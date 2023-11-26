In response to the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, there has been a surge in misinformation and, by extension, a rise in antisemitism. There is no blanket rule for classifying misinformation, but there are often some obvious indicators. Misinformation tends to arise when ill-informed people, or those who have only consumed information through one lens, attempt to inform on the intricacies of complex matters, like politics and history. Misinformation can range from something as simple as using misleading language when describing an event to intentionally omitting specific facts while exaggerating others. Referring to something as misinformation does not mean that the narrative is wholly incorrect, rather that the portrayal of events has been skewed in a way to support a certain agenda.

Both Europe and the U.S. have seen a significant rise in antisemitism this past month. On Nov. 4, a woman in France was stabbed and a swastika was drawn on her door. Only days earlier, a junior at Cornell University posted on Cornell’s Greekrank forums, threatening to “shoot all (the) pig jews,” claiming that Jews are subhuman and “deserve a pigs death.” In New York City, a Jewish man was assaulted with coins and antisemitic slurs. People across the U.S. are ripping down posters of innocent hostages being held captive by Hamas. During a rally, a woman held a sign that said “keep the world clean,” above a drawing of a Star of David in a trash can. On November 18, Neo-Nazis paraded through Wisconsin, holding up swastika flags and chanting “there will be blood.” Unfortunately, there is no limit to the examples I could have cited.

Many antisemitic events can be attributed, in part, to the misinformation circulating about Israel and the Jewish people. One leading form of misinformation is the incorrect coverage of events in the Middle East. For example, media outlets like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, initially blamed Israel for bombing the Gaza hospital. As a result of believing that Israel was responsible for this atrocity, riots incited across the globe. Violent protests erupted in Beirut; Hezbollah, a Lebanese-based terrorist group, called for a “Day of Rage” against Israel and the U.S. in response to the Gaza hospital bombing; a group of rioters firebombed a synagogue in Berlin to the ground. This proves that such widespread misinformation, even when retracted, makes a significant impact. While all of these events were meant to target Israel, other Jews and I were put in danger, and felt threatened, as a result. Synagogues and Hebrew day schools across the U.S. hired extra security on this day, and many temporarily closed as a result of the threat.

In response to the attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, there has also been a surge in social media activism and, as a result, a rise in antisemitism. There is a real and existing pressure to post about political issues, even by those who are ill-informed. The idea that silence is complacency, which was prominent during the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, demonizes inaction and ridicules media users for remaining silent. In many contexts, such sentiments are valid. Remaining silent in the face of murder and hatred, for example, ends up contributing to the problem. A person need not know anything about politics to know that antisemitism is wrong and speak out against it.

However, to make a political claim just for the sake of making one is risky. At its best, such a claim can portray performative activism or “slacktivism,” the act of posting on social media without doing any additional work to support the cause. At its worst, it can contribute to the mass spread of misinformation and cultivate a culture of fear and hatred toward an already marginalized group.

Many equate freeing Palestine “from the river to the sea” to standing for human rights. However, for some, this phrase is seeped in antisemitism and images of Jewish genocide, acting as a dog whistle that calls for the obliteration of Israel. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. was recently censured by the House for using this phrase. Due to its hateful impact for some, the phrase contradicts the very goal of humanity it aims to promote. I, too, wish for the Palestinian people to be treated humanely and without suffering. Yet, by adopting phrases like “from the river to the sea,” one could be directing hate toward the Jewish people in the name of human rights. We must be careful that, in calling for the support of Palestinians, we do not spread hate against Jews.

Criticizing the actions of the Israeli government is perfectly acceptable — all governments can and should be criticized. However, when this criticism extends to calling for the extermination of an entire country, particularly the Jewish homeland, anti-government sentiment quickly turns into anti-Jewish sentiment. Fifty percent of Israel’s population is composed of Jews (and descendants of Jews) who were ethnically cleansed from various Arab countries. Arab nations had a Jewish population of 856,000 in 1948; by 2001 that number decreased to 7,800. The Jewish population in Morocco in 1947 was 250,000; today it’s 5,000. The Jewish population in Iraq in 1950 was in the hundred thousands; today it’s 39. Should Israel be eradicated, like this call recommends, where will these Jews go next? Where else are they welcome?

According to the 2023 Harvard Caps Harris poll, 51% of 18-24 year-olds believe that the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas were justified. It’s horrifying to believe that any person can justify the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th, including the raping of women, burning of babies and brutal murder of hundreds of innocent civilians: their views may have been skewed by misinformation. Compared to the 51% of 18-24 year-olds who believe the attacks were justified, only 9% of voters aged 65+ said the same, with the percentages steadily declining through the age groups. According to The Washington Post, this discrepancy may be caused by the anti-Israel propaganda circulating on Tik Tok, a platform with a nearly equivalent user percentage, the majority of users being 18-24 with a gradual decline down to 55+. Another potential reason for the voters’ false justification may be the media’s denial of the atrocities that occurred, an instance that seems dangerously similar to Holocaust denial.

The rise in antisemitism and the rise in misinformation following Oct. 7 are not isolated incidents; they are very much correlated. While this may be hard for some to believe, I have experienced this correlation first hand and can attest to its truth.

Talia Belowich is an Opinion Columnist. She writes about U.S. politics and human psychology. She can be reached at taliabel@umich.edu.