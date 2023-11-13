Last week, in the bustling hallways of Angell Hall, amid chatter and hurried footsteps, my eyes fell upon a couple pressed up against the wall. As they leaned into each other and kissed, it was impossible not to notice. Although I do not see this happen often, when it does, my immediate response is to look away.

Even when I am at a bar or party — places that are inherently more conducive to hookup culture, with plenty of alcoholic drinks and people in their best dress — couples that are all over each other tend to get picked out of the crowd. Often, my friends and I poke fun at each other for getting too touchy or cuddly with their significant others.

But one question lingers in the back of my mind: Why? Why does something seemingly sweet evoke such an uncomfortable response? The more I ponder this resistance to public displays of affection, the more I realize that it is not merely a matter of personal preference but a complex interplay of societal norms, personal experiences and historical underpinnings that have silently shaped our perceptions.

But before I dive too deep into that statement, it is essential to clarify that this aversion to PDA is not a universally held sentiment. Rather, it tends to be more pronounced among those with a conservative mindset. Here, conservative does not refer to political beliefs but rather to a certain cultural disposition, which is linked to our country’s societal norms, that finds such displays of affection uncomfortable.

For example, various European countries such as France are more inviting to PDA than we are here in the United States, hence the term “French kissing.” This may be due to how sex and sexuality are more openly discussed and shown in Europe, where there are far more comprehensive and widespread sex education programs as opposed to in the U.S.

Moreover, in an anecdotal sense, when I was in Spain last year, I could not help but observe a striking contrast in the way people there approach PDA compared to our country. As I walked to breakfast, couples were sprawled out on the grass in the park, kissing and staring lovingly into one another’s eyes. Later that night at the club, almost every couple in my vicinity was making out, or even taking things even a bit further right there in plain sight. These instances underscore the notion that we are particularly conservative toward PDA in the U.S., shedding light on the idea that our reservations about PDA are potentially more rooted in cultural norms than any genuine aversion to such actions.

To avoid making any sweeping statements, I will admit it is a mixed bag. Although some Americans are hesitant to display affection in public, other people in the U.S. do not mind PDA and are quick to show it with their partners. Potential reasons for this discrepancy include one’s personal upbringing. If your parents showed a great deal of affection growing up, you’re more likely to be comfortable with PDA and vice versa. Furthermore, extroverts are more likely to engage in PDA as opposed to introverts, which makes intuitive sense. Preferences can also depend on a person’s love language, as physical touch is more important to some couples than others.

In essence, our aversion to PDA is a multifaceted issue, influenced by cultural practices and personal experiences with relationship models. However, there is also a historical aspect of this topic that highlights the idea that this distaste for PDA may be related to the patriarchy’s influence throughout time.

To elaborate, in ancient Rome, platonic kisses were the norm for everyone except unmarried women because, supposedly, it would taint their virtue. Fast-forwarding a bit to the U.S. in the 17th century, women were prosecuted for adultery if a man even put his arm around her. Likewise, in the 18th century, it was still not acceptable for a man to kiss a woman on the cheek in our country.

By the 20th century, however, it gradually became more acceptable to show PDA. Hollywood was an important avenue in this gradual shift; in fact, the first on-screen kiss occurred in 1896. Before this point, PDA was so frowned upon that it was illegal in some cases and punishable by death in the most extreme of them.

Notably, much of this history leaves men and their reputations out of the question. PDA, or lack thereof, was more about protecting the woman’s dignity, but the man’s dignity was rarely in question. Based on that, it is plausible that modern-day resistance to PDA is rooted in some historic version of slut shaming.

Though I would not necessarily say current-day resistance to PDA is directly slut shaming anyone, it is still a subtle remnant of these past attitudes, where society imposed restrictive norms primarily on women’s behavior, reinforcing the notion that PDA is somehow inappropriate or slutty.

Now, just because we have all this knowledge does not mean we are suddenly going to flip a switch and be more open to PDA. Our aversion is deeply ingrained because of our sexually conservative culture and subconscious historical attitudes, as well as our own personal upbringings.

Despite this, we can start to recognize that PDA today is actually a symbol of empowerment and breaking away from a history of women’s repression. In that message, we may gradually find ourselves glancing away from couples expressing their love a little less hastily, acknowledging that their affection, in truth, represents a step toward a more liberated and equitable society.

Anna Trupiano is an Opinion Columnist providing an assortment of social commentaries from a female perspective. She can be reached at annatrup@umich.edu.