I will never forget the feeling of panic and injustice I felt when I arrived at my high school on the morning of Nov. 9, 2016. Various students were parading through the hallways waving Confederate flags in commemoration of Donald Trump’s election win.

It might be impossible for some to believe, especially at an institution as liberal as the University of Michigan, but there are some places entirely in support of Trump, conservatism and the current direction of the Republican Party. Alternatively, for some people, such sentiments may simply represent where they grew up. Obviously, my personal experience has been the latter.

I grew up in a predominantly white, conservative, Christian part of Pennsylvania called Peters Township. Everyone called it “the bubble” sarcastically, but even in jest there is truth: No one ever leaves this sheltered community. The people who grow up in Peters Township end up raising children, grandchildren and maybe even great-grandchildren in Peters Township. But it is not only the people who stay trapped within this bubble — it is also the ideas.

There is a certain kind of conflict that exists when you grow up around one group of ideas but believe something else. I don’t think I would have called myself a liberal until I got to college and was exposed to multiculturalism and diversity on a scale that was unimaginable where I grew up. In truth, I think I have been liberal-minded my entire life but could not articulate my political views effectively as a result of a lack of exposure and understanding.

When everyone believes one thing, it is unsettling to not believe it and an even worse feeling to be explicitly opposed to that ideology. Moreover, without a safe space to explore such particular emotions and beliefs, it is difficult to resolve your emotions. Difference is not recognized because diversity is a myth when everyone is the same.

For the nine years I spent in Peters Township, I felt a dull sense of terror that I could not place my finger on. I think this terror lied in the fact that I knew, deep down, if I expressed my views to an overwhelming majority of people in my community, I would be silenced. I remember I once expressed my distaste for Trump’s racism, homophobia, sexism and ableism and was followed with comments from my classmates like “typical woman.”

So I tended to remain uninvolved, producing a version of myself that was spineless. I forced myself to have no political views and sat through everything apathetically. Even today, when political conversations are had, I feel as though I have so little to say as my opportunity to explore my own beliefs was cut short in fear of the rejection I would face.

The extremely conservative perspectives I grew up around are likely a product of people being unexposed to the diversity that makes up the reality of our world; hence, “the bubble.” When you grow up uneducated about diversity, you will never be able to practice the positivity that comes from understanding it.

Yet, access to knowledge and the ability to understand the world for its multifaceted nature is a privilege that people from not only extremely conservative parts of America but across the entire world do not have access to. It is easy to forget that education is a privilege when you are one of the educated. Your opportunity to sip your morning coffee and read through this column is a privilege, but you probably never saw it that way. And, although lack of education does not necessarily make racism, sexism or other ideas of the like okay, it is an explanation for why they prevail.

The ideologies that we adhere to ultimately are a product of what we know and believe. If that cannot extend further than the space and people in which we live, then of course political ideology is going to be limited — not for the sake of hate, but for the very unfortunate reality that there are simply some things that people do not know.

With that said, the knowledge I found myself exposed to upon leaving a very homogeneous community was shocking. Ignorance does not justify prejudiced beliefs, but ignorance is something that needs to be unlearned. As connected as I was on the internet with current events and unbiased news sources, there was nothing that compared to actually experiencing diversity of opinion. From only three years of school at the University, my beliefs have developed more than they have in my entire life. It is education that ensures people can make informed decisions about politics, curate their beliefs accordingly and act alongside their values.

So, as someone who grew up in a conservative area with opposing beliefs, I eventually came to realize that it is perfectly acceptable to hold different views. Even though it can be unsettling to hold those dissenting views, it is crucial to seek out knowledge and understanding beyond our immediate surroundings.

To elaborate, every place I have lived has taught me something — even Peters Township, a town that made me feel small and voiceless. Through my time at the University, I was finally able to experience the beauty of multiplicity and the truth of diversity. And through my time in Peters Township, I came to realize that all perspectives (even the ones we think are wrong) have valid foundations; this is because our beliefs are very much a part of who raised us and where we are from.

Those beliefs that are ingrained in us, however, can be changed. Through education and an open mind, we can overcome ignorance and prejudice. It is my hope that by accentuating the limitations of extreme values, we can work toward a more inclusive and just society.

Anna Trupiano is an Opinion Columnist providing an assortment of social commentaries from a female perspective. She can be reached at annatrup@umich.edu.