were unable to create content that was engaging and interesting enough to captivate their students and inspire their creative growth. By falling back on fear and suspicion we regress as a society, and ironically, by blunting our own creativity, we only allow AI to become even more dominant.

Instead, educators and professionals should take the rise of ChatGPT as a challenge for themselves to innovate and find ways in which to integrate AI into the classroom. Creativity is a strength, which often goes unrewarded in traditional educational settings. Assignments and tests concentrated on known information can easily be cracked by ChatGPT, so why not challenge students in ways which ChatGPT isn’t as effective? Educational institutions should implement tasks which go above just known information and instead emphasize creativity, such as engaging presentations, collaborative work and assessments which leverage the interpretation of knowledge and setting what is learned in the classroom into a broader, deeper context. Such strategies will not only quell the overpowering knowledge yet limited creativity of ChatGPT, it will also better the education of students by more effectively preparing them for their lives as adults and professionals in the real world.

By accepting ChatGPT as an ally rather than the enemy, we can create an educational future which is better suited for the constantly developing world of AI, and become more in tune with our own humanity by separating ourselves from AI’s cognitive dominance.

When I asked about its potential negative effects, ChatGPT’s partial response was as follows: “The use of language models like myself can have negative consequences. One potential issue is the potential for the spread of misinformation, as I am able to generate realistic-looking but false information. Additionally, the reliance on language models like myself to generate text can discourage the development of critical thinking and writing skills.”

Yet, as humans who generate free and wholly original thinking, writing with passion and vision will always come off as more human than something generated by an infinitely expansive machine-learning algorithm. That which has birthed AI, our free-flowing creativity is exactly what we must use to supersede it. Knowledge and creativity go hand in hand; We must not forget what has led to countless innovations and advancements in the past, and which guides us through our daily lives. Without it, we have limited ability to advance and succeed. With it, we can make new connections and discover new conventions, while an AI can only strengthen the constructions it already has. The meteoric rise of ChatGPT is not a bad thing, and if anything is a testament to our ability as a species to innovate and build on existing ideas to create something truly special.

Maximilian Schenke is an Opinion Columnist and can be reached at maxsch@umich.edu.