I have been serving as the English translator for South Korea’s largest annual LGBTQ+ festival since the first semester of my freshman year. This year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government blocked the Seoul Queer Culture Festival from using its usual venue located in the center of Seoul. Instead, they granted a permit for a Christian youth concert to be held at the same time and place.

In light of the mayor of Seoul’s open statement that he “cannot ‘agree’ with homosexuality,” I chose to explore the Motor City Pride festival and parade at Hart Plaza in Detroit this year. In spite of the painful memory of being outnumbered by homophobic Christian protestors and losing my voice the day I volunteered at the information booth in Seoul, I desperately hoped that things would be a bit better in the United States. Unfortunately, I walked home that day with the revelation that, despite its rich history, America’s Pride Month has much room for improvement.

Unlike its South Korean counterpart, Motor City Pride seemed nothing short of a city-sponsored event for corporate America. Aside from some high school marching bands and church groups, most of the supporters and volunteers were from large corporations including Delta, Ford, Jeep, Kroger and Domino’s Pizza.

While it was heartwarming to see the children of employees handing out sweets embedded with company logos, I didn’t quite know how to feel as I received spinoff Pride flags that incorporated different companies’ rainbow gradient logos in their center. For a company that routinely discriminated against Black women in their hiring process until the 1960s, which only led to the court’s dismissal of the intersectional race and sex discrimination faced by victims, General Motors seemed to be doing a pretty good job at covering up their washed-up logo with rainbow glitter and unicorn fluff.

The one silver lining of the festival was the shockingly small number of anti-Queer protesters compared to Seoul. The most I saw was a maximum of 20, and most of them resorted to the relatively peaceful holding up of signs, contrary to the endless stream of Korean protesters that had employed speakers and hateful sermons that drowned out the sound of the Pride event.

Of course, one cannot dismiss the fact that hosting a large-scale event such as Motor City Pride can be costly without the help of corporate sponsors. However, it is important for organizers to skillfully navigate the territory of obtaining sponsors for a smoother event while still effectively advocating for the interests of the Queer community in America. In every step of the process, organizers ought to take care not to slip into the dreaded abyss of corporate rainbow washing, which unfortunately seemed to be the case for Detroit.

While great strides have been made in the realm of civil rights and social equality, the status quo is far from perfect. With more and more anti-trans and anti-drag bills flooding conservative states in the United States, corporations have to view Pride events as a genuine, pressing urgency rather than as an untapped market that brings in the big bucks. This people-centered approach would include supporting the expansion of legislation that mitigates social disparities, opposing laws that remove legal protections for individuals’ sexual orientation by releasing open statements and not “flipping the switch” the moment Pride Month is over. After all, Pride should be about real humans, not corporations. I’m not sure what free candies, bangles and shirts emblazoned with corporate ads do to help LGBTQ+ folks reflect on and celebrate themselves during and after June.

The problem of Motor City Pride stems from the practice of rainbow capitalism that emphasizes the surface-level, feel-good aspects of the Queer rights movement. This approach can be harmful as its primary goal is to maximize profit, actively overlooking the actual injustices impacting the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals in the process.

This year, Target released its annual Pride Month display and “Better Out Than In” shirts, only to pull out certain merchandise altogether or relocate the displays to the backs of stores in response to backlash from conservative shareholders and extremists. Such backtracking or “mixed signaling” is no longer surprising, and can be observed in other social movements including those that endorse feminism and environmentalism.

Pen company Bic became the center of ridicule in 2012 when it released the controversial “Bic for her” pens that were “designed to fit comfortably in a woman’s hand” at the hefty price point of $23.36, much higher than that of regular Bic pens. Female employees of companies that received free boxes of the pens posted sarcastic photos of themselves with comments musing how women are unable to use regular “man pens,” laughing at Bic’s attempt to cure gender inequality with pink pens and pastel-colored ink. This same logic can be applied to fashion companies releasing pricey “eco-friendly” and “sustainable” articles of clothing while doing nothing to alter the unusually rapid circulation of fashion that floods our planet with tons of discarded clothing every year.

Under such corporate-led circumstances, it is important for individuals to realize that Pride isn’t about buying a gay rights shirt or drinking that rainbow-colored Bud Light, but rather about celebrating the different and beautiful ways in which we live our lives. As much as corporate sponsors are fabulously rich, I’d like to see some more local LGBTQ- and ally-owned businesses and supporters in Pride parades around the world next year.

From Seoul, South Korea, So Jin Jung is an Opinion Columnist with a passion for politics and journalism. She can be reached at sojinj@umich.edu.