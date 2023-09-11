With back-to-school season in full swing, my TikTok For You page is filled with people explaining what you absolutely need to buy for college. Girls posting their “must haves,” “dorm essentials” and “going out top essentials” with everything you need conveniently linked in the Amazon Storefront in their bio. But do you really need an entire new wardrobe and hundreds of dollars of dorm decor in order to fit in and succeed in college? The simple answer is no.

While some of these videos attempt to give helpful advice to incoming students, there is no doubt that videos encouraging people to invest in purses and “matching sets” (“how to be pretty in college,” for example) put acute pressure on already anxious freshmen. Many users describe pressure to buy new clothes after watching a haul video. It has become clear that “college essentials” videos on TikTok are getting out of hand by promoting overconsumption, often with ulterior motives.

These products don’t materialize out of thin air. Behind every Shein haul, Amazon binge or Target escapade is a mountain of waste and pollution. With current trends, overconsumption will only become more problematic for our environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, from 1970 to 2010, the amount of natural resources extracted more than tripled and rich countries consumed an average of 10 times more materials than poorer countries.

Humans are using the earth’s resources about 1.7 times as fast as they can be replenished. Currently, TikTok videos are promoting a damaging standard of overconsumption by college students. Fixing this doesn’t mean you need to stop shopping altogether, but if you’re purchasing something you won’t wear or use at home, you likely won’t need it in college — so don’t let yourself get sucked in.

The increased popularity of digital creator marketplaces, such as Amazon Storefront and TikTok Shop, have driven this recent wave of consumption. An Amazon Storefront is a place where creators can link products they recommend, making it easier for their followers to obtain the same purchases. But what many creators fail to mention is that they make anywhere from 1% to 10% commission on items bought from their storefront. Sal Farzin, a full time tech creator, told Business Insider that “about 80% of his six-figure influencer income comes from promoting products on Amazon.” This creates a profit motive for creators to recommend products, even if they don’t own or like them. There are entire TikTok accounts dedicated to posting screenshots of items you need in order to be an “it girl,” all conveniently linked in their storefront. The problem with accounts like these is that they provide no proof that they have tried the products they are promoting.

TikTok Shop presents a similar issue. This new feature allows users to make purchases without even leaving the app. To make matters worse, TikTok has given users with more than 5,000 followers up to $120 in coupons to use for TikTok Shop, with creators required to post video reviews of the items they buy with their “free” money. Many of these TikTok video reviews are then marked as “eligible for commission.” Therefore, not only do creators get free items to review, but they also make money off of their followers’ consumption. It’s no surprise that — with the help of TikTok’s constantly improving algorithm — the “haul” has become a genre in and of itself.

These problems go hand in hand with increasing use of social media. TechCrunch found that kids and teens spend an average of 91 minutes on TikTok per day.

LSA sophomore Amela Halkic has encountered many influencers listing their must have recommendations.

“I most definitely made some unnecessary purchases my freshman year,” Halkic said in an interview with The Daily.

As short-form content, TikToks allow plenty of opportunities for influencing, and companies like Amazon and TikTok themselves are capitalizing on this. The popularity of TikTok is only furthering the issue of microtrends by showing millions of people new trends everyday presented in the form of hauls, #GetReadyWithMe videos and outfit posts. Currently, many TikTok videos focus on promoting “college essentials” to incoming freshmen. Since many new students are already nervous about all of the changes ahead of them and feel pressure to fit in, it makes them prime targets for view-maximizing influencers.

Halkic said that in the weeks before arriving on campus, she felt like she needed to heed the advice of these types of videos by buying what they were selling.

“Honestly, I did not end up using a lot of the things I bought from TikTok recommendations,” Halkic said.

Peers with college experience seem like trustworthy sources for new students to learn from; but, when deciding to buy something new off of a TikTok recommendation, look for a few red flags. If the creator mentions their Amazon Storefront in every single video, the video says “eligible for commission” or they only post screenshots of the item and no proof of whether they’ve even tried it, don’t impulse buy it!

Someone else’s perfect college wardrobe won’t be your perfect college wardrobe. If you have never worn a trenchcoat before, it’s unlikely you need to invest in one for college, despite what influencers may tell you. So, what do you really need for college? Halkic has clear advice.

“A good laptop, comfortable backpack, a mattress pad, storage bins and a small fridge.”

Another helpful resource is a college packing list written for the Planet Blue Ambassador website. The list is based on a University of Michigan student’s personal experience and even highlights items you might not need. The author of this list does not profit from the sales of any of the items mentioned, and she emphasizes reducing waste!

Overconsumption is rampant and destructive. Don’t allow yourself to be too heavily influenced by a slideshow of must-haves you saw on TikTok. There is no one perfect way to succeed in college or find your people. There is no one set of items to buy that will make your college transition flawless. The University of Michigan is a large school with all sorts of wonderful people and resources. Trust that you will find your place organically and not by buying the entirety of someone’s Amazon Storefront.

Mackenzie Kilano is an Opinion Columnist who writes about student life, culture, and politics. She can be reached at mkilano@umich.edu.